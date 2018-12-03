OneLedger (OLT) tokenomics
OneLedger enables you to focus building your business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will make your business application interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform.
OneLedger defines a three-layer consensus protocol to enable more effective integration of different blockchain applications. Business logic can be implemented by the first layer – a configurable role-based consensus protocol leveraging hierarchical grouping similar to the structure of Merkle Tree. The side chain consensus protocol can move consensus traffic from the main chain with public consensus to the side chain with high performance and efficiency. OneLedger block structure enables the synchronization and reference between the three-layer consensus.
The company works as a cross-ledger blockchain platform for people to make exchanges through business methodology. Not only that, but it’s also developed using the enterprise blockchain technology solutions that are running across the globe like something the world has never seen. One Ledger also operates as a powerful consensus engine that will help people with governance, so they can rest assured their transactions are being completed legitimately. The SDK on the platform is also highly customizable. And the platform, in general, is highly scalable and reliable.
The architecture of the One Leger is built around the focal point of building your business software through the One Ledger modularization tools. They are set up to communicate with One Leger’s advanced protocol via the unique API gateway used by the platform developers. The new method of operation is designed to make your business application work together with different private and public blockchains in synchronicity by way of side chains that work together and are implemented via the One Ledger platform. The platform is designed to help people in a wide range of different business models. People in finance, agriculture, transportation, manufacturing and just about anything else will benefit highly from the One Ledger protocol. It works with Bitcoin, Ethereum, HyperLedger and several other platforms.
Å forstå tokenomics bak OneLedger (OLT) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.
Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:
Total forsyning:
Det maksimale antallet OLT tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.
Sirkulerende forsyning:
Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.
Maksimal forsyning:
Den harde grensen for hvor mange OLT tokens som kan finnes totalt.
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.
Inflasjonsrate:
Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.
Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?
Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.
Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.
Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
