US government poised to shut down: Will it affect crypto market structure bill?

A US government shutdown lasting days or weeks could further delay the Senate’s moves on a crypto market structure bill passed by the House in July.

Unless Republicans negotiate with Democrats and sign off on a bipartisan funding bill, the US government will shut down at midnight on Tuesday, likely delaying any consideration of a digital asset market structure bill in the Senate.

On Monday, the US House of Representatives and Senate leaders are scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump to negotiate terms to avoid a government shutdown. Though in the majority of both chambers of Congress, Republicans need additional support to pass a temporary funding bill to keep the government open, leading to Democrats asking for a reversal in many of the healthcare cuts from a budget bill signed into law in July — i.e., the “One Big, Beautiful Bill.”

A shutdown would effectively stop US lawmakers from considering or voting on any bills currently moving through Congress, including having Trump sign them into law, and likely any regulatory actions from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

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