Solana ETF approvals rumored to arrive next week as issuers prepare for launch

Solana spot ETF approvals could come as soon as next week, with a timeline of Oct. 6-10 representing a realistic expectation for the SEC’s approval.

As Blockworks reported on Sept. 30, sources at three separate issuers said that the optimism follows the SEC’s adoption of generic listing standards for crypto exchange-traded products, which eliminated the need for individual 19b-4 filings for token-specific funds.

The standards allow crypto ETFs to gain SEC approval without individual rule-changing forms, streamlining a process that previously required extensive regulatory review for each asset.

Issuers have submitted a wave of amended S-1 forms addressing technical details, including provisions related to staking.

One source expressed “high conviction” that Solana ETF registration statements would go into effect in the first half of October.

However, the looming threat of a US government shutdown could derail the timeline, with two sources noting that approvals are “very unlikely to happen during a shutdown.”

A potential midnight shutdown would pause all SEC activity, one person said.

Generic standards clear path

On Sept. 29, journalist Eleanor Terrett reported the regulator asked issuers to withdraw earlier filings for Solana, XRP, Litecoin, Cardano, and Dogecoin funds, as the new rules automatically cover these assets.

Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said on Sept. 29 that approval odds for altcoin ETFs are “really 100% now,” adding that new products could launch any day.

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart noted on Sept. 26 that issuers had updated Solana ETF prospectuses in preparation.

According to the report, the most recent round of S-1 amendments addressed staking, though sources did not confirm whether approved funds would include staking features.

In August, the SEC cleared what was seen as the “last hurdle” for staking features in ETFs by stating that liquid staking tokens are not securities by default.

Additionally, the SEC’s engagement with issuers suggests the agency has moved past initial concerns about Solana’s regulatory status.

As over 100 crypto-related filings await approval with the regulator, the altcoin ETF floodgates may open with the approval of Solana products.

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