Shiba Inu Exchange Reserves Fall Below $1 Billion Amid Withdrawal Spree, What This Means For Price

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Shiba Inu (SHIB) is witnessing a significant shift on centralized exchanges, as fresh on-chain data reveals that the meme coin’s reserves have plunged below the $1 billion mark following a massive withdrawal spree. While this decline may seem concerning at first glance, historical trends suggest that such large-scale withdrawals often indicate a shift from selling to accumulation in the long term.  Shiba Inu Exchange Reserves Plunge To New Lows According to data from CryptoQuant, Shiba Inu’s exchange reserves have experienced a steep drop in recent months. As of September 28, 2024, SHIB’s supply across exchanges was approximately 143.62 trillion tokens, equivalent to over $1.5 billion at the time. However, by Monday, September 29 2025, reserves have thinned down significantly to 84.55 trillion tokens, valued at just under $998 million at current market rates.  Related Reading: Is Shiba Inu At Risk Of Losing Its Second-Largest Meme Coin Position To PEPE And MemeCore? Based on this timeline, the supply of Shiba Inu on exchanges has decreased by a whopping 59.1 trillion tokens in just one year. This marks the lowest level of SHIB held on exchanges since 2023, highlighting a shift in investor sentiment as withdrawals flood the market.  Notably, the sharpest decline in Shiba Inu’s exchange reserves this year was recorded on January 7. At the time, holdings across these centralized platforms fell to 107.84 trillion SHIB, marking a drop of more than 33 trillion tokens from January 6, when reserves stood at roughly 140.79 trillion coins. Since then, SHIB’s exchange balances have continued to shrink, decreasing week by week. The decline in available supply suggests that investors may be moving their tokens into self-custody or staking options, thereby reducing risks from widespread selling pressure. Historically, when exchange reserves plummet, assets become scarcer for trading, creating conditions in which price pressure can develop if demand increases.  At the same time, SHIB’s price has faced turbulence in recent months. The token is currently trading at around $0.000011, down from its local highs earlier this year. However, analysts like ’SHIB KNIGHT’ on X social media believe that the current dip represents a buying opportunity, pointing out that the meme coin has entered a key accumulation zone. He argues that long-term holders are capitalizing on lower valuations, slowly adding to each dip.  Technical Signals Hint At SHIB Price Breakout While Shiba Inu’s exchange supply declines, technical charts suggest that the meme coin may be preparing for its next price breakout. According to market expert ‘SHIB Mortal,’ Shiba Inu is showing signs of setting up for an “Uptober” rally. His chart analysis highlights a descending resistance trendline that the coin has repeatedly tested, paired with strong support around the $0.000010 zone. Related Reading: Why Shiba Inu Price Could Explode 100% With This Descending Pattern On The 2D Chart SHIB Mortal’s chart illustrates a potential reversal pattern forming, where the meme coin could bounce off current support, reclaim the trendline, and ignite a possible rally to $0.000019 by October. This move would mark a surge of over 70% from current levels around $0.000011.  Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.comShiba Inu (SHIB) is witnessing a significant shift on centralized exchanges, as fresh on-chain data reveals that the meme coin’s reserves have plunged below the $1 billion mark following a massive withdrawal spree. While this decline may seem concerning at first glance, historical trends suggest that such large-scale withdrawals often indicate a shift from selling to accumulation in the long term.  Shiba Inu Exchange Reserves Plunge To New Lows According to data from CryptoQuant, Shiba Inu’s exchange reserves have experienced a steep drop in recent months. As of September 28, 2024, SHIB’s supply across exchanges was approximately 143.62 trillion tokens, equivalent to over $1.5 billion at the time. However, by Monday, September 29 2025, reserves have thinned down significantly to 84.55 trillion tokens, valued at just under $998 million at current market rates.  Related Reading: Is Shiba Inu At Risk Of Losing Its Second-Largest Meme Coin Position To PEPE And MemeCore? Based on this timeline, the supply of Shiba Inu on exchanges has decreased by a whopping 59.1 trillion tokens in just one year. This marks the lowest level of SHIB held on exchanges since 2023, highlighting a shift in investor sentiment as withdrawals flood the market.  Notably, the sharpest decline in Shiba Inu’s exchange reserves this year was recorded on January 7. At the time, holdings across these centralized platforms fell to 107.84 trillion SHIB, marking a drop of more than 33 trillion tokens from January 6, when reserves stood at roughly 140.79 trillion coins. Since then, SHIB’s exchange balances have continued to shrink, decreasing week by week. The decline in available supply suggests that investors may be moving their tokens into self-custody or staking options, thereby reducing risks from widespread selling pressure. Historically, when exchange reserves plummet, assets become scarcer for trading, creating conditions in which price pressure can develop if demand increases.  At the same time, SHIB’s price has faced turbulence in recent months. The token is currently trading at around $0.000011, down from its local highs earlier this year. However, analysts like ’SHIB KNIGHT’ on X social media believe that the current dip represents a buying opportunity, pointing out that the meme coin has entered a key accumulation zone. He argues that long-term holders are capitalizing on lower valuations, slowly adding to each dip.  Technical Signals Hint At SHIB Price Breakout While Shiba Inu’s exchange supply declines, technical charts suggest that the meme coin may be preparing for its next price breakout. According to market expert ‘SHIB Mortal,’ Shiba Inu is showing signs of setting up for an “Uptober” rally. His chart analysis highlights a descending resistance trendline that the coin has repeatedly tested, paired with strong support around the $0.000010 zone. Related Reading: Why Shiba Inu Price Could Explode 100% With This Descending Pattern On The 2D Chart SHIB Mortal’s chart illustrates a potential reversal pattern forming, where the meme coin could bounce off current support, reclaim the trendline, and ignite a possible rally to $0.000019 by October. This move would mark a surge of over 70% from current levels around $0.000011.  Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com

