XDC Network has partnered with Credefi Finance and enabled staking for its token holders. The move locks tokens out of circulation and reduces supply: will this staking mechanism lift the XDC price? Let’s examine. Credefi Partnership Turns XDC into Yield Asset Credefi Finance, a decentralized lending platform, has integrated with XDC Network (XDC) to launch […]
The post XDC Staking Goes Live on Credefi – Will Supply Shock Lift the Token? appeared first on CoinChapter.
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Author: Solid 堅固 ⬡17:07