Melania Meme (MELANIA) tokenomics
Melania Meme (MELANIA) Informasjon
Melania memes are digital collectibles intended to function as an expression of support for and engagement with the values embodied by the symbol MELANIA. and the associated artwork, and are not intended to be, or to be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type. https://melaniameme.com/ is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency.
Melania Meme (MELANIA) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for Melania Meme (MELANIA), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.
Dybdegående tokenstruktur for Melania Meme (MELANIA)
Dykk dypere inn i hvordan MELANIA tokener utstedes, tildeles og låses opp. Denne delen fremhever viktige aspekter ved tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteverdi, insentiver og overdragelse.
Overview
Melania Meme ($MELANIA) is a Solana-based memecoin with a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens. The tokenomics are designed to balance immediate liquidity, community engagement, and long-term team incentives, with a clear vesting and unlocking schedule.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 $MELANIA tokens.
- Issuance: All tokens were minted at genesis; there is no ongoing inflation or mining.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Unlock Schedule / Notes
|Team Vesting
|35%
|1-month lock, then linear monthly vesting over 12 months
|Community
|20%
|Unlock schedule not disclosed
|Treasury
|20%
|Unlock schedule not disclosed
|Public Distribution
|15%
|100% unlocked at TGE (Token Generation Event)
|Liquidity
|10%
|100% unlocked at TGE
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: $MELANIA is a meme token intended for trading, holding, and community engagement. It is explicitly not designed as an investment contract, security, or to provide any form of yield, dividends, or protocol utility.
- Incentives: There are no staking, yield, or reward mechanisms for holders. The token’s value is driven by market demand, community activity, and speculative trading.
- Acquisition: Tokens can be acquired via public distribution (TGE), on exchanges (CEX/DEX), or through community initiatives.
Locking Mechanism
- Team Vesting:
- 1-month initial lockup from TGE.
- After 1 month, 10% of the team allocation (3.5% of total supply) unlocks.
- The remaining 90% of the team allocation vests linearly over the next 12 months (approx. 2.625% of total supply per month).
- Community & Treasury: Both have 20% allocations, but the specific locking/unlocking schedules have not been publicly disclosed.
- Public Distribution & Liquidity: Both are fully unlocked at TGE, with no lockup.
Unlocking Time
|Allocation Category
|Start Date
|End Date
|Unlock Type
|Details
|Team Vesting
|2025-01-19
|2026-01-18
|Cliff + Linear
|1-month cliff, then monthly linear vesting for 12 months
|Community
|2025-01-19
|2026-02-18
|Not disclosed
|No public details on vesting/unlocking
|Treasury
|2025-01-19
|2026-02-18
|Not disclosed
|No public details on vesting/unlocking
|Public Distribution
|2025-01-19
|2025-01-19
|Cliff (Instant)
|100% unlocked at TGE
|Liquidity
|2025-01-19
|2025-01-19
|Cliff (Instant)
|100% unlocked at TGE
Summary Table
|Category
|% Supply
|Unlock Mechanism
|Unlock Start
|Unlock End
|Notes
|Team Vesting
|35%
|1m lock, 12m linear vesting
|2025-01-19
|2026-01-18
|10% unlock at 1m, rest monthly
|Community
|20%
|Not disclosed
|2025-01-19
|2026-02-18
|Treasury
|20%
|Not disclosed
|2025-01-19
|2026-02-18
|Public Distribution
|15%
|100% at TGE
|2025-01-19
|2025-01-19
|Liquidity
|10%
|100% at TGE
|2025-01-19
|2025-01-19
Additional Notes
- No Utility or Yield: $MELANIA is a pure meme token with no protocol utility, governance, or yield features.
- No Locking for Holders: There is no mechanism for users to lock tokens for rewards or governance.
- Transparency: The team vesting schedule is transparent, but community and treasury unlock details are not fully disclosed as of now.
References
- Official website: melaniameme.com
- Exchange listings and further details are available on major aggregators and CEX/DEX platforms.
This structure ensures a fair launch with immediate liquidity and public access, while incentivizing long-term commitment from the team. However, the lack of detailed disclosure for community and treasury unlocks is a potential risk for transparency.
Melania Meme (MELANIA) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller
Å forstå tokenomics bak Melania Meme (MELANIA) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.
Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:
Total forsyning:
Det maksimale antallet MELANIA tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.
Sirkulerende forsyning:
Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.
Maksimal forsyning:
Den harde grensen for hvor mange MELANIA tokens som kan finnes totalt.
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.
Inflasjonsrate:
Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.
Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?
Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.
Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.
Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nå som du forstår MELANIAs tokenomics, kan du utforske MELANIA tokenets livepris!
