U.S. Senate Republican leader Thune: A vote on reopening the government will be held on Wednesday

PANews reported on October 1 that according to Jinshi, U.S. Senate Republican leader Thune said that the Senate will vote on a bill to reopen the federal government on Wednesday. He expressed optimism that more Democratic support could break the appropriations deadlock. Thune said in a TV interview: "We got three (Democratic) votes when we voted tonight." He added that Republicans hope to get more votes in the next round of voting. "Ultimately, we will get enough votes in the Senate to pass the bill and keep the government running." Thune blamed the ongoing government shutdown on the Democratic leadership, accusing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, of pandering to progressive lawmakers. "All this is completely unnecessary," Thune said. "They are doing this just to appease the left-wing base and Schumer's fears." PANews reported on October 1 that according to Jinshi, U.S. Senate Republican leader Thune said that the Senate will vote on a bill to reopen the federal government on Wednesday. He expressed optimism that more Democratic support could break the appropriations deadlock. Thune said in a TV interview: "We got three (Democratic) votes when we voted tonight." He added that Republicans hope to get more votes in the next round of voting. "Ultimately, we will get enough votes in the Senate to pass the bill and keep the government running." Thune blamed the ongoing government shutdown on the Democratic leadership, accusing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, of pandering to progressive lawmakers. "All this is completely unnecessary," Thune said. "They are doing this just to appease the left-wing base and Schumer's fears."