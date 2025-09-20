Dagens Kekius Maximusa livepris er 0.00015947 USD. Spor prisoppdateringer for KEKIUSA til USD i sanntid, live-diagrammer, markedsverdi, 24-timers volum og mer. Utforsk KEKIUSA pristrenden enkelt hos MEXC nå.Dagens Kekius Maximusa livepris er 0.00015947 USD. Spor prisoppdateringer for KEKIUSA til USD i sanntid, live-diagrammer, markedsverdi, 24-timers volum og mer. Utforsk KEKIUSA pristrenden enkelt hos MEXC nå.

Mer om KEKIUSA

KEKIUSA Prisinformasjon

KEKIUSA Offisiell nettside

KEKIUSA tokenomics

KEKIUSA Prisprognose

Tjen

Airdrop+

Nyheter

Blogg

Lær

Kekius Maximusa Logo

Kekius Maximusa Pris (KEKIUSA)

Ikke oppført

1 KEKIUSA til USD livepris:

$0.00015947
$0.00015947$0.00015947
0.00%1D
mexc
Disse tokendataene er hentet fra tredjeparter. MEXC fungerer utelukkende som en informasjonsaggregator. Utforsk andre noterte tokens på MEXC Spot-markedet!
USD
Kekius Maximusa (KEKIUSA) Live prisdiagram
Siden sist oppdatert: 2025-09-20 20:30:10 (UTC+8)

Kekius Maximusa (KEKIUSA) Prisinformasjon (USD)

24-timers prisendringsintervall:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24 timer lav
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24 timer høy

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00860564
$ 0.00860564$ 0.00860564

$ 0.00010054
$ 0.00010054$ 0.00010054

--

--

-12.55%

-12.55%

Kekius Maximusa (KEKIUSA) sanntidsprisen er $0.00015947. I løpet av de siste 24 timene har KEKIUSA blitt handlet mellom et bunnivå på $ 0 og et toppnivå på $ 0, noe som viser aktiv markedsvolatilitet. Den rekordhøye prisen til KEKIUSA er $ 0.00860564, mens den rekordlave prisen er $ 0.00010054.

Når det gjelder kortsiktig ytelse, har KEKIUSA endret seg med -- i løpet av den siste timen, -- over 24 timer og -12.55% i løpet av de siste 7 dagene. Dette gir deg en rask oversikt over de siste pristrendene og markedsdynamikken på MEXC.

Kekius Maximusa (KEKIUSA) Markedsinformasjon

$ 15.95K
$ 15.95K$ 15.95K

--
----

$ 15.95K
$ 15.95K$ 15.95K

100.00M
100.00M 100.00M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

Nåværende markedsverdi på Kekius Maximusa er $ 15.95K, med et 24-timers handelsvolum på --. Den sirkulerende forsyningen på KEKIUSA er 100.00M, med en total tilgang på 100000000.0. Den fullt utvannede verdsettelsen (FDV) er $ 15.95K.

Kekius Maximusa (KEKIUSA) Prishistorikk USD

I løpet av i dag er prisendringen på Kekius Maximusa til USD ble $ 0.
I løpet av de siste 30 dagene har prisendringen på Kekius Maximusa til USD ble $ -0.0000230079.
I løpet av de siste 60 dagene har prisendringen på Kekius Maximusa til USD ble $ -0.0000093369.
I løpet av de siste 90 dagene har prisendringen på Kekius Maximusa til USD ble $ 0.

PeriodeEndring (USD)Endring (%)
I dag$ 0--
30 dager$ -0.0000230079-14.42%
60 dager$ -0.0000093369-5.85%
90 dager$ 0--

Hva er Kekius Maximusa (KEKIUSA)

This project is about Kekius Maximusa, Elon Musk's new character in *Path of Exile 2*. This is the continuation of his previous character, Kekius Maximus, which Elon Musk played in the original *Path of Exile*. Starting from April 4th, Elon Musk will be going live again, marking a new chapter in his journey as Kekius Maximusa, and we have created a meme to support both Elon and his character on this exciting, long road ahead. Elon Musk, known for his ventures in space exploration, electric vehicles, and even the realm of artificial intelligence, has always had a knack for bringing unexpected fun and excitement to his followers. *Path of Exile 2* provides him with a new platform to engage with his fans in a fresh and interactive way, offering an entertaining blend of gaming and personal branding. By resurrecting Kekius Maximus in the form of Kekius Maximusa, Elon is taking fans on another adventure, and it’s one that promises to be filled with challenges, victories, and lots of laughs along the way. Kekius Maximus, Elon’s previous character, was an iconic part of *Path of Exile*'s community, known for its humorous and occasionally absurd interactions with other players. With the release of *Path of Exile 2*, Elon’s decision to continue this legacy through the new iteration of the character, Kekius Maximusa, shows his commitment to both the game and its community. The transition from one character to the other symbolizes growth, adaptation, and the endless possibilities within the *Path of Exile* universe. As Elon goes live again on April 4th, the gaming community eagerly anticipates his return, eager to see what new adventures and memes will come from his online persona. To celebrate this momentous occasion, we’ve created a meme that pays tribute to Kekius Maximusa and the excitement that surrounds this next chapter in Elon Musk’s gaming journey. This meme is not just about the game—it’s a way for fans to join Elon on his epic quest, showing their support for his character and the world of *Path of Exile 2*. In the coming months, as Kekius Maximusa embarks on this long journey, we look forward to seeing how this story unfolds. With Elon Musk leading the charge, we can expect plenty of entertainment, humor, and perhaps even some unexpected twists along the way.

