Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
The post Crypto Weekly Events: all the expected events appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 09/29 (Monday) Pending home sales are a leading indicator of the American real estate cycle. A figure below expectations would strengthen the scenario of lower rates and thus a more favorable context for risky assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. A better-than-expected result, on the other hand, could push US yields higher and put pressure on the crypto market. 30/09 (Tuesday) China – Official PMI (monthly) Time: 00:30 CESTThe Chinese manufacturing PMI is a barometer of global economic activity. A figure below 50 would indicate contraction and concerns for global growth, with risk-off weighing on crypto. Conversely, a return above the 50 mark could improve market sentiment and support Bitcoin and altcoins. Eurozone – Flash Inflation (est.) Time: 14:00 CEST European inflation is crucial for ECB decisions. A lower-than-expected CPI would increase expectations of a halt to rate hikes, creating a more positive environment for digital assets. A higher figure, on the other hand, could strengthen the euro but weigh on Ethereum and European cryptos due to higher real rates. USA – Federal Budget Deadline (FY25) Time: 18:00 CEST The lack of an agreement on the federal budget risks leading to a shutdown from October 1st. A government shutdown would generate uncertainty in traditional markets and could result in increased volatility for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Historically, shutdowns have mixed effects: an initial risk-off shock and subsequent rebounds if the Fed appears more cautious. 01/10 (Wednesday) Token unlock – Sui (SUI) & EigenLayer (EIGEN) Time: 00:00 CESTLarge token unlocks (SUI ~44M, EIGEN ~38.8M) could increase selling pressure. For the market, this means a risk of short-term declines, followed by possible technical rebounds if demand can absorb the supply. An event to watch closely, especially on exchanges and liquidity pools. Ethereum – “Fusaka” Upgrade on Holesky Testnet Time: 12:00 CESTThe new upgrade introduces… The post Crypto Weekly Events: all the expected events appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 09/29 (Monday) Pending home sales are a leading indicator of the American real estate cycle. A figure below expectations would strengthen the scenario of lower rates and thus a more favorable context for risky assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. A better-than-expected result, on the other hand, could push US yields higher and put pressure on the crypto market. 30/09 (Tuesday) China – Official PMI (monthly) Time: 00:30 CESTThe Chinese manufacturing PMI is a barometer of global economic activity. A figure below 50 would indicate contraction and concerns for global growth, with risk-off weighing on crypto. Conversely, a return above the 50 mark could improve market sentiment and support Bitcoin and altcoins. Eurozone – Flash Inflation (est.) Time: 14:00 CEST European inflation is crucial for ECB decisions. A lower-than-expected CPI would increase expectations of a halt to rate hikes, creating a more positive environment for digital assets. A higher figure, on the other hand, could strengthen the euro but weigh on Ethereum and European cryptos due to higher real rates. USA – Federal Budget Deadline (FY25) Time: 18:00 CEST The lack of an agreement on the federal budget risks leading to a shutdown from October 1st. A government shutdown would generate uncertainty in traditional markets and could result in increased volatility for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Historically, shutdowns have mixed effects: an initial risk-off shock and subsequent rebounds if the Fed appears more cautious. 01/10 (Wednesday) Token unlock – Sui (SUI) & EigenLayer (EIGEN) Time: 00:00 CESTLarge token unlocks (SUI ~44M, EIGEN ~38.8M) could increase selling pressure. For the market, this means a risk of short-term declines, followed by possible technical rebounds if demand can absorb the supply. An event to watch closely, especially on exchanges and liquidity pools. Ethereum – “Fusaka” Upgrade on Holesky Testnet Time: 12:00 CESTThe new upgrade introduces…

Crypto Weekly Events: all the expected events

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 02:45
4 min read
RealLink
REAL$0.05771-5.56%
LIKE
LIKE$0.001288-8.52%
EPNS
PUSH$0.011044-1.60%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

09/29 (Monday)

Pending home sales are a leading indicator of the American real estate cycle.

A figure below expectations would strengthen the scenario of lower rates and thus a more favorable context for risky assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. A better-than-expected result, on the other hand, could push US yields higher and put pressure on the crypto market.

30/09 (Tuesday)

China – Official PMI (monthly)
 Time: 00:30 CEST
The Chinese manufacturing PMI is a barometer of global economic activity. A figure below 50 would indicate contraction and concerns for global growth, with risk-off weighing on crypto.

Conversely, a return above the 50 mark could improve market sentiment and support Bitcoin and altcoins.

Eurozone – Flash Inflation (est.)
 Time: 14:00 CEST

European inflation is crucial for ECB decisions. A lower-than-expected CPI would increase expectations of a halt to rate hikes, creating a more positive environment for digital assets.

A higher figure, on the other hand, could strengthen the euro but weigh on Ethereum and European cryptos due to higher real rates.

USA – Federal Budget Deadline (FY25)
 Time: 18:00 CEST

The lack of an agreement on the federal budget risks leading to a shutdown from October 1st. A government shutdown would generate uncertainty in traditional markets and could result in increased volatility for Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Historically, shutdowns have mixed effects: an initial risk-off shock and subsequent rebounds if the Fed appears more cautious.

01/10 (Wednesday)

Token unlock – Sui (SUI) & EigenLayer (EIGEN)
 Time: 00:00 CEST
Large token unlocks (SUI ~44M, EIGEN ~38.8M) could increase selling pressure. For the market, this means a risk of short-term declines, followed by possible technical rebounds if demand can absorb the supply. An event to watch closely, especially on exchanges and liquidity pools.

