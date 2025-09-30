Cryptocurrency analysis company MakroVision made a statement regarding the most critical levels for XRP. Continue Reading: Most Critical Levels for XRP Have Been Identified – Here’s What You Need to Know About the Risk of a Major Rally and Decline Cryptocurrency analysis company MakroVision made a statement regarding the most critical levels for XRP. Continue Reading: Most Critical Levels for XRP Have Been Identified – Here’s What You Need to Know About the Risk of a Major Rally and Decline