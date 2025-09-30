Bitcoin bulls are back: Here’s what is needed for a rally to $120K

Bitcoin opened the week with a strong rally above $114,000, and these three developments could send BTC price back to its monthly range highs
Key takeaways:
Clearer digital asset regulation, highlighted by this week’s high-profile SEC–CFTC roundtable, could strengthen investor confidence.
A temporary resolution of the looming US government shutdown may ease risk aversion and boost Bitcoin price.
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Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.
Author: ryandcrypto10:31