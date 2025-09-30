Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has requested that issuers of exchange-traded funds related to XRP, Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Dogecoin (DOGE) withdraw pending 19b-4 filings. Journalist Eleanor Terrett reported the change, stating that the recent approval of generic listing standards by the regulator eliminates the need for individual filings, thereby […]The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has requested that issuers of exchange-traded funds related to XRP, Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Dogecoin (DOGE) withdraw pending 19b-4 filings. Journalist Eleanor Terrett reported the change, stating that the recent approval of generic listing standards by the regulator eliminates the need for individual filings, thereby […]

SEC asked issuers to withdraw XRP, LTC, SOL, ADA, and DOGE ETF filings under new listing rules

Author: Cryptopolitan
Source: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/30 02:13
3 min read
XRP
XRP$1.24-1.51%
Litecoin
LTC$48.15-2.33%
Solana
SOL$75.08-5.05%
Cardano
ADA$0.2166-2.86%
DOGE
DOGE$0.0939-4.90%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has requested that issuers of exchange-traded funds related to XRP, Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Dogecoin (DOGE) withdraw pending 19b-4 filings.

Journalist Eleanor Terrett reported the change, stating that the recent approval of generic listing standards by the regulator eliminates the need for individual filings, thereby clearing the path to approval.

These standards are a replacement for the old case-by-case review under Section 19(b) of the Securities Exchange Act. Instead of waiting up to 240 days for a decision, issuers can now rely on predetermined requirements. Exchanges that meet these criteria can proceed directly to the listing process, significantly reducing the overall process. Terrett stressed that this development is a sign that the new framework is working as it is supposed to.

Faster approvals and simplified procedures

Under the new rules, commodity-based ETFs, including those that are linked to cryptocurrencies, can be listed provided they meet eligibility criteria such as having futures contracts under the jurisdiction of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). With this model, the SEC effectively minimizes delays associated with filing reviews and with withdrawal notices. 

The final SEC deadlines for some crypto ETF decisions under the 19b-4 process start this month, including for XRP, SOL, and Dogecoin. Crypto issuers such as Fidelity and Franklin Templeton are now modifying their applications accordingly. Additionally, the Issuers are expected to start taking their older submissions back within days.

According to market analysts, the generic listing framework will spur a wave of new spot cryptocurrency ETFs. Unlike earlier filings, which required scrutiny by an individual, the new process brings efficiency while ensuring compliance protection.

Political risks cloud the timeline

Even with the streamlined system, there is uncertainty. Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart cited the impending government shutdown in the US as a possible roadblock. This rule’s effective date falls within the window of time during which the SEC may begin accepting applications for the rule’s waivers, raising questions about staffing and decision-making capacity.

Seyffart’s colleague Eric Balchunas added that it’s not clear yet when these ETFs will launch. With prospectuses being filed months ahead of time, the timing of approval now hinges on the Division of Corporation Finance of the SEC, not statutory deadlines.

To add to further uncertainty in the near term, Polymarket’s prediction market signals a 69% likelihood of a shutdown by October 1. The budget negotiations have already held up the discussion of the CLARITY Act, another crypto-related bill.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Market Opportunity
XRP Logo
XRP Price(XRP)
$1.24
$1.24$1.24
+1.45%
USD
XRP (XRP) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#SEC#Spot#ETF#Listing#Futures

You May Also Like

Ripple CEO Tells Bloomberg: What Are Working Daily to Take Over SWIFT

Ripple CEO Tells Bloomberg: What Are Working Daily to Take Over SWIFT

XRP researcher SMQKE has brought attention to a notable statement by Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, emphasizing Ripple’s continued relevance in the evolving global
Share
Timestabloid2026/04/02 19:31
Bloomberg Odd Lots Host Calls This the Coldest Crypto Winter Ever — And It’s Not Just Bearish Noise

Bloomberg Odd Lots Host Calls This the Coldest Crypto Winter Ever — And It’s Not Just Bearish Noise

Bloomberg Odd Lots host Joe Weisenthal warns the current crypto winter is the coldest ever, pointing to a structural freeze beyond typical bear market cycles.
Share
BTCusa2026/06/03 16:00
Amazon (AMZN) Stock; Drops After June Prime Day Announcement

Amazon (AMZN) Stock; Drops After June Prime Day Announcement

TLDRs; Amazon stock fell 1.81% after announcing its expanded June Prime Day schedule and strategy. Investors worry Prime Day may shift purchases forward rather
Share
Coincentral2026/06/03 16:43

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Buy Right Now Before the 2026 Bull Run: Why DOGEBALL Outperforms Legacy Coins Like BCH

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

Metaplanet Stock Passes MARA to Become Third-Largest BTC Holder — Stock Slips Anyway

Ethena (ENA) Surges 20% Following Coinbase Ventures’ Inaugural Token Purchase

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Surges 20% Against Market Downturn — Can It Reach $3.77?

24/7 Live News

More

Hyperliquid:native flipping Solana could impact market dynamics significantly.

Author: Solid 堅固 ⬡17:07

RBI confirms gold reserves unchanged at 880.52 tonnes.

Author: Nehal17:05

US sanctions Iran's largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, impacting 11 million users.

Author: Nehal13:45

ZIG team praised for capabilities, outperforming many altcoins.

Author: Snulet 🎴13:13

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Quick Reads

More

Broadcom (AVGO) Earnings Preview: Why Jensen Huang's Marvell Shoutout Changes the AI Chip Trade

SpaceX 5-for-1 Split: How Expat Investors Are Pre-Buying the IPO via Web3 Channels

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$67,136.64
$67,136.64$67,136.64

-0.25%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,876.72
$1,876.72$1,876.72

-1.99%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$75.07
$75.07$75.07

-1.72%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00103
$1.00103$1.00103

-0.01%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2397
$1.2397$1.2397

+1.43%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage