Subsocial (SUB) tokenomics
Subsocial (SUB) Informasjon
Subsocial is a next generation content monetization and social networking platform, allowing anyone to build innovative social applications on top of a shared social layer, where users truly own their connections, data, and profiles. With monetization features like Creator Staking working to boost network growth and curation, Subsocial provides the foundation for the social apps of the future.
Subsocial runs on top of the Polkadot network, providing it with robust security, and allowing it to easily communicate with other chains. By leveraging this approach, Subsocial is able to be custom-built for social functionality (providing benefits such as low fees), while still being part of an ecosystem and having access to other types of applications, like DeFi.
Built with the Polkadot SDK, Subsocial features a truly decentralized on-chain treasury and governance system, and possesses the ability to upgrade without forking, according to the will of SUB token holders.
Subsocial's native token SUB allows users to participate in on-chain governance, manage the treasury, register Subsocial Usernames, stake to their favorite creators, create content and applications, and create Energy to lower transaction fees.
Subsocial is Polkadot's social layer. It’s an open platform constructed with the Polkadot SDK to build social primitives (such as posts, profiles, comments, likes, etc.) and the IPFS decentralized file system to handle storage. It is censorship-resistant and has built-in monetization mechanisms.
One of the key points of Subsocial compared to other Web3 social projects is that it is built on Polkadot, providing sovereignty and allowing it to be custom-built for social use cases, while still being part of a thriving ecosystem. Polkadot allows Subsocial to communicate with other chains without traditional bridges that are slow and expensive. Compared to other social projects, Subsocial has the best of both worlds: customizability, and ecosystem access.
Subsocial (SUB) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for Subsocial (SUB), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.
Subsocial (SUB) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller
Å forstå tokenomics bak Subsocial (SUB) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.
Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:
Total forsyning:
Det maksimale antallet SUB tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.
Sirkulerende forsyning:
Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.
Maksimal forsyning:
Den harde grensen for hvor mange SUB tokens som kan finnes totalt.
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.
Inflasjonsrate:
Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.
Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?
Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.
Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.
Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nå som du forstår SUBs tokenomics, kan du utforske SUB tokenets livepris!
