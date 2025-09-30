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Bitcoin is seeing a solid start to the week, tapping the $114,000 mark on Monday as altcoins notably underperform the crypto king.read moreBitcoin is seeing a solid start to the week, tapping the $114,000 mark on Monday as altcoins notably underperform the crypto king.read more

Bitcoin Steady At $114,000 While Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Push Higher

Author: Coinstats
Source: Coinstats
2025/09/30 03:34
1 min read
XRP
XRP$1.2388-2.10%
EPNS
PUSH$0.01106-1.54%
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Bitcoin is seeing a solid start to the week, tapping the $114,000 mark on Monday as altcoins notably underperform the crypto king.

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