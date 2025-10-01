The post Jonathan Kuminga Signs Two-Year Deal With Golden State Warriors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a basket and getting fouled by the Houston Rockets in the second half at Chase Center on December 05, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images After months of negotiations going nowhere, Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors have finally agreed to a new contract according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The deal is two-years $48.5 million but there is interesting language in the contract. Charania reports that the deal contains a team option that is designed for the contract to be ripped up and renegotiated next summer. With this contract, Kuminga is making sure that his immediate future is still in his hands, while also securing himself a contract for this season. Golden State has been wary about trading Kuminga and it has been clear this summer that they prefer to have him on their roster for the time being. With this deal essentially being an expiring contract, it is likely that both sides may look to pursue a trade during the season. Last season Kuminga posted averages of 15.3 points per game, 2.2 assists per game and 4.6 rebounds per game with 47 total games played. It seems clear that Kuminga believes a change of scenery could benefit his game. The former G-League Ignite member is only 22 years old and still has many years to transition into the star he believes he can be. His raw athleticism and ability to put pressure on the rim are eye-popping whenever you watch him in a game. He still… The post Jonathan Kuminga Signs Two-Year Deal With Golden State Warriors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a basket and getting fouled by the Houston Rockets in the second half at Chase Center on December 05, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images After months of negotiations going nowhere, Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors have finally agreed to a new contract according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The deal is two-years $48.5 million but there is interesting language in the contract. Charania reports that the deal contains a team option that is designed for the contract to be ripped up and renegotiated next summer. With this contract, Kuminga is making sure that his immediate future is still in his hands, while also securing himself a contract for this season. Golden State has been wary about trading Kuminga and it has been clear this summer that they prefer to have him on their roster for the time being. With this deal essentially being an expiring contract, it is likely that both sides may look to pursue a trade during the season. Last season Kuminga posted averages of 15.3 points per game, 2.2 assists per game and 4.6 rebounds per game with 47 total games played. It seems clear that Kuminga believes a change of scenery could benefit his game. The former G-League Ignite member is only 22 years old and still has many years to transition into the star he believes he can be. His raw athleticism and ability to put pressure on the rim are eye-popping whenever you watch him in a game. He still…