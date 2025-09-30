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The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has suspended all trading activity in QMMM Holdings Ltd. after the firm’s stock price jumped 959% in just under three weeks. The SEC made the decision on Monday, citing possible price manipulation on social media platforms. In its official notice, the regulator said “unknown persons” may have influenced the […]The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has suspended all trading activity in QMMM Holdings Ltd. after the firm’s stock price jumped 959% in just under three weeks. The SEC made the decision on Monday, citing possible price manipulation on social media platforms. In its official notice, the regulator said “unknown persons” may have influenced the […]

SEC suspends trading of QMMM after its shares jumped 959% in under three weeks

Author: Cryptopolitan
Source: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/30 04:08
4 min read
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The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has suspended all trading activity in QMMM Holdings Ltd. after the firm’s stock price jumped 959% in just under three weeks. The SEC made the decision on Monday, citing possible price manipulation on social media platforms.

In its official notice, the regulator said “unknown persons” may have influenced the price of QMMM by urging investors to buy shares online, without disclosing when the promotions were posted.

QMMM, a Hong Kong-based advertising tech company, had announced on September 9 that it was entering the crypto sector and building a $100 million treasury to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. That announcement triggered a parabolic rally in its share price, pushing it up from penny stock territory into a frenzy of retail attention. The SEC’s trading halt will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. ET on October 10. The company lists its U.S. shares through a holding firm registered in the Cayman Islands and trades on Nasdaq. Both QMMM and Nasdaq failed to reply to press inquiries submitted after business hours.

QMMM builds crypto treasury and announces entry into Web3

The now-suspended firm had rolled out a flashy strategy earlier this month to pivot into crypto, claiming it would establish a diversified crypto treasury aimed at delivering both stability and transparency. The company said the first wave of funds would go into Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, alongside investment plans that include backing Web3 infrastructure and acquiring premium global equity assets aligned with QMMM’s new direction.

QMMM’s CEO Bun Kwai had described the pivot as a move to stay ahead of the digital economy. “The global adoption of crypto and blockchain technology is accelerating at an unprecedented pace,” Bun said in the September 9 statement. “QMMM’s entry into this space reflects our commitment to technological innovation and our vision to bridge the digital economy with real-world applications.” He added that the firm’s roadmap includes regulatory compliance, ecosystem partnerships, and an intention to become a central player in what he called the Web3 transformation. “Our crypto initiatives, combined with our expertise in AI and digital platforms, are designed to create sustainable value for our stakeholders,” he said.

The announcement came as excitement over crypto treasury firms continues to grow. This year alone, roughly 85 public companies worldwide have built or expanded similar treasuries, often relying on capital raises to fuel token accumulation. But not all of them have fared well. While investor appetite has been massive, some of these companies have suffered huge drops in share prices. This has prompted regulators like the SEC to pay closer attention—especially when meme-style social media hype enters the picture. Under both Donald Trump’s first and second administrations, as well as under Joe Biden, the agency has cracked down on stock promotions tied to digital assets.

Crypto insiders dominate digital treasury surge

The rise of QMMM mirrors a broader wave driven by a small circle of well-known crypto financiers who are behind some of the biggest crypto treasury moves this year. Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital, Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital, and Joseph Lubin, the co-founder of Ethereum and head of Consensys, keep appearing in deal after deal. Together, they’ve helped shape a crypto financial model where companies raise capital, hoard tokens, and use hype to stay afloat.

Many of these players share a personal history that dates back to their time at Princeton University in the 1980s. Novogratz wrestled, Lubin played squash and studied computer science, and Morehead studied engineering. Those connections have lasted for decades, shaping the core of modern crypto dealmaking. Fortune magazine dubbed them the “Princeton mafia.” Lubin also chairs SharpLink, a public Ether treasury company.

Though crypto was built on the promise of decentralization and transparency, the same names keep dominating. Novogratz summed it up bluntly in a recent interview: “With a good story and good storytellers, you can bring in more capital to Solana or Ethereum, and do it faster than ever before.”

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