Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
Berkshire Hathaway is negotiating a deal to buy Occidental Petroleum’s petrochemical arm for about $10 billion, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. This would be the conglomerate’s largest purchase since its $11.6 billion acquisition of Alleghany in 2022, and the Journal said an agreement could be reached within days. Occidental is primarily […]Berkshire Hathaway is negotiating a deal to buy Occidental Petroleum’s petrochemical arm for about $10 billion, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. This would be the conglomerate’s largest purchase since its $11.6 billion acquisition of Alleghany in 2022, and the Journal said an agreement could be reached within days. Occidental is primarily […]

Berkshire Hathaway is negotiating to buy Occidental Petroleum’s chemical arm OxyChem for about $10 billion

Author: Cryptopolitan
Source: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 05:55
3 min read
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

Berkshire Hathaway is negotiating a deal to buy Occidental Petroleum’s petrochemical arm for about $10 billion, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

This would be the conglomerate’s largest purchase since its $11.6 billion acquisition of Alleghany in 2022, and the Journal said an agreement could be reached within days.

Occidental is primarily known for its oil and gas business and has a market value of about $46 billion. It already counts Berkshire Hathaway as its largest shareholder.

The unit at the center of the talks is OxyChem, which manufactures and sells chemicals used in chlorinating water, recycling batteries, and producing paper. This division generated almost $5 billion in sales in the 12 months ended in June.

If the transaction closes, it would be Warren Buffett’s second major step into chemicals after Berkshire Hathaway purchased Lubrizol for nearly $10 billion in 2011, including debt.

“Berkshire will never prefer ownership of cash-equivalent assets over the ownership of good businesses, whether controlled or only partially owned,” Warren wrote earlier this year.

Berkshire Hathaway expands chemical bets with Occidental talks

The Financial Times had reported on Sunday that Occidental was in discussions for a $10 billion sale of OxyChem without naming the buyer. The last time Berkshire Hathaway struck a major deal was in 2022, when it agreed to buy insurer Alleghany.

Warren first got involved with Occidental in 2019, when Chief Executive Vicki Hollub was trying to outbid Chevron for Anadarko Petroleum. In a meeting arranged by Bank of America Chief Brian Moynihan, Hollub went to Nebraska to meet Warren. His company then agreed to purchase $10 billion in preferred shares of Occidental to support its $38 billion offer.

Since then, Occidental’s financial position has fluctuated. The Anadarko deal left the company with heavy debt and drew criticism from activist investor Carl Icahn. Warren increased his stake as Icahn exited and ultimately built up ownership of about 28% of the company.

Recently, Occidental’s shares have been under pressure because of lower oil prices. To manage its balance sheet, the company has been selling off non-core assets. By August, it said it had repaid $7.5 billion of debt.

Berkshire Hathaway deploys record cash pile amid leadership changes

Meanwhile, Berkshire Hathaway has been holding a record $344 billion in cash and Treasury bills as of the end of June. Warren has repeatedly said the company prefers buying entire businesses, even though finding attractive opportunities has been difficult.

The potential OxyChem deal would allow Berkshire Hathaway to deploy part of its cash stockpile into a large operating asset rather than sit on cash-equivalent investments. Warren is preparing to retire as CEO at the end of the year and hand control to Greg Abel, though he will stay on as chairman.

If this transaction closes, it will underline Warren’s long involvement with Occidental and his willingness to expand his holdings beyond traditional energy investments.

The negotiations is also a nod to Occidental’s strategy of raising cash by selling assets while cutting debt, and Berkshire Hathaway’s ongoing search for businesses that match its size and resources.

Claim your free seat in an exclusive crypto trading community - limited to 1,000 members.

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#SEC

You May Also Like

BitForex Founder Moved $1.35 Billion in ETH to Binance Just Before Price Plunge

BitForex Founder Moved $1.35 Billion in ETH to Binance Just Before Price Plunge

BitcoinWorld BitForex Founder Moved $1.35 Billion in ETH to Binance Just Before Price Plunge Garrett Jin, the founder of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange
Share
bitcoinworld2026/06/03 14:05
TRX Price Prediction: Targets $0.35-$0.40 by May 2026

TRX Price Prediction: Targets $0.35-$0.40 by May 2026

Excerpt TRON (TRX) trading at $0.32 shows neutral RSI at 62.13 with potential breakout targets of $0.35-$0.40 within 4-6 weeks based on technical analysis and moving
Share
BlockChain News2026/04/06 15:55
Solana Launches Native On-Chain Subscription Infrastructure

Solana Launches Native On-Chain Subscription Infrastructure

Solana has introduced a new native subscription and allowance infrastructure directly on its blockchain, enabling developers to build recurring payment systems,
Share
CoinTrust2026/06/03 14:25

Trending News

More

Pi Network Activates Protocol 24 Upgrade Today

Humain partners with Nvidia to launch robotaxis

TetherWallet Expands USDT Support With TRON Integration

Italy becomes first EU country to pass comprehensive AI law

Bitcoin Price News: Here’s Why BTC Crashed 13% This Week

24/7 Live News

More

US sanctions Iran's largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, impacting 11 million users.

Author: Nehal13:45

ZIG team praised for capabilities, outperforming many altcoins.

Author: Snulet 🎴13:13

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

Quick Reads

More

Broadcom (AVGO) Earnings Preview: Why Jensen Huang's Marvell Shoutout Changes the AI Chip Trade

SpaceX 5-for-1 Split: How Expat Investors Are Pre-Buying the IPO via Web3 Channels

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$67 191,62
$67 191,62$67 191,62

-0,16%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1 876,78
$1 876,78$1 876,78

-1,99%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$75,25
$75,25$75,25

-1,49%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1,00103
$1,00103$1,00103

-0,01%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1,2400
$1,2400$1,2400

+1,45%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage