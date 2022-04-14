Helium IOT (IOT) tokenomics

Oppdag viktig innsikt i Helium IOT (IOT), inkludert tokenforsyning, distribusjonsmodell og markedsdata i sanntid.
Helium IOT (IOT) Informasjon

What is the project about? The Helium Network is a decentralized, blockchain-based wireless infrastructure project that allows individuals and organizations to deploy and operate wireless networks through token incentivisation. It leverages the Solana Blockchain for its foundation. The primary token powering the network is HNT, while IOT and MOBILE tokens are used to facilitate the LoRaWAN and 5G networks, respectively.

What makes your project unique? Decentralized Infrastructure: The Helium Network allows for the creation and maintenance of a distributed wireless network by incentivizing participants to contribute resources and share the benefits. Scalable and Secure: The network leverages the Solana Blockchain, which is known for its high scalability, low latency, and robust security. Multi-Use Case Support: The Helium Network supports various use cases, including IoT devices through the LoRaWAN network and high-speed mobile connectivity via the 5G network. Incentivized Participation: The Helium Network employs a token-based system to reward participants and encourage network growth. Proof-of-Coverage (PoC): A unique consensus algorithm employed by the LoRaWAN and 5G subnetworks, which rewards participants for verifying wireless network coverage.

What’s next for your project? Today, the Helium Network is a rapidly growing decentralized wireless infrastructure with a global footprint. It continues to attract new users, developers, and organizations, paving the way for innovative applications and services. As the network expands, it aims to revolutionize the wireless communication landscape and further democratize access to connectivity

What can your token be used for? The IOT token is the Governance token of the LoraWAN IOT Subnetworks, mined by IOT Hotspots through both data transfer proceeds as well as Proof of Coverage.

Offisiell nettside:
https://www.helium.com/

Helium IOT (IOT) Tokenomics og prisanalyse

Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for Helium IOT (IOT), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.

Markedsverdi:
$ 8.20M
$ 8.20M
Total forsyning:
$ 200.00B
$ 200.00B
Sirkulerende forsyning:
$ 23.03B
$ 23.03B
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
$ 71.24M
$ 71.24M
All-time high:
$ 0.00381263
$ 0.00381263
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00021525
$ 0.00021525
Nåværende pris:
$ 0.00035621
$ 0.00035621

Helium IOT (IOT) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller

Å forstå tokenomics bak Helium IOT (IOT) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.

Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:

Total forsyning:

Det maksimale antallet IOT tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.

Sirkulerende forsyning:

Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.

Maksimal forsyning:

Den harde grensen for hvor mange IOT tokens som kan finnes totalt.

FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):

Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.

Inflasjonsrate:

Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.

Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?

Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.

Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.

Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.

Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.

Nå som du forstår IOTs tokenomics, kan du utforske IOT tokenets livepris!

IOT prisforutsigelse

Vil du vite hvor IOT kan være på vei? Vår IOT prisforutsigelsesside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske trender og tekniske indikatorer for å gi et fremtidsrettet perspektiv.

