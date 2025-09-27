Scilex Completes $150 Million Bitcoin Investment in Datavault AI, Acquiring Nearly 279 Million Common Shares

PANews reported on September 27 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Scilex Holding announced that its previously disclosed first Bitcoin investment transaction worth US$150 million in Datavault AI has been completed. According to the terms of the investment, the company expects to receive a total of 278,914,094 shares of Datavault common stock with an effective purchase price of US$0.5378 per share. PANews reported on September 27 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Scilex Holding announced that its previously disclosed first Bitcoin investment transaction worth US$150 million in Datavault AI has been completed. According to the terms of the investment, the company expects to receive a total of 278,914,094 shares of Datavault common stock with an effective purchase price of US$0.5378 per share.