Shiba Inu Exchange Reserves Fall Below $1 Billion Amid Withdrawal Spree, What This Means For Price

Author: NewsBTC
Source: NewsBTC
2025/09/30 02:30
3 min read
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000005321-2.51%
Memecoin
MEME$0.0005529+5.59%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is witnessing a significant shift on centralized exchanges, as fresh on-chain data reveals that the meme coin’s reserves have plunged below the $1 billion mark following a massive withdrawal spree. While this decline may seem concerning at first glance, historical trends suggest that such large-scale withdrawals often indicate a shift from selling to accumulation in the long term. 

Shiba Inu Exchange Reserves Plunge To New Lows

According to data from CryptoQuant, Shiba Inu’s exchange reserves have experienced a steep drop in recent months. As of September 28, 2024, SHIB’s supply across exchanges was approximately 143.62 trillion tokens, equivalent to over $1.5 billion at the time. However, by Monday, September 29 2025, reserves have thinned down significantly to 84.55 trillion tokens, valued at just under $998 million at current market rates. 

Based on this timeline, the supply of Shiba Inu on exchanges has decreased by a whopping 59.1 trillion tokens in just one year. This marks the lowest level of SHIB held on exchanges since 2023, highlighting a shift in investor sentiment as withdrawals flood the market. 

Notably, the sharpest decline in Shiba Inu’s exchange reserves this year was recorded on January 7. At the time, holdings across these centralized platforms fell to 107.84 trillion SHIB, marking a drop of more than 33 trillion tokens from January 6, when reserves stood at roughly 140.79 trillion coins.

Shiba Inu

Since then, SHIB’s exchange balances have continued to shrink, decreasing week by week. The decline in available supply suggests that investors may be moving their tokens into self-custody or staking options, thereby reducing risks from widespread selling pressure. Historically, when exchange reserves plummet, assets become scarcer for trading, creating conditions in which price pressure can develop if demand increases. 

At the same time, SHIB’s price has faced turbulence in recent months. The token is currently trading at around $0.000011, down from its local highs earlier this year. However, analysts like ’SHIB KNIGHT’ on X social media believe that the current dip represents a buying opportunity, pointing out that the meme coin has entered a key accumulation zone. He argues that long-term holders are capitalizing on lower valuations, slowly adding to each dip. 

Technical Signals Hint At SHIB Price Breakout

While Shiba Inu’s exchange supply declines, technical charts suggest that the meme coin may be preparing for its next price breakout. According to market expert ‘SHIB Mortal,’ Shiba Inu is showing signs of setting up for an “Uptober” rally. His chart analysis highlights a descending resistance trendline that the coin has repeatedly tested, paired with strong support around the $0.000010 zone.

SHIB Mortal’s chart illustrates a potential reversal pattern forming, where the meme coin could bounce off current support, reclaim the trendline, and ignite a possible rally to $0.000019 by October. This move would mark a surge of over 70% from current levels around $0.000011. 

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