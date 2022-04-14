Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) tokenomics
Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) Informasjon
KEKIUS MAXIMUS is a frog-themed meme automatically generated by Grok.
Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.
Dybdegående tokenstruktur for Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS)
Dykk dypere inn i hvordan KEKIUS tokener utstedes, tildeles og låses opp. Denne delen fremhever viktige aspekter ved tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteverdi, insentiver og overdragelse.
Overview
Kekius Maximus is a meme coin project with a strong community focus, operating on both the Solana and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) networks. Its tokenomics are designed to emphasize fairness, transparency, and community engagement, with a simple and deflationary structure. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.
Tokenomics Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Total Supply
|1,000,000,000 (1 Billion)
|Issuance Mechanism
|Fair launch; all tokens minted at genesis; no ongoing emissions or inflation
|Allocation
|100% to the community via fair launch; no team, investor, or advisor allocations
|Tax
|0% (no buy/sell tax)
|Deflationary Mechanism
|100% of liquidity pool (LP) tokens burnt; no further minting
|Usage
|Purely for trading, holding, and community engagement; no utility or governance
|Incentive Mechanism
|Community-driven rewards (e.g., meme contests, comics); no staking or yield
|Locking Mechanism
|None; all tokens are liquid and tradable from launch
|Unlocking Time
|Not applicable; no vesting or lock-up schedules
Detailed Analysis
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Genesis Mint: All 1 billion tokens are minted at launch, with no further emissions or inflationary mechanisms. This is a classic "fair launch" model, meaning there are no pre-mines, private sales, or reserved allocations for insiders.
- Deflationary Feature: The project states that 100% of the liquidity pool (LP) tokens are burnt, ensuring that the initial liquidity is locked and cannot be withdrawn by the team or any party. This is a common anti-rug-pull measure in meme coin projects.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Community Allocation: All tokens are made available to the public at launch, typically through decentralized exchanges (DEXs) like PancakeSwap (BSC) or Raydium (Solana). There are no explicit allocations for the team, advisors, investors, or ecosystem funds.
- No Vesting or Lockups: There is no vesting schedule or lock-up for any portion of the supply. All tokens are immediately tradable.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: The token is designed for speculative trading, holding, and as a vehicle for community engagement. There is no built-in utility such as governance, staking, or protocol fees.
- Community Incentives: The project emphasizes community-driven activities, such as meme contests and bi-weekly comics, to foster engagement and loyalty. There are no formalized on-chain incentive programs (e.g., staking rewards, liquidity mining).
- No Yield or Dividends: Holders do not earn passive income, dividends, or additional tokens by holding or using the token.
4. Locking Mechanism
- No Locking: There are no mechanisms for locking tokens, either for staking, governance, or vesting. All tokens are liquid from the outset.
- LP Token Burn: The only "lock" is the burning of LP tokens, which ensures that the initial liquidity cannot be removed, but this does not affect the tradability of the main token.
5. Unlocking Time
- Not Applicable: Since there are no locked or vested tokens, there is no unlocking schedule. All tokens are in circulation from launch.
Tokenomics Table Example
|Metric
|Value/Description
|Total Supply
|1,000,000,000
|Circulating Supply
|1,000,000,000 (immediately at launch)
|Team Allocation
|0%
|Investor Allocation
|0%
|Community Allocation
|100%
|Tax
|0%
|LP Burn
|100%
|Locking/Vesting
|None
|Incentives
|Community-driven (memes, comics, contests)
|Utility
|None (pure meme coin, no governance or staking)
Nuances, Implications, and Limitations
- Simplicity and Transparency: The tokenomics are intentionally simple, with no complex vesting, inflation, or utility mechanisms. This appeals to meme coin traders seeking transparency and fairness.
- No Long-Term Incentives: The lack of staking, yield, or governance may limit long-term holder incentives, making the token highly speculative and driven by community sentiment and viral events.
- Deflationary Security: Burning LP tokens is a strong anti-rug-pull measure, but it also means no future liquidity can be added or removed by the team, which could impact market depth.
- Market Volatility: As with most meme coins, price action is highly volatile and subject to social media trends, influencer activity, and speculative trading, as evidenced by dramatic price swings following events like Elon Musk's social media activity.
- No Unlocking Risks: Since there are no vesting or lock-up schedules, there is no risk of large token unlocks flooding the market in the future.
Conclusion
Kekius Maximus exemplifies the meme coin ethos: a fair launch, no team or investor allocations, no taxes, and a focus on community engagement. Its tokenomics are straightforward, with all tokens in circulation from day one and no ongoing emissions or lock-ups. While this simplicity can foster trust and rapid community growth, it also means the token's value is almost entirely driven by speculative interest and social momentum, with no underlying utility or yield mechanisms to support long-term holding.
For further details and the latest updates, always refer to the official project channels and documentation.
Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller
Å forstå tokenomics bak Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.
Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:
Total forsyning:
Det maksimale antallet KEKIUS tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.
Sirkulerende forsyning:
Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.
Maksimal forsyning:
Den harde grensen for hvor mange KEKIUS tokens som kan finnes totalt.
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.
Inflasjonsrate:
Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.
Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?
Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.
Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.
Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nå som du forstår KEKIUSs tokenomics, kan du utforske KEKIUS tokenets livepris!
Hvordan kjøpe KEKIUS
Interessert i å legge til Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) i porteføljen din? MEXC støtter ulike metoder for å kjøpe KEKIUS, inkludert kredittkort, bankoverføringer og peer-to-peer-handel. Enten du er nybegynner eller proff, gjør MEXC kryptokjøp enkelt og sikkert.
Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) Prishistorikk
Å analysere prishistorikken til KEKIUS hjelper brukerne med å forstå tidligere markedsbevegelser, viktige støtte-/motstandsnivåer og volatilitetsmønstre. Enten du sporer rekordhøye nivåer eller identifiserer trender, er historiske data en viktig del av prisforutsigelse og teknisk analyse.
KEKIUS prisforutsigelse
Vil du vite hvor KEKIUS kan være på vei? Vår KEKIUS prisforutsigelsesside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske trender og tekniske indikatorer for å gi et fremtidsrettet perspektiv.
Hvorfor bør du velge MEXC?
MEXC er en av verdens ledende kryptobørser, og millioner av brukere verden over stoler på den. Enten du er nybegynner eller proff, så er MEXC den enkleste måten å gjøre kryptovaluta på.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-dataene på denne siden er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke nøyaktigheten. Vennligst gjør grundig research før du investerer.
Kjøp Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS)
Beløp
1 KEKIUS = 0.019284 USD