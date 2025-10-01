The post GBP/USD extends winning streak as US shutdown fears hit US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD extends winning streak as US shutdown fears hit US Dollar The Pound Sterling (GBP) extends its gains for three straight days on Tuesday, edging up 0.20% as investors sell off the US Dollar (USD) amid fears of a US government shutdown. GBP/USD is trading at 1.3461 at the time of writing. Read More… Pound Sterling advances against US Dollar ahead of US JOLTS Job Openings data The Pound Sterling (GBP) extends its upside to near 1.3450 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair advances as the US Dollar trades cautiously amid fears of a potential United States (US) government shutdown, with Republicans struggling to persuade Democrats to support short-term funding bill before Tuesday’s midnight deadline. Read More… GBP/USD remains close to near 1.3450 ahead of Q2 UK GDP data GBP/USD stays silent after two days of gains, trading around 1.3440 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair moves little ahead of the release of the United Kingdom’s (UK) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the second quarter. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is set to release Q2 UK GDP data at 06:00 GMT, with markets expecting steady growth of 0.3% quarter-over-quarter and 1.2% year-over-year. Read More… Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-usd-extends-winning-streak-as-us-shutdown-fears-hit-us-dollar-202509301611 The post GBP/USD extends winning streak as US shutdown fears hit US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD extends winning streak as US shutdown fears hit US Dollar The Pound Sterling (GBP) extends its gains for three straight days on Tuesday, edging up 0.20% as investors sell off the US Dollar (USD) amid fears of a US government shutdown. GBP/USD is trading at 1.3461 at the time of writing. Read More… Pound Sterling advances against US Dollar ahead of US JOLTS Job Openings data The Pound Sterling (GBP) extends its upside to near 1.3450 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair advances as the US Dollar trades cautiously amid fears of a potential United States (US) government shutdown, with Republicans struggling to persuade Democrats to support short-term funding bill before Tuesday’s midnight deadline. Read More… GBP/USD remains close to near 1.3450 ahead of Q2 UK GDP data GBP/USD stays silent after two days of gains, trading around 1.3440 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair moves little ahead of the release of the United Kingdom’s (UK) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the second quarter. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is set to release Q2 UK GDP data at 06:00 GMT, with markets expecting steady growth of 0.3% quarter-over-quarter and 1.2% year-over-year. Read More… Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-usd-extends-winning-streak-as-us-shutdown-fears-hit-us-dollar-202509301611