'I Didn't Think XRP Would Last': Novogratz, Former Ripple Exec Breaks Silence on CBDC Experiment on XRPL, Vitalik Buterin Triggers Shiba Inu Flashback With 2 Meme Coins Dump — Crypto News Digest

Crypto market today: Ethereum creator triggers SHIB flashback with latest meme coin maneuver; Mike Novogratz claims that XRP has one of the strongest communities; XRP Ledger benefited from Ripple's CBDC trials Crypto market today: Ethereum creator triggers SHIB flashback with latest meme coin maneuver; Mike Novogratz claims that XRP has one of the strongest communities; XRP Ledger benefited from Ripple's CBDC trials