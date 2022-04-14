Vent Finance (VENT) tokenomics
Vent Finance (VENT) Informasjon
VENT is the first full-stack Cardano-Polygon community launchpad ecosystem that enables sustainable growth. The platform will open up new investment opportunities and make DeFi accessible to everyone. Combining simplicity, security, and transparency, VENT aims to reset the world's expectations of what a decentralized launchpad is and help evolve the reputation and maturity of the DeFi space and crypto ecosystem as a whole.
VentUp Launchpad, the first offering within the platform is where founders share innovative blockchain projects with the communities that will join forces to fund them.
- Platform-level identity verification: simple, one-time process.
- Customer support throughout all stages of registration, KYC, and investment.
- Projects selected by the community and vetted by the team.
- Flexible Fundraising Mechanisms (IDO, Private Rounds, ISPO)
- Innovative P.A.S. (Point Allocation System) allocation mechanism to reward long-term holders, true community members while enabling new users to participate.
- Social features that invite verified users to interact with each other and exchange ideas with project creators.
- Secure environment for trusted partners and community members to transact.
- Trusted entity & team in compliance with international regulations.
- Transfer functionality to allow whitelists to be delegated to eligible members.
- Project Support through Incubation Partners.
Vent Finance (VENT) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for Vent Finance (VENT), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.
Vent Finance (VENT) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller
Å forstå tokenomics bak Vent Finance (VENT) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.
Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:
Total forsyning:
Det maksimale antallet VENT tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.
Sirkulerende forsyning:
Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.
Maksimal forsyning:
Den harde grensen for hvor mange VENT tokens som kan finnes totalt.
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.
Inflasjonsrate:
Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.
Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?
Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.
Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.
Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nå som du forstår VENTs tokenomics, kan du utforske VENT tokenets livepris!
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-dataene på denne siden er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke nøyaktigheten. Vennligst gjør grundig research før du investerer.