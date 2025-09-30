Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
The post Mapping Solana’s outlook – Hope vs. fear at the $200 line! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why is Solana’s price under pressure right now? Falling Open Interest and weak buyer confidence are dragging SOL lower. Could Solana drop below $200 soon? Technical indicators remain bearish, and if bulls don’t defend support, another leg down is likely. Solana [SOL] has been under some pressure lately, and the signs aren’t hard to spot. Its price has taken a hit, Open Interest has been sliding, and short-term holders (STHs) look increasingly nervous. Undoubtedly, confidence is shaky and when that happens, volatility tends to spike. Can SOL hold the $200 level, or are we about to see another leg down? Pullback shows caution One of the biggest clues behind Solana’s recent dip is the sharp fall in Open Interest (OI). Futures Open Interest fell sharply alongside the SOL price through September. CoinGlass data showed traders closing positions instead of adding exposure, reducing conviction on both sides. Source: CoinGlass For SOL, this adds to the pressure because lower OI often dampens momentum. Unless new interest comes back in, the market could struggle to find strong support, leaving the $200 level looking increasingly vulnerable. Confidence is weakening Short-Term Holder NUPL dropped to 0.03, placing SOL in the “Hope–Fear” range. In plain terms, most recent buyers were either barely in profit or sitting close to break-even. Source: Glassnode That makes them highly sensitive to price swings, i.e., even a small dip could push many into losses and trigger panic selling. A setup like this usually leads to sharper corrections, as nervous holders exit quickly. The downside risk isn’t off the table yet. Will SOL fall further? Previous: ASTER – Here’s why traders are cutting back exposure after market cap lost $1B Next: Can Eric Trump’s ‘Bitcoin to $1 mln’ prediction come true? Assessing… Source: https://ambcrypto.com/assessing-solanas-outlook-hope-vs-fear-at-the-200-line/The post Mapping Solana’s outlook – Hope vs. fear at the $200 line! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why is Solana’s price under pressure right now? Falling Open Interest and weak buyer confidence are dragging SOL lower. Could Solana drop below $200 soon? Technical indicators remain bearish, and if bulls don’t defend support, another leg down is likely. Solana [SOL] has been under some pressure lately, and the signs aren’t hard to spot. Its price has taken a hit, Open Interest has been sliding, and short-term holders (STHs) look increasingly nervous. Undoubtedly, confidence is shaky and when that happens, volatility tends to spike. Can SOL hold the $200 level, or are we about to see another leg down? Pullback shows caution One of the biggest clues behind Solana’s recent dip is the sharp fall in Open Interest (OI). Futures Open Interest fell sharply alongside the SOL price through September. CoinGlass data showed traders closing positions instead of adding exposure, reducing conviction on both sides. Source: CoinGlass For SOL, this adds to the pressure because lower OI often dampens momentum. Unless new interest comes back in, the market could struggle to find strong support, leaving the $200 level looking increasingly vulnerable. Confidence is weakening Short-Term Holder NUPL dropped to 0.03, placing SOL in the “Hope–Fear” range. In plain terms, most recent buyers were either barely in profit or sitting close to break-even. Source: Glassnode That makes them highly sensitive to price swings, i.e., even a small dip could push many into losses and trigger panic selling. A setup like this usually leads to sharper corrections, as nervous holders exit quickly. The downside risk isn’t off the table yet. Will SOL fall further? Previous: ASTER – Here’s why traders are cutting back exposure after market cap lost $1B Next: Can Eric Trump’s ‘Bitcoin to $1 mln’ prediction come true? Assessing… Source: https://ambcrypto.com/assessing-solanas-outlook-hope-vs-fear-at-the-200-line/

Mapping Solana’s outlook – Hope vs. fear at the $200 line!

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 01:53
2 min read
OpenLedger
OPEN$0,21687+7,63%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

Key Takeaways

Why is Solana’s price under pressure right now?

Falling Open Interest and weak buyer confidence are dragging SOL lower.

Could Solana drop below $200 soon?

Technical indicators remain bearish, and if bulls don’t defend support, another leg down is likely.