Ethereum – “Fusaka” Upgrade on Holesky Testnet
 Time: 12:00 CEST
The new upgrade introduces scalability improvements such as PeerDAS and an increase in the gas limit. Although it concerns a testnet, it is a crucial step in Ethereum’s roadmap.

A positive outcome consolidates the narrative of greater efficiency and strengthens long-term confidence in ETH and Layer-2.

USA – ADP Employment (sett.)
 Time: 14:15 CEST
The ADP private employment report is a preview of the Nonfarm Payrolls. A weak result would favor a dovish context for the Fed and could push Bitcoin and Ethereum upwards. A strong figure, on the other hand, would reignite inflationary fears and pressure on risky assets.

02/10 (Thursday)

USA – Initial Jobless Claims
 Time: 14:30 CEST
Weekly unemployment benefit claims are an immediate gauge of the labor market. Data above 240k would indicate a cooling, a positive scenario for crypto.

Conversely, claims below 210k would maintain the “higher rates for longer” narrative, unfavorable to Bitcoin and altcoins.

SEC – Decision on Litecoin Spot ETF (deadline)
 Time: 15:00–16:00 CEST
The SEC must rule on the Litecoin spot ETF. The base case remains a rejection, but a positive decision would have enormous implications, paving the way for future ETFs on other altcoins like Solana or XRP.

Binary event with potential strong impact on crypto sentiment.

Token unlock – Ethena (ENA)
 Time: 00:00 CEST
The unlocking of 40.6M ENA (~0.6% of the supply) is not huge, but on a relatively less liquid token, it can have amplified effects on the price. Investors will need to closely monitor the order book and volumes.

03/10 (Friday)

USA – Nonfarm Payrolls (sett.)
 Time: 14:30 CEST
This is the most important data of the week. A result close to the consensus (+50k) would indicate an orderly slowdown.

Very weak data (<20k) could trigger a crypto rally due to increased expectations of Fed cuts. Conversely, strong numbers (>100k) would reinforce the “higher for longer” scenario, weighing on Bitcoin and Ethereum.

USA – ISM Services (Sept.)
 Time: 16:00 CEST
The services sector represents the majority of the American economy. An index below 51 would confirm a slowdown, favoring crypto. Above 55, however, concerns about persistent inflation and consequently higher rates would increase.

04/10 (Saturday)

International Summits – Fintech and Blockchain
 Time: 09:00 CEST
The closing of global conferences like Sibos can lead to announcements on CBDC, tokenization, or partnerships between banks and blockchain.

Any positive developments would strengthen the narrative of institutional adoption, with direct impacts on Ethereum, Layer-1, and DeFi solutions.

10/05 (Sunday)

DeFi – Governance Voting (Snapshot)
 Time: 18:00 CEST
Governance voting on protocols like Uniswap, Aave, or MakerDAO can impact the value of native tokens.

Decisions on treasury, fee switch, or new protocol parameters are often priced in advance by the market, creating significant movements even during the weekend.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/29/crypto-weekly-events-all-the-expected-events-29-05-october/

Market Opportunity
RealLink Logo
RealLink Price(REAL)
$0.05771
$0.05771$0.05771
-0.37%
USD
RealLink (REAL) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#SEC#DeFi#Spot#DEX#ETF

You May Also Like

Solana Launches Native On-Chain Subscription Infrastructure

Solana Launches Native On-Chain Subscription Infrastructure

Solana has introduced a new native subscription and allowance infrastructure directly on its blockchain, enabling developers to build recurring payment systems,
Share
CoinTrust2026/06/03 14:25
Gold vs Bitcoin: Safe-Haven Demand Lifts Gold as BTC Struggles Below $70K

Gold vs Bitcoin: Safe-Haven Demand Lifts Gold as BTC Struggles Below $70K

Key Insights: Gold and Bitcoin are again dividing investors as markets enter a cycle shaped by inflation, geopolitical stress, and weaker crypto sentiment. Gold
Share
Themarketperiodical2026/06/03 14:39
Cardano’s Most Used Analytics Platform Shuts Down After Complete Leadership Collapse

Cardano’s Most Used Analytics Platform Shuts Down After Complete Leadership Collapse

The post Cardano’s Most Used Analytics Platform Shuts Down After Complete Leadership Collapse appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Cardano’s ecosystem is facing
Share
CoinPedia2026/06/03 13:37

Trending News

More

Pi Network Activates Protocol 24 Upgrade Today

Humain partners with Nvidia to launch robotaxis

TetherWallet Expands USDT Support With TRON Integration

Bitcoin Price News: Here’s Why BTC Crashed 13% This Week

BitForex Founder Moved $1.35 Billion in ETH to Binance Just Before Price Plunge

24/7 Live News

More

US sanctions Iran's largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, impacting 11 million users.

Author: Nehal13:45

ZIG team praised for capabilities, outperforming many altcoins.

Author: Snulet 🎴13:13

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

Quick Reads

More

Broadcom (AVGO) Earnings Preview: Why Jensen Huang's Marvell Shoutout Changes the AI Chip Trade

SpaceX 5-for-1 Split: How Expat Investors Are Pre-Buying the IPO via Web3 Channels

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$66,983.24
$66,983.24$66,983.24

-0.47%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,875.12
$1,875.12$1,875.12

-2.08%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$75.02
$75.02$75.02

-1.79%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00098
$1.00098$1.00098

-0.02%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2406
$1.2406$1.2406

+1.50%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage