2025-09-24 Wednesday

€100 million crypto fraud scheme busted in Europe

The post €100 million crypto fraud scheme busted in Europe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investigators from several EU member states have stopped a major crypto scam that resulted in heavy losses for defrauded investors in about two dozen countries. Eurojust, the European Union’s agency for judicial co-operation in criminal cases, unveiled that the scheme had been running for quite a few years, before it was recently dismantled. Eurojust-led operation targets massive crypto fraud Acting on request by authorities in Spain and Portugal, Eurojust coordinated a major law enforcement operation in Europe aimed at halting what it described as an elaborate investment fraud using cryptocurrencies as bait. Five suspects were arrested on an action day, the agency announced Tuesday, adding the scam’s alleged leader was among those taken into custody. They are believed to have defrauded over a hundred victims in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and other countries, out of at least €100 million (over $118 million). As part of the joint effort, law enforcement authorities conducted searches in five locations in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Romania, and Bulgaria, the press release further detailed. They have also frozen bank accounts and other financial assets. Besides organizing the scheme, its alleged mastermind is also suspected of large-scale money laundering, as Eurojust highlighted in the announcement, quoted by media outlets in the affected jurisdictions. The perpetrators are accused of offering high returns on investments in various cryptocurrencies through what looked like professionally designed online platforms. Large portions of the investments were eventually diverted to bank accounts, mostly Lithuanian, in order to launder the proceeds. When victims attempted to recover their funds, they were initially told they needed to pay additional fees. Later, the website they were lured to would suddenly disappear. Eurojust said targeted investors lost most or even all of their money in some of the investigated cases. Fraudsters scammed victims for years before getting caught The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 02:39
This Crypto Is Being Called a Better Version of Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Here’s What It Means

The post This Crypto Is Being Called a Better Version of Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Here’s What It Means appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Deep in the memecoin space, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) have carved out their niches—they’re all about that fun vibe and massive fan bases that keep people hooked. However, a new one is now emerging, called Little Pepe (LILPEPE), which is quickly turning heads. Folks are already calling it an upgraded version of both. So, what makes it different, and why’s everyone hyped that it could leave those two in the dust? Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin You Can’t Ignore Right Now Little Pepe’s stirring things up in the meme coin scene, but it’s not just riding some random wave. It’s currently priced at $0.0022 in its 13th presale round and is gaining momentum rapidly, with a real shot at significant gains. They’ve pulled in over $25.8 million already, and 15.9 billion tokens are gone—that’s the kind of early buzz most coins dream about. This presale run reminds me of how Avalanche (AVAX) and Filecoin (FIL) initially kicked off strong and then experienced a later surge. Little Pepe could do the same. What really puts it ahead of the pack? It has killer community vibes and solid safety checks that most memes often overlook. Safety and Trust: Why It’s a Cut Above Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin One significant reason Little Pepe might outperform Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin in terms of your investment is its security aspect. It underwent a Certik check and achieved a score of 95%. That’s huge—it shows genuine openness and safety that many meme coins lack, leaving them vulnerable to hacks or scams. Certik’s the gold standard; they’ve vetted big names like BNB Chain and Polygon (MATIC). So that score? It provides Little Pepe with a rock-solid foundation to build upon. Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin? They’ve got the crowds and growing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 02:26
Morgan Stanley partners with Zerohash to launch crypto trading on E*Trade

The post Morgan Stanley partners with Zerohash to launch crypto trading on E*Trade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Morgan Stanley has partnered with Zerohash, a cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, to enable E*Trade clients to trade cryptocurrency tokens starting in the first half of 2026. Zerohash will provide liquidity, custody, and settlement services. Morgan Stanley’s head of wealth management, Jed Finn, confirmed that the bank will roll out major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, ETH, and Solana, first and then seek to build a complete wallet solution for clients later. Morgan Stanley acquired E*Trade in 2020 in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $13 billion. The partnership resulted in a combined $3.3 trillion in client assets under management. Finn says Morgan Stanley intends to capture both crypto and tokenized assets Jed Finn, head of wealth management at the Investment Bank, confirmed that the bank intends to capture cryptocurrency and tokenized versions of assets, including cash, stocks, bonds, and real estate. He explained that tokenized substitutes for cash begin paying interest as soon as they hit the wallet, adding that the rest of the asset classes will follow suit in seeking such efficiency. 🚨 Morgan Stanley’s E*Trade to List Digital Assets in 1H26 in Partnership with ZeroHash.$MS Will Also Invest in ZeroHash’s $100M Raise Led by $IBKR, at a Reported $1B Valuation. Additional participants include SoFi, Jump, and some Apollo funds. pic.twitter.com/KcytikydvM — matthew sigel, recovering CFA (@matthew_sigel) September 23, 2025 The partnership with Zerohash follows developments from May, when Morgan Stanley revealed that it was exploring a retail crypto service through E*Trade. Now Zerohash has emerged as the key driver of the bank’s transition towards a complete wallet solution for clients.  Zerohash, founded by Edward Woodford, has raised $104 million through series D funding, valuing it at $1 billion. Interactive Brokers led the funding round, which was accompanied by Morgan Stanley, Apollo Global Management, SoFi, and Jump Trading’s crypto arm. Zerohash provides…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 02:24
Best Crypto to Buy as US-UK Crypto Alliance Could Redefine the Sector

