LABEL AI (LBL) tokenomics
LABEL AI (LBL) Informasjon
LABEL is an unparalleled NFT infrastructure built on top of Ethereum Network, powered by LBL utility and governance token with a unified goal to establish a fair profit-sharing ecosystem with the permissionless integration of IP rights. LABEL provides a decentralized P2P incubating platform to invest in world-class entertainment-education content through the DAO voting system to further allow contributors to claim profits through the NFT shareholding mechanism.
The LABEL platform builds up an ecosystem that establishes a fair and decentralized incubating system, that purports to provide the content creators in the MOOC industry easier access to the investment, promotion and distribution of their IP rights, hence aims to improve an unfair profit structure that exists in the sphere, striving to prevent copyright infringement cases across the industry.
The revolutionary funding access for the content creators and the investors presented in the P2P incubating system of the LABEL Foundation is an essential pillar that is bind to bring the next level of adoption to the NFTs, by allowing the diverse content creators to NFTize their IP rights to allow the investors to fund the prospective courses, that can become the most profitable and influential one in the LABEL’s platform. The capitalization on these IP rights can be accessed by the LBL Holders that will stake their tokens in the DAO governance mechanism in order to be able to vote on which course will get to register and get the financing in the LABEL’s ecosystem.
LABEL AI (LBL) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for LABEL AI (LBL), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.
LABEL AI (LBL) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller
Å forstå tokenomics bak LABEL AI (LBL) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.
Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:
Total forsyning:
Det maksimale antallet LBL tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.
Sirkulerende forsyning:
Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.
Maksimal forsyning:
Den harde grensen for hvor mange LBL tokens som kan finnes totalt.
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.
Inflasjonsrate:
Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.
Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?
Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.
Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.
Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nå som du forstår LBLs tokenomics, kan du utforske LBL tokenets livepris!
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-dataene på denne siden er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke nøyaktigheten. Vennligst gjør grundig research før du investerer.