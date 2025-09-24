MEXC-handelsplattformen
Kryptonyheter
2025-09-24
Kryptonyheter
Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Ripple, Securitize Partner to Enable RLUSD Exchange for BlackRock, VanEck Tokenized Funds
Securitize partners with Ripple to enable shareholders of BlackRock's BUIDL and VanEck's VBILL tokenized funds to exchange their shares for RLUSD stablecoin. The post Ripple, Securitize Partner to Enable RLUSD Exchange for BlackRock, VanEck Tokenized Funds appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/24 02:25
Kazakhstan Unveils First National Stablecoin Backed by Local Currency
The Evo (KZTE), pegged to the Kazakhstani tenge, was introduced this week under the central bank’s Digital Assets Regulatory Sandbox […] The post Kazakhstan Unveils First National Stablecoin Backed by Local Currency appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/24 02:17
SEC and White House Fast-Track Crypto Rules by Year-End
The post SEC and White House Fast-Track Crypto Rules by Year-End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to introduce a new “innovation exemption” by December, allowing crypto firms to launch products faster. He explained that the change would let companies deploy services first and move into compliance later, giving the market what he called a more stable platform for innovation. Sponsored Sponsored SEC Recasts Oversight Amid Policy Shift Since President Donald Trump took office in January, the SEC has dropped multiple enforcement cases and set up a crypto task force. The regulator is also drafting new rules that could define how tokens and trading platforms fit under securities law. The administration is also driving legislative action. Patrick Witt, executive director of the White House Council of Advisors on Digital Assets, said at Korea Blockchain Week that a comprehensive market structure bill should arrive by year-end. Crypto Retirement Access Sparks Fierce Debate Trump signed an executive order in August that directs regulators to revise retirement plan rules. The measure would let employer-sponsored 401(k) accounts include “alternative assets,” such as private equity, real estate, commodities, infrastructure, and Bitcoin. House Republicans, including Financial Services Chair French Hill, pressed the SEC to act quickly. They argued that offering new options to about 90 million Americans could broaden diversification and cut reliance on traditional assets. Supporters highlight Bitcoin’s potential as a hedge. Rep. Warren Davidson said adding Bitcoin to retirement accounts could surpass exchange-traded funds in long-term flows, since contributions are automatically allocated. Sponsored Sponsored Research from Deutsche Bank concluded that Bitcoin and gold may coexist as reserve assets by 2030, with volatility falling as institutional demand grows. Critics warn that the risks are serious. Analysts have cautioned that fees, liquidity mismatches, and volatility could expose fiduciaries to lawsuits under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Consumer advocates have…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 02:17
MoonBull Whitelist Closing Soon: Best Crypto to Watch in 2025 with $15K Giveaway, as Bonk and ApeCoin Gain Momentum
Have you ever scrolled through the best crypto to watch in 2025 lists, only to realize a coin you skipped […] The post MoonBull Whitelist Closing Soon: Best Crypto to Watch in 2025 with $15K Giveaway, as Bonk and ApeCoin Gain Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/24 02:15
Fnality Expands Tokenized Finance Network with $136 Million Capital Raise
TLDR Fnality raises $136M to expand real-time DLT settlements across currencies Backed by top banks, Fnality eyes USD & EUR rollout after UK success Fnality secures $136M to scale regulated blockchain payment rails Tokenized finance boost: Fnality nets $136M for cross-border DLT growth Fnality fuels hybrid finance future with $136M Series C funding round Fnality [...] The post Fnality Expands Tokenized Finance Network with $136 Million Capital Raise appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/24 02:06
5 Top Crypto Presales to Watch in 2025: BlockDAG Leads as Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Maxi Doge Gain Momentum
The year 2025 is overflowing with presale activity, but only a handful stand out as serious contenders. BlockDAG has captured […] The post 5 Top Crypto Presales to Watch in 2025: BlockDAG Leads as Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Maxi Doge Gain Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/24 02:01
Ripple CTO Weighs in on Base Misconception: Details
The post Ripple CTO Weighs in on Base Misconception: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a recent X discussion, Ripple CTO David Schwartz weighed in on a common misconception about Coinbase’s layer-2 platform, Base. Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal pointed out a common misconception about the Base platform. In a tweet, Grewal stated that framing sequencers on L2s such as Base as exchanges misrepresents their function as a marketplace. Sequencers act as blockchain’s “air traffic control,” taking unordered transactions and organizing them. To clear up this misconception, Grewal provides the SEC’s definition of an exchange as that which provides a marketplace for bringing together buyers and sellers of securities. Grewal added that L2s are general-purpose blockchains that operate as infrastructure. These process messages as code (calling smart contracts) and batch all transactions (payments, calls, messages), while deferring any formal order or interaction/matching rules (AMM, CLOB, auctions) to an app’s smart contracts and frontend. The Coinbase CLO explains his point further using an illustration of an off-chain infrastructure such as AWS. Just like Base, infrastructure like AWS runs code that developers provide. This code can include payments, calls, messages and exchanges, being run deterministically. “If an exchange runs on AWS, is AWS an exchange? Obviously not,” Grewal asked. Ripple CTO weighs in The bottom line of Base, for Grewal, is this: L2 sequencers enable scalable, secure on-chain transactions that scale Ethereum computing and enable a wide range of applications in a new global economy. He added that mislabeling L2 sequencers might be spreading FUD, overlooking the critical role they play in scaling. No CPU does AML. Amazon cloud hosting doesn’t do any KYC or AML on the endpoints of payments or trades their systems process. — David ‘JoelKatz’ Schwartz (@JoelKatz) September 23, 2025 Ripple CTO David Schwartz joined the conversation on X, buttressing the point made by Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal with an illustration of an…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 01:55
Is XRP about to explode? The hidden power behind it is shocking!
September 2025 With the Federal Reserve’s continuous rate cuts, global capital markets are experiencing a new wave of liquidity. As low interest rates drive down returns from traditional investments, investors are eager to find new channels for asset growth. Against this backdrop, cloud mining has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sectors, and UK-based NB [...] The post Is XRP about to explode? The hidden power behind it is shocking! appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
$2.8806
+0.58%
CLOUD
$0.10797
+0.84%
Blockonomi
2025/09/24 01:53
Bitcoin Struggles Around $112,000, But Here's Why The Bull Run Is Not Over Yet
Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) is languishing around $112,000, but a prominent trader remains adamant about a strong end to the year. read more
BTC
$112,976.89
-0.01%
Coinstats
2025/09/24 01:41
US SEC eyes 'innovation exemption' to fast-track digital asset products: Atkins
SEC Chair Paul Atkins said he will push an “innovation exemption” by year’s end to let crypto companies roll out products without outdated regulatory hurdles. The US Securities and Exchange Commission is working to create an “innovation exemption” that would ease approval of digital-asset products by the end of the year, SEC Chair Paul Atkins said on Tuesday.During an interview on Fox Business, Atkins told anchor Maria Bartiromo that the SEC is working on “rulemaking in the coming months.”An “innovation exemption” would function as a regulatory carve-out, giving crypto companies temporary relief from older securities rules to roll out new products under lighter oversight while the SEC develops tailored regulations.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/24 01:17