The post Best Crypto to Buy as US-UK Crypto Alliance Could Redefine the Sector appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Crypto to Buy as US-UK Crypto Alliance Could Redefine the Sector Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-crypto-to-buy-amid-us-uk-crypto-alliance/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 02:22
Milk & Mocha Whitelist Opens: Early Access to the Token That Combines Fandom, Utility, and ROI

The official whitelist for Milk & Mocha’s $HUGS token is now live, offering early supporters a direct path to participate in one of the most anticipated community-powered crypto launches of the year. With no KYC, no wallet caps, and no regional restrictions, the $HUGS whitelist is built for accessibility, and it’s filling fast.  More than [...] The post Milk & Mocha Whitelist Opens: Early Access to the Token That Combines Fandom, Utility, and ROI appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/24 02:00
BlackRock sat out of trading this crypto as markets cratered on Monday

The post BlackRock sat out of trading this crypto as markets cratered on Monday appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the cryptocurrency market came under heavy selling pressure, with Bitcoin (BTC) at risk of losing the $110,000 support level, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, took a cautious step. Data shows that the company recorded no transactions for its Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).  Specifically, on September 22, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) reported zero net inflows or outflows. On a day when most issuers faced significant redemptions, the absence of activity from such a major player stood out. Total Bitcoin spot ETF net inflow. Source: Coinglass While BlackRock stayed on the sidelines, the broader Bitcoin ETF market saw a wave of withdrawals. For instance, Fidelity’s FBTC led with $276.70 million in outflows, followed by ARK Invest’s ARKB at $52.30 million, Grayscale’s GBTC with $24.60 million, and VanEck’s HODL ETF with $9.50 million.  Other issuers, including Bitwise, Invesco, Franklin Templeton, and WisdomTree, reported no net movement, consistent with their lower trading volumes. In total, Bitcoin spot ETFs posted $363.10 million in net outflows for the day. However, on Tuesday, September 23, BlackRock recorded significant activity around its Bitcoin ETF. As reported by Finbold, the fund recorded one of the year’s largest crypto moves, with $980 million in Bitcoin outflows. BlackRock trims Ethereum  Interestingly, while BlackRock avoided Bitcoin trades on Monday, it did trim its Ethereum (ETH) exposure. The firm’s Ethereum ETF (ETHA) saw $15.10 million in redemptions, contributing to a broader $76 million net outflow from Ethereum spot ETFs.  Fidelity’s FETH led with $33.10 million in withdrawals, followed by Bitwise’s ETHW at $22.30 million and Grayscale’s ETH fund at $5.50 million. VanEck, Franklin, and Invesco recorded no net changes. The massive outflows in both Bitcoin and Ethereum contributed to a wider market correction. Bitcoin fell below $113,000, while Ethereum and XRP also shed significant value overnight.  Overall, the total cryptocurrency…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 02:00
3 Trump Crypto Currencies to Watch Closely this Week

The post 3 Trump Crypto Currencies to Watch Closely this Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Trump linked crypto WLFI traded at $0.2014 with $4.95 billion market cap amid a planned debit card launch. TRUMP token at $7.67 shows steady demand with $1.53 billion market cap. Bitcoin holds above $112,000, backed by Eric Trump’s active involvement. The top cryptos to watch including World Liberty Financial, Official Trump, and Bitcoin have ties to the Trump family and now drawing attention in 2025. Market moves, new products, and political links explain why these coins remain in focus this year. World Liberty Financial Plans Debit Card and Business Deal It is worth mentioning that World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has become a key Trump-linked digital coin. The project started in September 2024 with backing from President Donald J. Trump. The associated token now carries a market cap of $4.95 billion. WLFI trades at $0.2014 after falling 5.79% in the past 24 hours. Its daily volume is $693.72 million. At Korea Blockchain Week 2025 in Seoul, co-founder Zak Folkman said WLFI will launch a debit card. He explained that the card will connect to Apple Pay and link with the World Liberty app. The project is also building a retail platform with features for payments and trading, described as “Venmo meets Robinhood.” Folkman also confirmed that WLFI will not create its own blockchain. He said the project aims to remain chain-neutral and will continue to focus on its stablecoin USD1. WLFI and Debit Card Push | Source: Crypto Peak The stablecoin is designed to connect traditional finance with crypto markets. Earlier this year, World Liberty Financial announced a major deal with ALT5 Sigma, a public technology company. ALT5 plans to sell $1.5 billion worth of shares and use the proceeds to buy WLFI tokens. In return, World Liberty will receive $750 million in shares. Securities filings also show that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 01:51
Global investors are flocking to Pioneer Hash’s smart cloud mining contracts, helping users around the world easily start earning profits.

