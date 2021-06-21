FLOKI (FLOKI) tokenomics
FLOKI (FLOKI) Informasjon
Meme coin with utility via an NFT gaming metaverse, an NFT and merchandise marketplace, and a crypto education platform. Inspired by the name of Elon Musk’s dog and partnered with his brother Kimbal Musk. FLOKI’s goal is to be a top 10 crypto project and the de-facto leader in the NFT gaming sector.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for FLOKI (FLOKI), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.
Dybdegående tokenstruktur for FLOKI (FLOKI)
Dykk dypere inn i hvordan FLOKI tokener utstedes, tildeles og låses opp. Denne delen fremhever viktige aspekter ved tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteverdi, insentiver og overdragelse.
Overview
FLOKI is a multi-utility, community-driven token operating on both Ethereum (ERC-20) and Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20). It underpins a broad ecosystem including DeFi (FlokiFi), NFT gaming (Valhalla), a crypto education platform (University of Floki), a trading bot, and a merchandise/NFT marketplace (FlokiPlaces). The tokenomics are designed to be deflationary, utility-driven, and to incentivize long-term holding and ecosystem participation.
1. Issuance Mechanism
|Parameter
|Details
|Token Standard
|ERC-20 (Ethereum), BEP-20 (BSC)
|Total Supply
|20,000,000,000,000 (10T on ETH, 10T on BSC)
|Initial Allocation
|100% vested at TGE (Token Generation Event) to the community
|Distribution
|Past airdrop (V1 to V2 migration), exchange listings, staking rewards
|Deflationary
|Yes, via multiple burn mechanisms (see below)
- No ongoing inflation: All tokens were distributed at launch; no further minting.
- Deflationary supply: Tokens are burned through various mechanisms, reducing circulating supply over time.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Vesting/Unlocking
|Community
|100% at TGE (June 21, 2021)
|Instant
|Staking
|Users lock tokens for 3-48 months
|Unlocked per user action
|Treasury
|Receives 0.3% DEX tax, 75% of FlokiFi fees
|Used for ecosystem growth
|Burn
|25% of FlokiFi fees, 1% of card fees, penalties
|Burned instantly
- No team or investor allocation: All tokens are community-distributed.
- Staking: Up to 25% of supply is locked in staking contracts for up to 4 years.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Use Case
|Details
|Medium of Exchange
|Used for payments in Floki ecosystem (Valhalla, FlokiFi, Floki Card, FlokiPlaces, etc.)
|Staking
|Stake FLOKI to earn TOKEN (TokenFi) rewards; higher APY for longer lockups
|Governance
|Vote in Floki DAO via Snapshot (off-chain)
|Deflationary Utility
|25% of FlokiFi fees and 1% of card fees are used to buy and burn FLOKI
|Penalty Burns
|Early unstaking incurs a penalty (5-20%) that is burned
|Collateral
|Used as collateral in DeFi protocols (e.g., Venus)
|In-Game Utility
|Required to unlock/play characters and buy items in Valhalla
|Education
|Required for premium features in University of Floki
Staking Details
|Staking Duration
|APY (ETH chain)
|Early Unstaking Penalty (Burned)
|3 months
|~11.3%
|5%
|12 months
|~18.1%
|10%
|24 months
|~27.2%
|15%
|48 months
|~36.2%
|20%
- Rewards: Paid in TOKEN (TokenFi), with 56% of TOKEN supply allocated to FLOKI stakers.
- Claiming: Rewards can be claimed anytime; principal unlocks after chosen period.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Users voluntarily lock FLOKI for 3, 12, 24, or 48 months to earn rewards.
- Penalty for Early Unstaking: If users unstake before the end of the lock period, a penalty (5-20%) is burned.
- Liquidity Lock: DEX liquidity is locked for 265 years on both Ethereum and BSC.
- FlokiFi Locker: Allows users/projects to lock tokens/NFTs for arbitrary durations (up to billions of years), supporting both fungible and non-fungible assets.
5. Unlocking Time
- Staking Unlock: At the end of the selected lock period (3, 12, 24, or 48 months), users can withdraw their staked FLOKI without penalty.
- Early Unstaking: Allowed anytime, but incurs a penalty (burned).
- No vesting cliffs: All tokens were distributed at TGE; no scheduled unlocks for team/investors.
6. Deflationary/Burn Mechanisms
|Mechanism
|Burn Rate/Trigger
|FlokiFi Locker
|25% of all fees used to buy and burn FLOKI
|Floki Card
|1% of prepaid card top-up fees used to burn FLOKI
|Early Unstaking
|5-20% penalty (based on lock duration) burned
|Manual DAO Burns
|Community votes can trigger additional burns
7. Circulating Supply
- As of August 28, 2025: Circulating supply is approximately 9.54 trillion FLOKI.
