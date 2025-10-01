DeAgentAI (AIA) rebounded strongly: soaring over 100% from the bottom

PANews reported on October 1st that the DeAgentAI (AIA) token has experienced a strong rebound recently. AIA's price continued to rise from its recent low of $0.24583, reaching a high of $0.513 within a short period of time, with a cumulative increase of over 100%.

As of press time, the price of AIA remains around $0.49. The token's current market capitalization is $49.627 million, with a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of approximately $499 million. This strong rebound demonstrates the rapid recovery of market interest in the AI sector and the DeAgentAI project.