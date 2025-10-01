Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
The post Jonathan Kuminga Signs Two-Year Deal With Golden State Warriors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a basket and getting fouled by the Houston Rockets in the second half at Chase Center on December 05, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images After months of negotiations going nowhere, Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors have finally agreed to a new contract according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The deal is two-years $48.5 million but there is interesting language in the contract. Charania reports that the deal contains a team option that is designed for the contract to be ripped up and renegotiated next summer. With this contract, Kuminga is making sure that his immediate future is still in his hands, while also securing himself a contract for this season. Golden State has been wary about trading Kuminga and it has been clear this summer that they prefer to have him on their roster for the time being. With this deal essentially being an expiring contract, it is likely that both sides may look to pursue a trade during the season. Last season Kuminga posted averages of 15.3 points per game, 2.2 assists per game and 4.6 rebounds per game with 47 total games played. It seems clear that Kuminga believes a change of scenery could benefit his game. The former G-League Ignite member is only 22 years old and still has many years to transition into the star he believes he can be. His raw athleticism and ability to put pressure on the rim are eye-popping whenever you watch him in a game. He still… The post Jonathan Kuminga Signs Two-Year Deal With Golden State Warriors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a basket and getting fouled by the Houston Rockets in the second half at Chase Center on December 05, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images After months of negotiations going nowhere, Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors have finally agreed to a new contract according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The deal is two-years $48.5 million but there is interesting language in the contract. Charania reports that the deal contains a team option that is designed for the contract to be ripped up and renegotiated next summer. With this contract, Kuminga is making sure that his immediate future is still in his hands, while also securing himself a contract for this season. Golden State has been wary about trading Kuminga and it has been clear this summer that they prefer to have him on their roster for the time being. With this deal essentially being an expiring contract, it is likely that both sides may look to pursue a trade during the season. Last season Kuminga posted averages of 15.3 points per game, 2.2 assists per game and 4.6 rebounds per game with 47 total games played. It seems clear that Kuminga believes a change of scenery could benefit his game. The former G-League Ignite member is only 22 years old and still has many years to transition into the star he believes he can be. His raw athleticism and ability to put pressure on the rim are eye-popping whenever you watch him in a game. He still…

Jonathan Kuminga Signs Two-Year Deal With Golden State Warriors

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 09:19
2 min read
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a basket and getting fouled by the Houston Rockets in the second half at Chase Center on December 05, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Getty Images

After months of negotiations going nowhere, Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors have finally agreed to a new contract according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The deal is two-years $48.5 million but there is interesting language in the contract. Charania reports that the deal contains a team option that is designed for the contract to be ripped up and renegotiated next summer.

With this contract, Kuminga is making sure that his immediate future is still in his hands, while also securing himself a contract for this season. Golden State has been wary about trading Kuminga and it has been clear this summer that they prefer to have him on their roster for the time being. With this deal essentially being an expiring contract, it is likely that both sides may look to pursue a trade during the season.

Last season Kuminga posted averages of 15.3 points per game, 2.2 assists per game and 4.6 rebounds per game with 47 total games played. It seems clear that Kuminga believes a change of scenery could benefit his game. The former G-League Ignite member is only 22 years old and still has many years to transition into the star he believes he can be. His raw athleticism and ability to put pressure on the rim are eye-popping whenever you watch him in a game.

He still has strides to take as a ball-handler and a shooter, but if he was able to refine his driving game then that would be a massive step in his career. Golden State is a good environment for him to develop as a secondary player, but it is apparent that Kuminga wants more for himself soon.

At least for the time being, Kuminga is staying put in Golden State, we will see how long he remains there though.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikaibruce/2025/09/30/jonathan-kuminga-signs-two-year-deal-with-golden-state-warriors/

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#SEC

You May Also Like

Metaplanet Stock Passes MARA to Become Third-Largest BTC Holder — Stock Slips Anyway

Metaplanet Stock Passes MARA to Become Third-Largest BTC Holder — Stock Slips Anyway

TLDR Metaplanet bought 5,075 BTC in Q1 2026 for ~$398 million at an average price of ~$78,000–$79,898 per coin. Total holdings now stand at 40,177 BTC, valued at
Share
Coincentral2026/04/02 18:44
Win Gatchalian is new Senate president pro tempore

Win Gatchalian is new Senate president pro tempore

Senator Chiz Escudero joins the final session day before Congress adjourns sine die
Share
Rappler2026/06/03 15:31
Coinbase (COIN) Stock; Slips as Market Weighs Risks in Ethena’s Synthetic Dollar Model

Coinbase (COIN) Stock; Slips as Market Weighs Risks in Ethena’s Synthetic Dollar Model

TLDRs; Coinbase stock slipped as investors evaluated risks tied to Ethena’s synthetic dollar and yield model expansion. Ethena partnership strengthens Coinbase
Share
Coincentral2026/06/03 15:08

Trending News

More

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock; Dips as New MAI AI Suite Signals Direct Push Against OpenAI

Bitcoin Below $70K: Why the Market Is Questioning Corporate Treasury Demand

Borderless Capital’s $570K MNT Investment Becomes Portfolio Cornerstone

Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock — CFO Sells $2.97M Near 52-Week High

Iran’s foreign minister targeted in assassination attempt, wife killed

24/7 Live News

More

Hyperliquid:native flipping Solana could impact market dynamics significantly.

Author: Solid 堅固 ⬡17:07

RBI confirms gold reserves unchanged at 880.52 tonnes.

Author: Nehal17:05

US sanctions Iran's largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, impacting 11 million users.

Author: Nehal13:45

ZIG team praised for capabilities, outperforming many altcoins.

Author: Snulet 🎴13:13

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Quick Reads

More

Broadcom (AVGO) Earnings Preview: Why Jensen Huang's Marvell Shoutout Changes the AI Chip Trade

SpaceX 5-for-1 Split: How Expat Investors Are Pre-Buying the IPO via Web3 Channels

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$66,874.36
$66,874.36$66,874.36

-0.64%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,877.88
$1,877.88$1,877.88

-1.93%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$74.83
$74.83$74.83

-2.04%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00111
$1.00111$1.00111

0.00%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2373
$1.2373$1.2373

+1.23%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage