MUBARAK (MUBARAK) tokenomics
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) Informasjon
Congratulations, representing the meaning of 'celebration' or 'auspiciousness' in the Middle East.
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for MUBARAK (MUBARAK), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.
Dybdegående tokenstruktur for MUBARAK (MUBARAK)
Dykk dypere inn i hvordan MUBARAK tokener utstedes, tildeles og låses opp. Denne delen fremhever viktige aspekter ved tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteverdi, insentiver og overdragelse.
Overview
Mubarak (MUBARAK) is a meme coin launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) via the Four.meme launchpad in March 2025. It quickly gained attention due to high-profile purchases (notably by Binance founder Changpeng Zhao) and rapid price surges, but its token economics remain relatively simple and typical of meme coins, with limited disclosures on advanced mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Launch: Mubarak was launched on the BSC-based Four.meme platform on March 14, 2025.
- Initial Distribution: The token was made available for public trading immediately after launch, with no evidence of a staged or vesting-based release.
- No Ongoing Issuance: There is no indication of ongoing inflation, mining, or staking-based issuance. The entire supply appears to have been released at launch or shortly thereafter.
Allocation Mechanism
There is no official, detailed allocation table disclosed by the project team. However, based on available information and typical meme coin practices, the following can be inferred:
|Allocation Category
|Description / Notes
|Public Sale
|Tokens were made available for public trading on launch via DEXs like PancakeSwap.
|Team/Founders
|No explicit allocation disclosed; typical for meme coins to have some team reserves.
|Community/Marketing
|No evidence of airdrops, incentive pools, or ecosystem funds.
|Investors
|No formal private sale or investor allocation reported.
Note: The lack of a published allocation breakdown is a risk factor for transparency and governance.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: Mubarak is primarily a speculative asset, with no stated utility beyond trading and holding for potential price appreciation.
- Incentives: There are no disclosed staking, yield farming, or protocol incentive mechanisms. The main incentive is speculative trading, driven by hype, social media, and exchange listings.
- Exchange Listings: The token was listed on major exchanges (e.g., Binance, Bitget, OKX) and included in perpetual futures markets, which further fueled speculative interest.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Locking: There is no evidence of token locking, vesting, or time-based restrictions for any category of holders. Tokens appear to be fully liquid upon receipt.
- Unlocking: No scheduled unlocks or vesting events have been reported. All tokens are tradable immediately after launch.
Token Supply and Circulation
- Supply: The total supply and circulating supply figures are not explicitly disclosed in the available sources, but the rapid price movements and large trading volumes suggest a significant portion of the supply is in circulation.
- Foundation/Investor Activity: The BNB Chain Foundation reportedly purchased Mubarak tokens as part of its incentive program, but this does not appear to be tied to a vesting or lockup schedule.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Mubarak (MUBARAK) Details
|Issuance
|One-time launch, no ongoing inflation or mining
|Allocation
|No official breakdown; presumed public sale with possible team reserves
|Usage/Incentives
|Purely speculative; no staking, yield, or protocol utility
|Locking/Unlocking
|No lockups or vesting; tokens are fully liquid
|Unlocking Time
|Not applicable; all tokens tradable at launch
Critical Analysis & Implications
- Transparency: The absence of a detailed allocation and vesting schedule is a significant risk, as it leaves open the possibility of large, undisclosed holder concentrations and potential for market manipulation.
- Speculative Nature: Mubarak’s value is driven almost entirely by social media hype, influencer activity, and exchange listings, rather than intrinsic utility or protocol incentives.
- No Sustainable Incentives: Without staking, yield, or ecosystem rewards, long-term engagement is unlikely unless new utility is introduced.
- Market Volatility: The token has experienced extreme price swings, with rapid surges and corrections, typical of meme coins lacking fundamental value drivers.
- Foundation Purchases: The BNB Chain Foundation’s acquisition of Mubarak tokens is part of a broader incentive program, but does not appear to impact the token’s economics in terms of lockups or vesting.
Conclusion
Mubarak exemplifies the meme coin model: rapid launch, immediate liquidity, and speculative trading with minimal transparency or advanced tokenomic features. Investors should exercise caution, as the lack of formal allocation, locking, and incentive mechanisms increases both risk and volatility. The token’s future will likely depend on continued social media momentum and exchange support, rather than sustainable economic design.
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller
Å forstå tokenomics bak MUBARAK (MUBARAK) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.
Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:
Total forsyning:
Det maksimale antallet MUBARAK tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.
Sirkulerende forsyning:
Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.
Maksimal forsyning:
Den harde grensen for hvor mange MUBARAK tokens som kan finnes totalt.
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.
Inflasjonsrate:
Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.
Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?
Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.
Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.
Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nå som du forstår MUBARAKs tokenomics, kan du utforske MUBARAK tokenets livepris!
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-dataene på denne siden er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke nøyaktigheten. Vennligst gjør grundig research før du investerer.