- Burned Supply: Over 10 trillion FLOKI have been burned since launch.
8. Governance
- Floki DAO: Off-chain Snapshot voting; only four addresses can propose, but all holders can vote.
- Treasury Management: 0.3% DEX tax and 75% of FlokiFi fees go to the treasury for ecosystem development and marketing.
9. Ecosystem Utility
- Valhalla: Play-to-earn NFT metaverse game; FLOKI required for gameplay and in-game purchases.
- FlokiFi: DeFi suite including token/NFT lockers, with fees partially burned.
- University of Floki: Crypto education platform; FLOKI required for premium features.
- Floki Trading Bot: Telegram-based trading bot, with a portion of fees used to buy and burn FLOKI.
- FlokiPlaces: NFT and merchandise marketplace.
10. Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|100% to community at TGE, no further minting
|Allocation
|Community, staking, treasury, burns
|Usage
|Payments, staking, governance, collateral, in-game, education
|Incentives
|Staking rewards (TOKEN), governance, deflationary supply
|Locking
|Staking (3-48 months), liquidity locked 265 years, FlokiFi Locker (arbitrary duration)
|Unlocking
|At end of staking period, or early with penalty
|Deflationary
|Multiple burn mechanisms (fees, penalties, manual burns)
|Circulating Supply
|~9.54T (Aug 2025), declining due to burns
|Governance
|Floki DAO (Snapshot), treasury management
11. Notable Features and Implications
- Deflationary Design: Multiple burn mechanisms ensure a decreasing supply, potentially supporting price appreciation.
- No Team/Investor Vesting: All tokens are community-distributed, reducing centralization risk.
- Long-Term Locking: Up to 25% of supply is locked for up to 4 years, supporting price stability and reducing sell pressure.
- Ecosystem Integration: FLOKI is required for a wide range of products and services, driving real utility.
- DAO Governance: Community-driven decision-making, with treasury funds allocated for growth and adoption.
12. Limitations and Risks
- No On-Chain Vesting: All tokens were distributed at TGE, so there is no ongoing vesting schedule to monitor.
- Penalty Burns: Early unstaking penalties may deter some users from participating in staking.
- DAO Centralization: Only four addresses can propose governance actions, which may limit decentralization.
13. Actionable Insights
- For Holders: Long-term staking offers high APY and supports deflationary supply, but early withdrawal is penalized.
- For Builders: FLOKI’s utility and burn mechanisms can be leveraged for new DeFi, NFT, and gaming integrations.
- For Analysts: Monitor staking participation, burn events, and treasury allocations for insights into supply dynamics and ecosystem growth.
For more details, visit the official Floki Whitepaper and staking portal.
FLOKI (FLOKI) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller
Å forstå tokenomics bak FLOKI (FLOKI) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.
Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:
Total forsyning:
Det maksimale antallet FLOKI tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.
Sirkulerende forsyning:
Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.
Maksimal forsyning:
Den harde grensen for hvor mange FLOKI tokens som kan finnes totalt.
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.
Inflasjonsrate:
Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.
Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?
Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.
Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.
Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nå som du forstår FLOKIs tokenomics, kan du utforske FLOKI tokenets livepris!
Hvordan kjøpe FLOKI
Interessert i å legge til FLOKI (FLOKI) i porteføljen din? MEXC støtter ulike metoder for å kjøpe FLOKI, inkludert kredittkort, bankoverføringer og peer-to-peer-handel. Enten du er nybegynner eller proff, gjør MEXC kryptokjøp enkelt og sikkert.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Prishistorikk
Å analysere prishistorikken til FLOKI hjelper brukerne med å forstå tidligere markedsbevegelser, viktige støtte-/motstandsnivåer og volatilitetsmønstre. Enten du sporer rekordhøye nivåer eller identifiserer trender, er historiske data en viktig del av prisforutsigelse og teknisk analyse.
FLOKI prisforutsigelse
Vil du vite hvor FLOKI kan være på vei? Vår FLOKI prisforutsigelsesside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske trender og tekniske indikatorer for å gi et fremtidsrettet perspektiv.
Hvorfor bør du velge MEXC?
MEXC er en av verdens ledende kryptobørser, og millioner av brukere verden over stoler på den. Enten du er nybegynner eller proff, så er MEXC den enkleste måten å gjøre kryptovaluta på.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-dataene på denne siden er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke nøyaktigheten. Vennligst gjør grundig research før du investerer.