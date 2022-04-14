AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) tokenomics
AI Agent Layer supports a dynamic ecosystem of autonomous AI agents. On the platform, you can create AI agents by leveraging data from X and user-provided information. Each AI Agent is tokenized and integrated with the ecosystem’s native token ($AIFUN). Key features: Create AI Agents - Create AI Agents based on personalized Twitter personas or your own descriptions. Unlock Real Value - Each AI Agent is automatically tokenized. When the bonding curve hits 100% the token becomes tradable on DEX. $AIFUN Liquidity Boost - Every AI Agent creation and purchase contributes to the liquidity pool of our native token, $AIFUN.
The AI Agent Layer ecosystem is built around the $AIFUN token, which underpins the creation, personalization, and trading of AI agents. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, formatted for clarity and depth.
Issuance Mechanism
- Tokenization on Creation: Every time a user creates a new AI agent (based on X/Twitter personas or custom descriptions), a unique token is minted for that agent. This process is paired with the $AIFUN token, which serves as the ecosystem’s native currency.
- Bonding Curve Model: The agent’s token is issued via a bonding curve. As users purchase the agent’s token, the price increases along the curve, incentivizing early participation. When the bonding curve reaches 100%, the agent’s token becomes tradable on decentralized exchanges (DEX).
- Liquidity Pool Formation: Upon reaching the bonding curve threshold, a liquidity pool is created pairing the agent’s token with $AIFUN, boosting the native token’s liquidity and utility.
Allocation Mechanism
While specific allocation percentages for $AIFUN are not disclosed in the available sources, the following mechanisms are evident:
|Allocation Category
|Mechanism/Notes
|Agent Creation
|New tokens minted for each agent, paired with $AIFUN
|Liquidity Pool
|Every agent creation and purchase adds to the $AIFUN liquidity pool
|Platform Utility
|$AIFUN is used for advanced agent creation, larger datasets, and platform fees
|Community/Developers
|Incentives for developers and users to create, trade, and interact with agents
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Agent Creation & Personalization: $AIFUN is required to create and personalize AI agents, especially for advanced models and larger datasets.
- Access to Features: As an agent’s market cap grows, new features unlock (e.g., chat, forum access, DEX listing, Telegram bot, X integration, agentic AI, TikTok avatar, smart wallet).
- Trading & Social Engagement: Once tradable, agent tokens can be bought, sold, and used to interact with the AI agent, which autonomously manages social media and engages users.
- Ecosystem Growth: Every transaction (creation, purchase, trade) contributes to the $AIFUN liquidity pool, reinforcing the token’s centrality and value accrual.
- Developer Incentives: The platform encourages developers to innovate by providing tools and rewards for creating popular or high-utility agents.
Locking Mechanism
- Bonding Curve Lock: Tokens are initially locked in the bonding curve until the curve is fully filled (100%). Only then do they become tradable on DEXs.
- Liquidity Lock: When a liquidity pool is formed for an agent’s token and $AIFUN, the liquidity is locked to ensure stability and prevent rug pulls.
- Feature Unlocks by Market Cap: Access to certain agent features is “locked” until the agent’s token achieves specific market cap milestones (see table below).
Unlocking Time and Feature Milestones
Unlocking is milestone-based, tied to the agent’s market capitalization:
|Market Cap Milestone
|Feature Unlocked
|Agent Created
|Trading enabled
|$2K
|Chat enabled
|$6K
|Forum access
|$13K
|DEX listing
|$850K
|Telegram bot integration
|$1.25M
|X (Twitter) integration
|$5M
|Agentic AI (autonomous decision-making)
|$20M
|TikTok digital avatar
|$42M
|Smart wallet (on-chain transactions)
Each milestone unlocks new capabilities, incentivizing both creators and holders to grow the agent’s ecosystem and market value.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Minted per agent creation, paired with $AIFUN, via bonding curve
|Allocation
|To creators, liquidity pools, platform utility, and community/developers
|Usage/Incentives
|Agent creation, feature unlocks, trading, social engagement, developer rewards
|Locking
|Bonding curve lock, liquidity lock, feature locks by market cap
|Unlocking
|Milestone-based (market cap triggers), DEX tradability at 100% bonding curve
Additional Insights
- Deflationary Pressure: As agents become more popular and their tokens are traded, a portion of the revenue may be used for buybacks and burns, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.
- Ecosystem Synergy: The $AIFUN token is central to all economic activity on the platform, ensuring that growth in agent activity directly benefits the token’s liquidity and utility.
- Developer and Community Focus: The platform is designed to democratize access to AI agent creation, with incentives for both developers and users to participate and innovate.
Limitations
- No Explicit Unlock Schedules: There is no detailed vesting or unlock schedule for $AIFUN itself in the available sources.
- No Public Allocation Table: Specific percentages for team, investors, or community allocations are not disclosed.
Conclusion
AI Agent Layer’s token economics are designed to foster a dynamic, user-driven ecosystem where the $AIFUN token is integral to agent creation, feature access, trading, and platform growth. The milestone-based unlocking and bonding curve mechanisms align incentives for creators, users, and developers, while liquidity and locking strategies aim to ensure stability and long-term value accrual. As the ecosystem matures, further details on allocation and vesting may emerge, but the current model emphasizes utility, engagement, and innovation.
1 AIFUN = 0.001672 USD