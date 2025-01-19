Melania Meme (MELANIA) tokenomics

Melania Meme (MELANIA) tokenomics

Oppdag viktig innsikt i Melania Meme (MELANIA), inkludert tokenforsyning, distribusjonsmodell og markedsdata i sanntid.
USD

Melania Meme (MELANIA) Informasjon

Melania memes are digital collectibles intended to function as an expression of support for and engagement with the values embodied by the symbol MELANIA. and the associated artwork, and are not intended to be, or to be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type. https://melaniameme.com/ is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency.

Offisiell nettside:
https://melaniameme.com/
Blokkutforsker:
https://solscan.io/token/FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P

Melania Meme (MELANIA) Tokenomics og prisanalyse

Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for Melania Meme (MELANIA), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.

Markedsverdi:
$ 166.94M
$ 166.94M$ 166.94M
Total forsyning:
$ 1000.00M
$ 1000.00M$ 1000.00M
Sirkulerende forsyning:
$ 865.00M
$ 865.00M$ 865.00M
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
$ 193.00M
$ 193.00M$ 193.00M
All-time high:
$ 45
$ 45$ 45
All-Time Low:
$ 0.1664164719097275
$ 0.1664164719097275$ 0.1664164719097275
Nåværende pris:
$ 0.193
$ 0.193$ 0.193

Dybdegående tokenstruktur for Melania Meme (MELANIA)

Dykk dypere inn i hvordan MELANIA tokener utstedes, tildeles og låses opp. Denne delen fremhever viktige aspekter ved tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteverdi, insentiver og overdragelse.

Overview

Melania Meme ($MELANIA) is a Solana-based memecoin with a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens. The tokenomics are designed to balance immediate liquidity, community engagement, and long-term team incentives, with a clear vesting and unlocking schedule.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 $MELANIA tokens.
  • Issuance: All tokens were minted at genesis; there is no ongoing inflation or mining.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category% of Total SupplyUnlock Schedule / Notes
Team Vesting35%1-month lock, then linear monthly vesting over 12 months
Community20%Unlock schedule not disclosed
Treasury20%Unlock schedule not disclosed
Public Distribution15%100% unlocked at TGE (Token Generation Event)
Liquidity10%100% unlocked at TGE

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Primary Use: $MELANIA is a meme token intended for trading, holding, and community engagement. It is explicitly not designed as an investment contract, security, or to provide any form of yield, dividends, or protocol utility.
  • Incentives: There are no staking, yield, or reward mechanisms for holders. The token’s value is driven by market demand, community activity, and speculative trading.
  • Acquisition: Tokens can be acquired via public distribution (TGE), on exchanges (CEX/DEX), or through community initiatives.

Locking Mechanism

  • Team Vesting:
    • 1-month initial lockup from TGE.
    • After 1 month, 10% of the team allocation (3.5% of total supply) unlocks.
    • The remaining 90% of the team allocation vests linearly over the next 12 months (approx. 2.625% of total supply per month).
  • Community & Treasury: Both have 20% allocations, but the specific locking/unlocking schedules have not been publicly disclosed.
  • Public Distribution & Liquidity: Both are fully unlocked at TGE, with no lockup.

Unlocking Time

Allocation CategoryStart DateEnd DateUnlock TypeDetails
Team Vesting2025-01-192026-01-18Cliff + Linear1-month cliff, then monthly linear vesting for 12 months
Community2025-01-192026-02-18Not disclosedNo public details on vesting/unlocking
Treasury2025-01-192026-02-18Not disclosedNo public details on vesting/unlocking
Public Distribution2025-01-192025-01-19Cliff (Instant)100% unlocked at TGE
Liquidity2025-01-192025-01-19Cliff (Instant)100% unlocked at TGE

Summary Table

Category% SupplyUnlock MechanismUnlock StartUnlock EndNotes
Team Vesting35%1m lock, 12m linear vesting2025-01-192026-01-1810% unlock at 1m, rest monthly
Community20%Not disclosed2025-01-192026-02-18
Treasury20%Not disclosed2025-01-192026-02-18
Public Distribution15%100% at TGE2025-01-192025-01-19
Liquidity10%100% at TGE2025-01-192025-01-19

Additional Notes

  • No Utility or Yield: $MELANIA is a pure meme token with no protocol utility, governance, or yield features.
  • No Locking for Holders: There is no mechanism for users to lock tokens for rewards or governance.
  • Transparency: The team vesting schedule is transparent, but community and treasury unlock details are not fully disclosed as of now.

References

  • Official website: melaniameme.com
  • Exchange listings and further details are available on major aggregators and CEX/DEX platforms.

This structure ensures a fair launch with immediate liquidity and public access, while incentivizing long-term commitment from the team. However, the lack of detailed disclosure for community and treasury unlocks is a potential risk for transparency.

Melania Meme (MELANIA) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller

Å forstå tokenomics bak Melania Meme (MELANIA) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.

Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:

Total forsyning:

Det maksimale antallet MELANIA tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.

Sirkulerende forsyning:

Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.

Maksimal forsyning:

Den harde grensen for hvor mange MELANIA tokens som kan finnes totalt.

FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):

Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.

Inflasjonsrate:

Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.

Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?

Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.

Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.

Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.

Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.

Nå som du forstår MELANIAs tokenomics, kan du utforske MELANIA tokenets livepris!

Hvordan kjøpe MELANIA

Interessert i å legge til Melania Meme (MELANIA) i porteføljen din? MEXC støtter ulike metoder for å kjøpe MELANIA, inkludert kredittkort, bankoverføringer og peer-to-peer-handel. Enten du er nybegynner eller proff, gjør MEXC kryptokjøp enkelt og sikkert.

Melania Meme (MELANIA) Prishistorikk

Å analysere prishistorikken til MELANIA hjelper brukerne med å forstå tidligere markedsbevegelser, viktige støtte-/motstandsnivåer og volatilitetsmønstre. Enten du sporer rekordhøye nivåer eller identifiserer trender, er historiske data en viktig del av prisforutsigelse og teknisk analyse.

MELANIA prisforutsigelse

Vil du vite hvor MELANIA kan være på vei? Vår MELANIA prisforutsigelsesside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske trender og tekniske indikatorer for å gi et fremtidsrettet perspektiv.

Hvorfor bør du velge MEXC?

MEXC er en av verdens ledende kryptobørser, og millioner av brukere verden over stoler på den. Enten du er nybegynner eller proff, så er MEXC den enkleste måten å gjøre kryptovaluta på.

Over 4,000 handelspar på tvers av spot- og futuresmarkeder
Raskeste tokenoppføringer blant CEX-er
#1 likviditet i bransjen
Laveste avgifter, støttet av kundeservice døgnet rundt
100 %+ åpenhet om tokenreserver for brukerkapital
Ultralave inngangsbarrierer: kjøp krypto med bare 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Kjøp krypto med bare 1 USDT: Den enkleste måten for krypto!

Ansvarsfraskrivelse

Tokenomics-dataene på denne siden er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke nøyaktigheten. Vennligst gjør grundig research før du investerer.