0G Labs’ Twitter Account Hacked; Users Warned to Avoid Links

The official Twitter account of Web3 infrastructure firm 0G Labs was compromised on October 5, 2025, posting phishing links, prompting security alerts among its users.

This incident highlights cybersecurity challenges in blockchain, urging vigilance among users, though no direct financial assets or tokens have been compromised.

0G Labs, a Web3 infrastructure company, faced a security breach

0G Labs’ Twitter account was hacked. The compromised account began posting phishing links aimed at potential victims, raising concerns within the crypto community. 0G Labs official account has been hacked, please do not engage with this account. The company has yet to release an official statement through known channels.

Users have been warned to avoid interacting with the compromised Twitter account or any suspicious links shared there. Given 0G Labs has not yet issued tokens, no direct financial loss is reported. So far, on-chain data indicates no unusual activity relating to 0G Labs. Additional details on the 0G Labs official Twitter account hack can be found in related news coverage.

The primary focus remains on awareness to prevent users from falling for potential phishing attempts.

Users have been cautioned by BlockBeats News

Did you know? Twitter account hacks in the crypto space typically lead to increased phishing activities. However, when no financial products are directly implicated, the primary impact tends to be reputational rather than financial losses.

The Coincu research team notes that current indicators suggest minimal immediate financial risk for 0G Labs given the absence of issued tokens. Nevertheless, there is a focus on strengthening cybersecurity across similar platforms to avoid such incidents in the future. More information on BNB Chain account hacked and initiatives can be found in recent announcements.