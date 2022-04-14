Dykk dypere inn i hvordan CHILLGUY tokener utstedes, tildeles og låses opp. Denne delen fremhever viktige aspekter ved tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteverdi, insentiver og overdragelse.

Overview

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) is a meme token inspired by the viral "Chill Guy" meme, featuring a laid-back anthropomorphic dog. The token is primarily a speculative asset with no intrinsic utility or planned protocol functionality beyond being traded or held. It is available on both the Solana and Ethereum blockchains, with the Ethereum contract address being 0x60215db40b04fe029c42c56ff2e02221c1f288ef .

Token Supply and Issuance Mechanism

Metric Value Total Supply 1,000,000,000 (1B) Circulating Supply ~1,000,000,000 Issuance Mechanism Fixed, all minted at launch Inflation None

Issuance: All tokens were minted at launch; there is no ongoing inflation or mining. The entire supply is in circulation, with no evidence of vesting or scheduled emissions.

All tokens were minted at launch; there is no ongoing inflation or mining. The entire supply is in circulation, with no evidence of vesting or scheduled emissions. Liquidity: Liquidity for trading was provided at launch and subsequently burnt, meaning the initial liquidity pool cannot be withdrawn by the deployer.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category Percentage Notes Public/Community ~100% All tokens available to the public Team/Founders 0% No explicit allocation Investors 0% No explicit allocation Ecosystem/Rewards 0% No explicit allocation

Distribution: There is no evidence of private sales, team, investor, or ecosystem allocations. The token was distributed directly to the public, likely via decentralized exchanges (Uniswap, Solana DEXs).

There is no evidence of private sales, team, investor, or ecosystem allocations. The token was distributed directly to the public, likely via decentralized exchanges (Uniswap, Solana DEXs). No Vesting: There are no vesting contracts or delayed unlocks for any party.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Mechanism Description Utility None; purely speculative and meme-driven Incentives No staking, yield, or protocol rewards Fees/Dividends None Governance None

Primary Use: The token is designed for speculative trading and as a community meme asset. There are no built-in incentives, staking, or governance features.

The token is designed for speculative trading and as a community meme asset. There are no built-in incentives, staking, or governance features. Earning Potential: Holders do not earn fees, dividends, or additional tokens by holding or using CHILLGUY.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Mechanism Description Locking None; all tokens are liquid and tradable Unlocking Not applicable Vesting Not applicable

No Lockups: All tokens are immediately tradable; there are no lockups, vesting schedules, or delayed unlocks.

All tokens are immediately tradable; there are no lockups, vesting schedules, or delayed unlocks. Liquidity Burn: The initial liquidity was burnt, which is a common practice in meme coins to signal that the deployer cannot remove liquidity and "rug pull" the project.

Tokenomics Table

Aspect Details Total Supply 1,000,000,000 (1B) Circulating Supply ~1,000,000,000 Issuance All tokens minted at launch Allocation 100% public; no team/investor/vesting Utility None; meme/speculation only Incentives None; no staking, rewards, or dividends Locking None; all tokens liquid Unlocking Not applicable Liquidity Initial liquidity burnt; cannot be withdrawn by deployer

Additional Context and Implications

Market Behavior: As a meme coin, CHILLGUY's price and market cap are driven by social media trends, viral moments, and speculative trading rather than fundamental utility or protocol adoption.

As a meme coin, CHILLGUY's price and market cap are driven by social media trends, viral moments, and speculative trading rather than fundamental utility or protocol adoption. Legal Risks: The token has faced copyright challenges from the original artist of the Chill Guy meme, which could impact its long-term viability or lead to takedown attempts.

The token has faced copyright challenges from the original artist of the Chill Guy meme, which could impact its long-term viability or lead to takedown attempts. No Roadmap or Governance: There is no published roadmap, governance process, or plans for future development, which is typical for meme tokens.

There is no published roadmap, governance process, or plans for future development, which is typical for meme tokens. Risk Profile: The token is highly speculative, with potential for extreme volatility and total loss of value. Users are advised to understand these risks before trading.

Summary Table

Category Details Issuance Fixed, all at launch Allocation 100% public, no team/investor/vesting Usage Meme/speculation, no protocol utility Incentives None Locking None Unlocking Not applicable

Conclusion

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) exemplifies the meme coin model: a fixed-supply, fully-circulating token with no intrinsic utility, incentives, or locking mechanisms. Its value is entirely community- and hype-driven, with all tokens available for trading from launch and no vesting or delayed unlocks. The project is subject to significant volatility and legal uncertainty due to copyright disputes, and should be approached as a high-risk, speculative asset.