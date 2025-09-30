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TLDR Nikolaos Bougalis, former Ripple engineering lead, has been appointed as the new Chief Technology Officer of the Algorand Foundation. Bougalis will play a key role in strengthening the foundation’s blockchain technology, focusing on decentralization and scalability. His appointment follows the departure of John Woods, the previous CTO of the Algorand Foundation, in May. The [...] The post Ex-Ripple CTO Nikolaos Bougalis Joins Algorand Foundation to Drive Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Nikolaos Bougalis, former Ripple engineering lead, has been appointed as the new Chief Technology Officer of the Algorand Foundation. Bougalis will play a key role in strengthening the foundation’s blockchain technology, focusing on decentralization and scalability. His appointment follows the departure of John Woods, the previous CTO of the Algorand Foundation, in May. The [...] The post Ex-Ripple CTO Nikolaos Bougalis Joins Algorand Foundation to Drive Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.

Ex-Ripple CTO Nikolaos Bougalis Joins Algorand Foundation to Drive Growth

Author: Coincentral
Source: Coincentral
2025/09/30 02:02
2 min read
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For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

TLDR

  • Nikolaos Bougalis, former Ripple engineering lead, has been appointed as the new Chief Technology Officer of the Algorand Foundation.
  • Bougalis will play a key role in strengthening the foundation’s blockchain technology, focusing on decentralization and scalability.
  • His appointment follows the departure of John Woods, the previous CTO of the Algorand Foundation, in May.
  • The Algorand Foundation aims to expand its presence in the U.S., with Bougalis playing a pivotal role in the relocation plans.
  • Bougalis’ leadership will support Algorand’s 2025 technical roadmap, which emphasizes mainstream adoption and cutting-edge technology.

The Algorand Foundation announced the appointment of Nikolaos Bougalis as its new Chief Technology Officer. Bougalis, formerly the engineering lead at Ripple, is set to bolster Algorand’s blockchain development. His extensive experience will help drive the foundation’s goals for enhanced decentralization and scalability.

Former Ripple Leader Brings Blockchain Expertise to Algorand Foundation

Nikolaos Bougalis steps into the CTO role after John Woods’ departure in May. Woods had led the Algorand Foundation’s technology efforts before stepping down, citing personal reasons. Bougalis will play a crucial part in shaping the foundation’s technical future, leveraging his previous work on the XRP Ledger.

Staci Warden, CEO of the Algorand Foundation, expressed confidence in Bougalis’ skills.

His appointment signals a renewed commitment to Algorand’s vision of blockchain adoption at scale.

Bougalis Joins Algorand to Drive U.S. Growth

Bougalis’ move to the Algorand Foundation aligns with the company’s strategic push to establish a stronger presence in the U.S. He will play a key role in the foundation’s relocation plans, announced in August. His expertise will be instrumental in supporting U.S. enterprises in adopting Algorand’s technology.

The Algorand Foundation also recently released its 2025 technical roadmap, emphasizing decentralization and performance. Bougalis’ leadership comes at a critical time to ensure these goals are met. His experience in leading large-scale blockchain systems will be crucial to meeting Algorand’s ambitious targets.

The post Ex-Ripple CTO Nikolaos Bougalis Joins Algorand Foundation to Drive Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.

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