A significant transformation is underway in the digital asset regulatory landscape as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) collaborate on harmonizing their oversight frameworks.Continue Reading:U.S. Regulatory Bodies Tackle Crypto Oversight A significant transformation is underway in the digital asset regulatory landscape as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) collaborate on harmonizing their oversight frameworks.Continue Reading:U.S. Regulatory Bodies Tackle Crypto Oversight