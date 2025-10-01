Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
The BoE must be careful to lower inflation without affecting jobs, UK officials said.The BoE must be careful to lower inflation without affecting jobs, UK officials said.

BoE urged to tackle inflation carefully to avoid job losses

Author: Cryptopolitan
Source: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 09:08
4 min read
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

The Bank of England (BoE) intends to address the country’s inflation level after it spiked too high, aiming to reduce the rate. This, however, needs to be done carefully, without causing severe economic stagnation that could result in job losses, officials said.  

This inflation concern was raised after Sarah Breeden, the Deputy Governor of the Bank of England for Financial Stability, gave a speech in Cardiff on Tuesday, September 30. In her speech, Breeden pointed out that inflation was expected to reach 4% in September, amid food and energy price hikes, as well as increases in payroll taxes and controlled prices. “It is too high,” she added. 

At that time, Catherine Mann, an American economist and a member of the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), also commented on the situation during a Financial Times event in London. Mann noted that individuals have changed their expectations for future inflation from the earlier official target of 2%. 

Following this situation, she urged policymakers to commit more to restoring price stability and rebuilding trust.

The UK’s ongoing high inflation raises tension among individuals 

The above remarks highlight mounting concerns among the MPC that the UK is beginning to stand out from other developed countries because of the ongoing high inflation.

To address these concerns, economic analysts suggested that the situation may be partly a result of government policies, adding that it could also be due to long-term changes in how families and businesses operate.

When the MPC announced its intention to cut interest rates in August, several officials raised concerns about it. This led to two rounds of voting before a conclusion was drawn. In September, things took a different turn. They voted 7-2 to continue with the current borrowing costs at 4% and market analysts do not expect any changes before the end of the year.

Concerning the changes made, the Deputy Governor of BoE expressed that she still believed they could handle any small challenges that might come up in the short term, referring to them as “a bump in the road.”

In the meantime, she speculated that inflation would return to the BoE’s earlier target of 2% as the job market slows down and the pressure on wages decreases.

Breeden had also raised concerns about the inflation level earlier in August. This followed data released that month indicating that the inflation level had risen to 3.8%. Regarding this data, she suggested possible risks on both sides.

Analysts still point out that inflation could become “sticky, not bumpy” if businesses continue to raise prices or if the BoE and other policymakers miscalculate the amount of labor available in the market.

Breeden calls for the urgency to lower interest rates

Breeden cautioned that if the BoE delayed lowering interest rates again, products and jobs would be harmed significantly. This might result in inflation levels falling below the target level.

On the other hand, Mann mentioned that there are clear risks that a long period of persistently high inflation has altered consumers’ behavior. She explained that once inflation in the UK gets above 3%, it does not matter what goods they buy — consumers start paying much more attention to all the prices they see.

“We have been above that level for quite some time already,” she added. 

However, Mann noted that this does not necessarily mean she is ruling out additional interest rate cuts. Based on her argument, consumers are concerned about higher prices. They are also increasingly nervous about job prospects, citing high uncertainty surrounding GDP growth.

She further explained that if the economy improves, consumers will start to spend a little and buy things. However, if the economy slackens, they will “keep their wallets shut,” making it difficult for companies to raise prices, as consumers cannot or will not buy their products, she said.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Tiger Woods won’t captain 2027 Ryder Cup team, golf future remains uncertain

Tiger Woods won’t captain 2027 Ryder Cup team, golf future remains uncertain

The post Tiger Woods won’t captain 2027 Ryder Cup team, golf future remains uncertain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links Golf Club
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/04/02 19:08
Solana Launches Native On-Chain Subscription Infrastructure

Solana Launches Native On-Chain Subscription Infrastructure

Solana has introduced a new native subscription and allowance infrastructure directly on its blockchain, enabling developers to build recurring payment systems,
Share
CoinTrust2026/06/03 14:25
Gold vs Bitcoin: Safe-Haven Demand Lifts Gold as BTC Struggles Below $70K

Gold vs Bitcoin: Safe-Haven Demand Lifts Gold as BTC Struggles Below $70K

Key Insights: Gold and Bitcoin are again dividing investors as markets enter a cycle shaped by inflation, geopolitical stress, and weaker crypto sentiment. Gold
Share
Themarketperiodical2026/06/03 14:39

Trending News

More

Pi Network Activates Protocol 24 Upgrade Today

Humain partners with Nvidia to launch robotaxis

TetherWallet Expands USDT Support With TRON Integration

Bitcoin Price News: Here’s Why BTC Crashed 13% This Week

BitForex Founder Moved $1.35 Billion in ETH to Binance Just Before Price Plunge

24/7 Live News

More

US sanctions Iran's largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, impacting 11 million users.

Author: Nehal13:45

ZIG team praised for capabilities, outperforming many altcoins.

Author: Snulet 🎴13:13

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

Quick Reads

More

Broadcom (AVGO) Earnings Preview: Why Jensen Huang's Marvell Shoutout Changes the AI Chip Trade

SpaceX 5-for-1 Split: How Expat Investors Are Pre-Buying the IPO via Web3 Channels

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$67,069.02
$67,069.02$67,069.02

-0.35%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,874.84
$1,874.84$1,874.84

-2.09%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$74.96
$74.96$74.96

-1.87%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00103
$1.00103$1.00103

-0.01%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2405
$1.2405$1.2405

+1.49%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage