Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
The post Why is PEPE Up Today? PriceJumps 6% as Trading Volume Triple, Whale Activity Builds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme-inspired cryptocurrency PEPE has seen its price jump more than 6% in less than 24 hours as traders piled in during a breakout rally that saw trading volumes nearly triple, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis data model. The token rose from $0.000009138 to $0.000009627 during the session, with volatility expanding over 7%. Volume surged to 5.61 trillion tokens, far above the 1.89 trillion daily average, pushing the price through established resistance and holding above $0.000009600 by the close of the move. The rally came amid a broader shift in the crypto market. The broader CoinDesk 20 (CD20) has risen by more than 4.3% over the past 24-hour period. Some of the capital entering the market appears to have flowed into high-risk altcoins like PEPE and speculative presale projects, lifting prices across the memecoin space. The CoinDesk Memecoin Index (CDMEME) saw a near 5% rise in the same period. According to data from Nansen, PEPE’s price rally comes after whale accumulation took over in the last 30 days. The top 100 non-exchange addresses on Ethereum have added 3.4% to their holdings in the period, while exchange wallets saw a 2% drop in PEPE holdings. Support now sits near $0.00000900, with resistance forming around the session high of $0.000009681. Price consolidation toward the end of the rally may hint at another move ahead. Open interest for PEPE futures products has meanwhile kept on rising to now stand near the $600 million market according to CoinGlass data. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/01/pepe-meme-coin-jumps-6-as-trading-volume-triples-and-whale-activity-buildsThe post Why is PEPE Up Today? PriceJumps 6% as Trading Volume Triple, Whale Activity Builds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme-inspired cryptocurrency PEPE has seen its price jump more than 6% in less than 24 hours as traders piled in during a breakout rally that saw trading volumes nearly triple, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis data model. The token rose from $0.000009138 to $0.000009627 during the session, with volatility expanding over 7%. Volume surged to 5.61 trillion tokens, far above the 1.89 trillion daily average, pushing the price through established resistance and holding above $0.000009600 by the close of the move. The rally came amid a broader shift in the crypto market. The broader CoinDesk 20 (CD20) has risen by more than 4.3% over the past 24-hour period. Some of the capital entering the market appears to have flowed into high-risk altcoins like PEPE and speculative presale projects, lifting prices across the memecoin space. The CoinDesk Memecoin Index (CDMEME) saw a near 5% rise in the same period. According to data from Nansen, PEPE’s price rally comes after whale accumulation took over in the last 30 days. The top 100 non-exchange addresses on Ethereum have added 3.4% to their holdings in the period, while exchange wallets saw a 2% drop in PEPE holdings. Support now sits near $0.00000900, with resistance forming around the session high of $0.000009681. Price consolidation toward the end of the rally may hint at another move ahead. Open interest for PEPE futures products has meanwhile kept on rising to now stand near the $600 million market according to CoinGlass data. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/01/pepe-meme-coin-jumps-6-as-trading-volume-triples-and-whale-activity-builds

Why is PEPE Up Today? PriceJumps 6% as Trading Volume Triple, Whale Activity Builds

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 10:44
2 min read
Pepe
PEPE$0.000003223-3.47%
Memecoin
MEME$0.0005178-0.78%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

Meme-inspired cryptocurrency PEPE has seen its price jump more than 6% in less than 24 hours as traders piled in during a breakout rally that saw trading volumes nearly triple, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis data model.

The token rose from $0.000009138 to $0.000009627 during the session, with volatility expanding over 7%. Volume surged to 5.61 trillion tokens, far above the 1.89 trillion daily average, pushing the price through established resistance and holding above $0.000009600 by the close of the move.

The rally came amid a broader shift in the crypto market. The broader CoinDesk 20 (CD20) has risen by more than 4.3% over the past 24-hour period.

Some of the capital entering the market appears to have flowed into high-risk altcoins like PEPE and speculative presale projects, lifting prices across the memecoin space. The CoinDesk Memecoin Index (CDMEME) saw a near 5% rise in the same period.

According to data from Nansen, PEPE’s price rally comes after whale accumulation took over in the last 30 days. The top 100 non-exchange addresses on Ethereum have added 3.4% to their holdings in the period, while exchange wallets saw a 2% drop in PEPE holdings.

Support now sits near $0.00000900, with resistance forming around the session high of $0.000009681. Price consolidation toward the end of the rally may hint at another move ahead.

Open interest for PEPE futures products has meanwhile kept on rising to now stand near the $600 million market according to CoinGlass data.

Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/01/pepe-meme-coin-jumps-6-as-trading-volume-triples-and-whale-activity-builds

Market Opportunity
Pepe Logo
Pepe Price(PEPE)
$0.000003223
$0.000003223$0.000003223
+1.09%
USD
Pepe (PEPE) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#DEX#Index#Futures#Meme#Whale

You May Also Like

Iraq targets tripling its pipeline oil exports

Iraq targets tripling its pipeline oil exports

Iraq is planning to increase how much crude oil it exports through pipelines to 770,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 220,000 bpd within the next 75 days. The cabinet
Share
Agbi2026/06/03 13:23
Cayetano’s repeated refusal to convene Senate raises constitutional issue

Cayetano’s repeated refusal to convene Senate raises constitutional issue

COUP. Senators raised their hands to vote for the ouster of Senate President Vicente Sotto III, on May 11, 2026.
Share
Rappler2026/06/03 13:18
Critical USDT0 Response to Drift Hack Exposes Stark Contrast in Stablecoin Security Protocols

Critical USDT0 Response to Drift Hack Exposes Stark Contrast in Stablecoin Security Protocols

BitcoinWorld Critical USDT0 Response to Drift Hack Exposes Stark Contrast in Stablecoin Security Protocols In a decisive security move that highlights evolving
Share
bitcoinworld2026/04/02 17:15

Trending News

More

Ethereum Spot ETFs Extend Losing Streak to 16 Days With $90.1M in Outflows

Bitcoin Bulls Crushed: Sub-$70,000 Crash Flushes $428M In Longs

BitGo Launches Revolutionary Institutional Stablecoin Service for Major Financial Players

EUR/JPY Dips Below 186.00 on Intervention Fears, But Bullish Trend Holds

Euro Slides as Risk-Off Mood Grips Currency Markets

24/7 Live News

More

US sanctions Iran's largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, impacting 11 million users.

Author: Nehal13:45

ZIG team praised for capabilities, outperforming many altcoins.

Author: Snulet 🎴13:13

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

Quick Reads

More

SpaceX 5-for-1 Split: How Expat Investors Are Pre-Buying the IPO via Web3 Channels

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

MEXC RealStocks Is Live: How Crypto Users Can Now Own Real U.S. Shares

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$67,213.08
$67,213.08$67,213.08

-0.13%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,877.89
$1,877.89$1,877.89

-1.93%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$75.16
$75.16$75.16

-1.61%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00093
$1.00093$1.00093

-0.02%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2458
$1.2458$1.2458

+1.93%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage