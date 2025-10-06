ExchangeDEX+
0G Labs' Twitter Account Hacked; Users Warned to Avoid Links

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 15:36
Key Points:
  • 0G Labs’ Twitter account was compromised on October 5, 2025.
  • Suspicious phishing links were disseminated, raising concerns in the community.
  • No financial losses reported as 0G Labs has not issued tokens yet.

The official Twitter account of Web3 infrastructure firm 0G Labs was compromised on October 5, 2025, posting phishing links, prompting security alerts among its users.

This incident highlights cybersecurity challenges in blockchain, urging vigilance among users, though no direct financial assets or tokens have been compromised.

0G Labs, a Web3 infrastructure company, faced a security breach

0G Labs’ Twitter account was hacked. The compromised account began posting phishing links aimed at potential victims, raising concerns within the crypto community. 0G Labs official account has been hacked, please do not engage with this account. The company has yet to release an official statement through known channels.

Users have been warned to avoid interacting with the compromised Twitter account or any suspicious links shared there. Given 0G Labs has not yet issued tokens, no direct financial loss is reported. So far, on-chain data indicates no unusual activity relating to 0G Labs. Additional details on the 0G Labs official Twitter account hack can be found in related news coverage.

The primary focus remains on awareness to prevent users from falling for potential phishing attempts.

Users have been cautioned by BlockBeats News

Did you know? Twitter account hacks in the crypto space typically lead to increased phishing activities. However, when no financial products are directly implicated, the primary impact tends to be reputational rather than financial losses.

Ethereum (ETH), a leading cryptocurrency, is currently valued at $4,576.53. CoinMarketCap data reveals its market cap stands approximately at formatNumber(552402040117.76, 2) and has experienced an average 11.73% increase over the past seven days. Current trading volume shows a notable change of 11.74% within the last 24 hours. For insights into current cryptocurrency market trends, examine recent updates from market analysts.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:24 UTC on October 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team notes that current indicators suggest minimal immediate financial risk for 0G Labs given the absence of issued tokens. Nevertheless, there is a focus on strengthening cybersecurity across similar platforms to avoid such incidents in the future. More information on BNB Chain account hacked and initiatives can be found in recent announcements.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/scam-alert/0g-labs-twitter-hacked-suspicious-links/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