MEXC er den ledende kryptovalutabørsen som er klarert av over 10 millioner brukere over hele verden. Den er kjent som børsen med det bredeste tokenutvalget, de raskeste tokenoppføringene og de laveste handelsgebyrene i markedet. Bli med i MEXC nå for å oppleve topplikviditet og de mest konkurransedyktige gebyrene på markedet!

Kekius Maximusa (KEKIUSA) Ressurs

Offisiell nettside

Kekius Maximusa Prisforutsigelse (USD)

Hvor mye vil Kekius Maximusa (KEKIUSA) være verdt i USD morgen, neste uke eller neste måned? Hva kan aktivaene dine Kekius Maximusa (KEKIUSA) verdsettes til i 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 – eller til og med om 10 eller 20 år? Bruk vårt prisprediksjonsverktøy for å utforske både kortsiktige og langsiktige prognoser for Kekius Maximusa.

Sjekk Kekius Maximusaprisprognosen nå!

KEKIUSA til lokale valutaer

Kekius Maximusa (KEKIUSA) tokenomics

Å forstå tokenomics bak Kekius Maximusa (KEKIUSA) kan gi dypere innsikt i dens langsiktige verdi og vekstpotensial. Fra hvordan tokens distribueres til hvordan forsyningen administreres, tokenomics avslører kjernestrukturen i et prosjekts økonomi. Lær om KEKIUSA tokenets omfattende tokenomics nå!

Folk spør også: Andre spørsmål om Kekius Maximusa (KEKIUSA)

Hvor mye er Kekius Maximusa (KEKIUSA) verdt i dag?
Live KEKIUSA prisen i USD er 0.00015947 USD, oppdatert i sanntid med de nyeste markedsdataene.
Hva er gjeldende KEKIUSA-til-USD-pris?
Den nåværende prisen på KEKIUSA til USD er $ 0.00015947. Sjekk ut MEXC-konvertering for nøyaktig tokenkonvertering.
Hva er markedsverdien for Kekius Maximusa?
Markedsverdien for KEKIUSA er $ 15.95K USD. Markedsverdi = nåværende pris × sirkulerende forsyning. Det indikerer tokenets totale markedsverdi og rangering.
Hva er den sirkulerende forsyningen av KEKIUSA?
Den sirkulerende forsyningen av KEKIUSA er 100.00M USD.
Hva var den høyeste prisen noensinne (ATH) forKEKIUSA ?
KEKIUSA oppnådde en ATH-pris på 0.00860564 USD.
Hva var den laveste prisen (ATL) på KEKIUSA?
KEKIUSA så en ATL-pris på 0.00010054 USD.
Hva er handelsvolumet til KEKIUSA?
Det døgnåpne handelsvolumet i sanntid for KEKIUSA er -- USD.
Vil KEKIUSA gå høyere i år?
KEKIUSA kan bli høyere i år, avhengig av markedsforholdene og prosjektutviklingen. Sjekk ut KEKIUSA prisprognosen for en mer grundig analyse.
Siden sist oppdatert: 2025-09-20 20:30:10 (UTC+8)

Kekius Maximusa (KEKIUSA) Viktige bransjeoppdateringer

Tid (UTC+8)TypeInformasjon
09-20 15:35:00Bransjeoppdateringer
U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Inflows of $222.6 Million Yesterday
09-19 14:44:00Bransjeoppdateringer
Some public chain tokens show strength, IMX 24-hour increase reaches 16.3%
09-19 12:40:00Bransjeoppdateringer
Altcoin Season Index reports 76, remaining in the "Altcoin Season" zone for two consecutive days
09-19 11:35:00Bransjeoppdateringer
MetaMask Confirms Token Launch, Parent Company CEO Says It Will Come "Earlier Than Expected"
09-18 11:44:00Bransjeoppdateringer
Fed cuts interest rates by 25 basis points, altcoins rise broadly, APX surges over 309% in 24 hours
09-18 03:09:00Bransjeoppdateringer
Data: Today Bitcoin recorded the second-largest daily inflow of 2025, with 29,685 BTC flowing into accumulation addresses

Ansvarsfraskrivelse

Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høy markedsrisiko og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i prosjekter og produkter som du er kjent med og hvor du forstår risikoen. Du bør nøye vurdere din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situasjon, investeringsmål og risikotoleranse og konsultere en uavhengig finansiell rådgiver før du foretar en investering. Dette materialet skal ikke tolkes som økonomisk råd. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålitelig indikator på fremtidig ytelse. Verdien av investeringen din kan gå ned så vel som opp, og det kan hende du ikke får tilbake beløpet du investerte. Du er alene ansvarlig for investeringsbeslutningene dine. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tap du måtte pådra deg. For mer informasjon, se våre vilkår for bruk og risikoadvarsel. Vær også oppmerksom på at data knyttet til den ovennevnte kryptovalutaen presentert her (for eksempel gjeldende live-pris) er basert på tredjepartskilder. De presenteres for deg på "som de er"-basis og kun for informasjonsformål, uten representasjon eller garanti av noe slag. Lenker gitt til tredjepartssider er heller ikke under MEXCs kontroll. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for påliteligheten og nøyaktigheten til slike tredjepartssider og deres innhold.