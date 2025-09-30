Crypto market today: Ethereum creator triggers SHIB flashback with latest meme coin maneuver; Mike Novogratz claims that XRP has one of the strongest communities; XRP Ledger benefited from Ripple's CBDC trialsCrypto market today: Ethereum creator triggers SHIB flashback with latest meme coin maneuver; Mike Novogratz claims that XRP has one of the strongest communities; XRP Ledger benefited from Ripple's CBDC trials
'I Didn't Think XRP Would Last': Novogratz, Former Ripple Exec Breaks Silence on CBDC Experiment on XRPL, Vitalik Buterin Triggers Shiba Inu Flashback With 2 Meme Coins Dump — Crypto News Digest
Crypto market today: Ethereum creator triggers SHIB flashback with latest meme coin maneuver; Mike Novogratz claims that XRP has one of the strongest communities; XRP Ledger benefited from Ripple's CBDC trials
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