Solana [SOL] has been under some pressure lately, and the signs aren’t hard to spot. Its price has taken a hit, Open Interest has been sliding, and short-term holders (STHs) look increasingly nervous.

Undoubtedly, confidence is shaky and when that happens, volatility tends to spike. Can SOL hold the $200 level, or are we about to see another leg down?

Pullback shows caution

One of the biggest clues behind Solana’s recent dip is the sharp fall in Open Interest (OI).

Futures Open Interest fell sharply alongside the SOL price through September. CoinGlass data showed traders closing positions instead of adding exposure, reducing conviction on both sides.

Source: CoinGlass

For SOL, this adds to the pressure because lower OI often dampens momentum. Unless new interest comes back in, the market could struggle to find strong support, leaving the $200 level looking increasingly vulnerable.

Confidence is weakening

Short-Term Holder NUPL dropped to 0.03, placing SOL in the “Hope–Fear” range. In plain terms, most recent buyers were either barely in profit or sitting close to break-even.

Source: Glassnode

That makes them highly sensitive to price swings, i.e., even a small dip could push many into losses and trigger panic selling. A setup like this usually leads to sharper corrections, as nervous holders exit quickly.

The downside risk isn’t off the table yet.

Will SOL fall further?

Previous: ASTER – Here’s why traders are cutting back exposure after market cap lost $1B
Next: Can Eric Trump’s ‘Bitcoin to $1 mln’ prediction come true? Assessing…

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/assessing-solanas-outlook-hope-vs-fear-at-the-200-line/

Market Opportunity
OpenLedger Logo
OpenLedger Price(OPEN)
$0,21667
$0,21667$0,21667
+10,43%
USD
OpenLedger (OPEN) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#Spot#Futures

You May Also Like

Metaplanet Stock Passes MARA to Become Third-Largest BTC Holder — Stock Slips Anyway

Metaplanet Stock Passes MARA to Become Third-Largest BTC Holder — Stock Slips Anyway

TLDR Metaplanet bought 5,075 BTC in Q1 2026 for ~$398 million at an average price of ~$78,000–$79,898 per coin. Total holdings now stand at 40,177 BTC, valued at
Share
Coincentral2026/04/02 18:44
Anchor corners Trump official claiming everything is 'fine'

Anchor corners Trump official claiming everything is 'fine'

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar reports oil prices are surging as President Donald Trump pledges to escalate his war against Iran. Trump offered no exit strategy or timetable
Share
Alternet2026/04/03 04:26
Win Gatchalian is new Senate president pro tempore

Win Gatchalian is new Senate president pro tempore

Senator Chiz Escudero joins the final session day before Congress adjourns sine die
Share
Rappler2026/06/03 15:31

Trending News

More

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock; Dips as New MAI AI Suite Signals Direct Push Against OpenAI

Bitcoin Below $70K: Why the Market Is Questioning Corporate Treasury Demand

Best Crypto to Buy Right Now Before the 2026 Bull Run: Why DOGEBALL Outperforms Legacy Coins Like BCH

Borderless Capital’s $570K MNT Investment Becomes Portfolio Cornerstone

Iran’s foreign minister targeted in assassination attempt, wife killed

24/7 Live News

More

Hyperliquid:native flipping Solana could impact market dynamics significantly.

Author: Solid 堅固 ⬡17:07

RBI confirms gold reserves unchanged at 880.52 tonnes.

Author: Nehal17:05

US sanctions Iran's largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, impacting 11 million users.

Author: Nehal13:45

ZIG team praised for capabilities, outperforming many altcoins.

Author: Snulet 🎴13:13

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Quick Reads

More

Broadcom (AVGO) Earnings Preview: Why Jensen Huang's Marvell Shoutout Changes the AI Chip Trade

SpaceX 5-for-1 Split: How Expat Investors Are Pre-Buying the IPO via Web3 Channels

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$66 826,44
$66 826,44$66 826,44

-0,71%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1 877,88
$1 877,88$1 877,88

-1,93%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$74,91
$74,91$74,91

-1,93%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1,00109
$1,00109$1,00109

0,00%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1,2389
$1,2389$1,2389

+1,36%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage