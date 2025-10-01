Crypto.com Makes History with Full CFTC Derivatives Licenses

Crypto.com becomes the first major crypto platform with a full stack of CFTC derivatives licenses.

The approval allows margined crypto derivatives alongside existing products.

The milestone positions Crypto.com as a global leader in regulated crypto services.

Crypto.com has taken a major step in its U.S. expansion, securing a full stack of derivatives licenses from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The approvals make Crypto.com the first major cryptocurrency platform worldwide to hold three key licenses in the country: futures commission merchant (FCM), designated contract market (DCM), and derivatives clearing organization (DCO).

The licenses were obtained through its affiliate, Crypto.com Derivatives North America (CDNA), which is already a CFTC-registered exchange and clearinghouse.

With the new approvals, CDNA can now offer margined derivatives trading on cryptocurrencies and other asset classes, alongside its current fully collateralized products.

This development marks a pivotal moment for both the exchange and the U.S. regulatory landscape, where crypto derivatives markets have often faced hurdles.

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Crypto.com Pushes Toward Becoming Most Regulated Platform

The move came after the company’s management decided to implement the licensing expansion in line with its long-term plan.

CDNA initially petitioned its amended DCM order way back in May of 2024, with comprehensive documentation and having undertaken several trading demonstrations to be scrutinized by CFTC.

The approval enables Crypto.com to offer customers a wider set of trading facilities, including margined contracts and crypto perpetuals.

They will be combined with the platform’s existing service ecosystem, which already includes spot markets, stocks, custody, and payment facilities, including stocks and debit and credit cards.

The company’s executives, including Chief Legal Officer Nick Lundgren and CEO Kris Marszalek, stressed that the launch is part of their vision of being the world’s most regulated financial services platform.

By putting derivatives into a single regulated interface, the exchange wants to appeal to both institutional and retail traders.

Setting the Stage for U.S. Market Growth

Industry commentators remark that the timing is key. Whilst regulatory ambiguity continues to define the crypto space, this comprehensive set of CFTC licenses puts Crypto.com on a solid footing relative to peers.

The move represents a step in increasing the U.S. regulator’s push to actively deal with crypto businesses while preserving and safeguarding markets.

The exchange announced that information about launching its margined derivatives products will be announced soon.

Until then, its new licenses represent a significant milestone by securing its foothold further into the United States and marking the maturity of the crypto derivatives sector.

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