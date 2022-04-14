Bugna (BGA) tokenomics
Bugna (BGA) Informasjon
Bugna Coin is an advanced blockchain project that focuses on building a decentralized and sustainable ecosystem. As the first memecoin built on the kHeavyhash network, Bugna Coin leverages this innovative technology to provide secure and transparent financial solutions. Unlike typical cryptocurrencies, Bugna Coin is part of a broader ecosystem that includes NFTs, gaming, and smart contract support. By integrating these elements, Bugna Coin aims to offer a unique experience for users, combining entertainment and utility within the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.
One of the standout features of Bugna Coin is its focus on NFTs and gaming, creating a dynamic ecosystem where users can engage with digital assets in multiple ways. Through the development of decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts, Bugna Coin supports an array of financial and entertainment services. Users can buy, sell, and trade NFTs, participate in gaming experiences, and utilize Bugna Coin in various decentralized financial operations, all within a secure and cost-effective environment.
As the first memecoin on the kHeavyhash network, Bugna Coin emphasizes community-driven growth and interaction. The memecoin aspect adds a fun and engaging layer to the project, attracting users from various backgrounds, including gaming and NFT enthusiasts. With fast transaction speeds and low fees, Bugna Coin ensures that users can participate in the ecosystem with ease, whether through gaming, NFTs, or smart contract-powered financial tools.
In addition to its technical advantages, Bugna Coin's broader ecosystem is designed to create long-term value for its community. Users can engage in staking, farming, and other decentralized activities to grow their assets while also enjoying the entertainment aspects brought by the NFT and gaming sectors. The development team is also committed to education, helping users better understand blockchain technology and how it can be applied to everyday life.
With a long-term vision, Bugna Coin not only focuses on delivering short-term products and services but also aims to build a strong and sustainable user base. The project actively seeks strategic partnerships and continues to expand its ecosystem, positioning Bugna Coin as a unique and notable blockchain project that bridges the gap between memecoins, NFTs, gaming, and decentralized finance.
Bugna (BGA) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for Bugna (BGA), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.
Bugna (BGA) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller
Å forstå tokenomics bak Bugna (BGA) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.
Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:
Total forsyning:
Det maksimale antallet BGA tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.
Sirkulerende forsyning:
Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.
Maksimal forsyning:
Den harde grensen for hvor mange BGA tokens som kan finnes totalt.
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.
Inflasjonsrate:
Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.
Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?
Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.
Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.
Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nå som du forstår BGAs tokenomics, kan du utforske BGA tokenets livepris!
