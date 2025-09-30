Zohran Mamdani Has 83% Chance Of Winning NYC Mayoral Seat Following Eric Adams’ Exit: Kalshi

Kalshi bettors have put Zohran Mamdani at 83% to win NYC mayor after Eric Adams has dropped out. Andrew Cuomo has polled at 16% and Curtis Sliwa at 2%. Trump has warned of funding disputes, while Mamdani has promoted fare-free buses and city-run groceries ahead of the Nov. 8 vote. Kalshi bettors have put Zohran Mamdani at 83% to win NYC mayor after Eric Adams has dropped out. Andrew Cuomo has polled at 16% and Curtis Sliwa at 2%. Trump has warned of funding disputes, while Mamdani has promoted fare-free buses and city-run groceries ahead of the Nov. 8 vote.