US-listed company RYVYL signs merger agreement and receives over $30 million in Bitcoin investment

PANews reported on October 1 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company RYVYL announced that it has signed a merger agreement with Web3 digital media SaaS technology company RTB Digital (Roundtable). The latter will inject more than US$30 million worth of Bitcoin into the merged company to strengthen its balance sheet. It is reported that RYVYL shares in the new company account for 15.15%, and RTB Digital shareholders account for 84.85%. The new company will conduct business under the name "RTB Digital, Inc (Roundtable)". PANews reported on October 1 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company RYVYL announced that it has signed a merger agreement with Web3 digital media SaaS technology company RTB Digital (Roundtable). The latter will inject more than US$30 million worth of Bitcoin into the merged company to strengthen its balance sheet. It is reported that RYVYL shares in the new company account for 15.15%, and RTB Digital shareholders account for 84.85%. The new company will conduct business under the name "RTB Digital, Inc (Roundtable)".