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The post Andre Cronje Secures $200M for DeFi Platform Flying Tulip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Key Point 1 Key Point 2 Key Point 3 Flying Tulip, founded by Andre Cronje, raised formatNumber(200, 2) million USD at a formatNumber(1, 2) billion valuation through investors including Brevan Howard Digital and CoinFund, with plans to issue an FT token. Flying Tulip’s fundraise signifies a pivotal moment in DeFi, potentially enhancing institutional investment in the sector, paralleling trends seen with Uniswap and dYdX. Andre Cronje Raises $200M for Flying Tulip DeFi Platform Andre Cronje announced on his official Twitter account that Flying Tulip, a DeFi contract exchange, has raised $200 million. The platform, valued at $1 billion, has garnered interest from major investors including Brevan Howard Digital, CoinFund, and others. Flying Tulip is raising funds and welcomes interested U.S. funds to get in touch. The substantial funding underscores Flying Tulip’s potential impact on the DeFi landscape as institutions increasingly turn to digital assets. The launch of the FT token is anticipated to further engage market participants through “adaptive trading curve” mechanisms. The community reaction has been significant, with many industry players acknowledging Cronje’s history of successful DeFi ventures. The fundraising news has sparked considerable interest on Twitter, where Cronje maintains an active presence, drawing attention to Flying Tulip’s institutional approach. Institutional Investors Fuel Flying Tulip’s $1B Valuation Goal Did you know? Andre Cronje’s previous project, Yearn Finance, achieved a similar formidable rise, reaching its all-time high valuation within months of launching, showcasing the power of engaging the DeFi community swiftly. Ethereum (ETH), a critical asset in the DeFi landscape, is trading at $4,166.38, with a market cap of $502.9 billion. Despite minor fluctuations, it shows a 71.57% increase over 90 days. Such dynamics emphasize ETH’s continued market relevance (CoinMarketCap). Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:24 UTC on September 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research… The post Andre Cronje Secures $200M for DeFi Platform Flying Tulip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Key Point 1 Key Point 2 Key Point 3 Flying Tulip, founded by Andre Cronje, raised formatNumber(200, 2) million USD at a formatNumber(1, 2) billion valuation through investors including Brevan Howard Digital and CoinFund, with plans to issue an FT token. Flying Tulip’s fundraise signifies a pivotal moment in DeFi, potentially enhancing institutional investment in the sector, paralleling trends seen with Uniswap and dYdX. Andre Cronje Raises $200M for Flying Tulip DeFi Platform Andre Cronje announced on his official Twitter account that Flying Tulip, a DeFi contract exchange, has raised $200 million. The platform, valued at $1 billion, has garnered interest from major investors including Brevan Howard Digital, CoinFund, and others. Flying Tulip is raising funds and welcomes interested U.S. funds to get in touch. The substantial funding underscores Flying Tulip’s potential impact on the DeFi landscape as institutions increasingly turn to digital assets. The launch of the FT token is anticipated to further engage market participants through “adaptive trading curve” mechanisms. The community reaction has been significant, with many industry players acknowledging Cronje’s history of successful DeFi ventures. The fundraising news has sparked considerable interest on Twitter, where Cronje maintains an active presence, drawing attention to Flying Tulip’s institutional approach. Institutional Investors Fuel Flying Tulip’s $1B Valuation Goal Did you know? Andre Cronje’s previous project, Yearn Finance, achieved a similar formidable rise, reaching its all-time high valuation within months of launching, showcasing the power of engaging the DeFi community swiftly. Ethereum (ETH), a critical asset in the DeFi landscape, is trading at $4,166.38, with a market cap of $502.9 billion. Despite minor fluctuations, it shows a 71.57% increase over 90 days. Such dynamics emphasize ETH’s continued market relevance (CoinMarketCap). Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:24 UTC on September 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research…

Andre Cronje Secures $200M for DeFi Platform Flying Tulip

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 03:54
2 min read
DeFi
DEFI$0.000184-4.26%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.002887+5.55%
dYdX
DYDX$0.17769+2.81%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com
Key Points:
  • Key Point 1
  • Key Point 2
  • Key Point 3

Flying Tulip, founded by Andre Cronje, raised formatNumber(200, 2) million USD at a formatNumber(1, 2) billion valuation through investors including Brevan Howard Digital and CoinFund, with plans to issue an FT token.

Flying Tulip’s fundraise signifies a pivotal moment in DeFi, potentially enhancing institutional investment in the sector, paralleling trends seen with Uniswap and dYdX.

Andre Cronje Raises $200M for Flying Tulip DeFi Platform

Andre Cronje announced on his official Twitter account that Flying Tulip, a DeFi contract exchange, has raised $200 million. The platform, valued at $1 billion, has garnered interest from major investors including Brevan Howard Digital, CoinFund, and others. Flying Tulip is raising funds and welcomes interested U.S. funds to get in touch.

The substantial funding underscores Flying Tulip’s potential impact on the DeFi landscape as institutions increasingly turn to digital assets. The launch of the FT token is anticipated to further engage market participants through “adaptive trading curve” mechanisms.

The community reaction has been significant, with many industry players acknowledging Cronje’s history of successful DeFi ventures. The fundraising news has sparked considerable interest on Twitter, where Cronje maintains an active presence, drawing attention to Flying Tulip’s institutional approach.

Institutional Investors Fuel Flying Tulip’s $1B Valuation Goal

Did you know? Andre Cronje’s previous project, Yearn Finance, achieved a similar formidable rise, reaching its all-time high valuation within months of launching, showcasing the power of engaging the DeFi community swiftly.

Ethereum (ETH), a critical asset in the DeFi landscape, is trading at $4,166.38, with a market cap of $502.9 billion. Despite minor fluctuations, it shows a 71.57% increase over 90 days. Such dynamics emphasize ETH’s continued market relevance (CoinMarketCap).

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:24 UTC on September 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team notes that Flying Tulip’s institutional focus might spur financial innovation, enhancing trustless trading and liquidity. The platform’s approach may set precedents for future regulatory interactions in DeFi exchanges.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/andre-cronje-raises-200m-flying-tulip/

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