As cloud mining becomes increasingly mainstream, more and more investors are turning to remote mining models that require no hardware investment or maintenance burdens. Especially for beginners, cloud mining is not only simpler and more efficient, but also an ideal entry point into cryptocurrency investment. Pioneer Hash is a leader in this field, offering a [...] The post Global investors are flocking to Pioneer Hash’s smart cloud mining contracts, helping users around the world easily start earning profits. appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/24 01:49
Austria’s Kocher says Europe must cut outdated rules, not pile on new crypto regulations

Austria’s top central banker wants Europe to stop playing catch-up on crypto and financial regulation. Martin Kocher, who also sits on the European Central Bank’s (ECB) Governing Council, said on Tuesday in Vienna that the growing weight of crypto businesses is dragging in new demands for rules, but instead of adding more, the region should […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 01:35
Crucial Consideration: Josh Sterling CFTC Chair Appointment Could Impact Crypto

BitcoinWorld Crucial Consideration: Josh Sterling CFTC Chair Appointment Could Impact Crypto The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with significant news from Washington D.C. The White House is reportedly considering Josh Sterling for the pivotal role of Josh Sterling CFTC chair, as reported by SolidIntel. This potential appointment could have substantial ramifications for the digital asset landscape, especially given the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) increasing oversight of crypto markets. Who is Josh Sterling and Why Does He Matter for the CFTC? Josh Sterling is certainly no stranger to the regulatory environment. He previously held a senior position within the CFTC, bringing a wealth of experience in financial derivatives and market oversight. His background suggests a deep understanding of the complexities involved in regulating evolving financial instruments. The CFTC serves as a crucial independent agency responsible for regulating the U.S. derivatives markets. This includes futures, options, and swaps. As cryptocurrencies and their derivatives become more integrated into the broader financial system, the CFTC’s influence over digital assets continues to grow. A new Josh Sterling CFTC chair would undoubtedly shape the agency’s approach to this burgeoning sector. What Could a Josh Sterling CFTC Chair Mean for Crypto Regulation? The potential appointment of Josh Sterling as the next Josh Sterling CFTC chair sparks considerable discussion within the crypto community. His previous tenure at the agency indicates a familiarity with its operational frameworks and regulatory philosophy. This could lead to a more streamlined or perhaps a more assertive regulatory stance towards digital assets under the CFTC’s purview. Market participants are keen to understand if Sterling’s leadership would favor clear, innovation-friendly guidelines or a more enforcement-heavy approach. The CFTC has often asserted jurisdiction over certain cryptocurrencies deemed commodities, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, particularly concerning their derivatives. Therefore, the direction set by a new chairman is vital for exchanges, DeFi protocols, and stablecoin issuers. Navigating the Regulatory Horizon: Challenges and Opportunities The regulatory landscape for digital assets is complex and constantly evolving. A new Josh Sterling CFTC chair would face the challenge of balancing market integrity and investor protection with fostering innovation in the crypto space. The agency’s decisions impact everything from token listings to the development of new financial products. For crypto businesses, understanding the potential regulatory shifts is paramount. Clear communication from the CFTC can provide much-needed certainty, allowing for sustainable growth. Conversely, ambiguity can stifle development and push innovation offshore. The appointment process itself is a signal of the White House’s commitment to robust financial oversight. What Should Crypto Stakeholders Expect from the Next CFTC Leader? Stakeholders should prepare for continued scrutiny and potentially new frameworks. The CFTC, under any leadership, is committed to preventing fraud and manipulation in markets under its jurisdiction. Therefore, compliance will remain a top priority. Increased Clarity: There’s hope for more defined rules for crypto derivatives. Enforcement Focus: Expect continued action against unregistered entities or those engaging in illicit activities. Inter-agency Collaboration: The CFTC often works with the SEC and other bodies, meaning a coordinated approach to digital asset regulation. The choice of Josh Sterling CFTC chair is not just about one individual; it’s about the broader direction of U.S. financial regulation for digital assets. Ultimately, this decision will influence how digital currencies are integrated into the mainstream financial system. In conclusion, the White House’s consideration of Josh Sterling for Josh Sterling CFTC chair is a development worth watching closely. His experience and the CFTC’s expanding role in digital assets mean that this appointment could significantly influence the future of cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. Market participants should stay informed and be prepared for potential shifts in regulatory focus and enforcement, ensuring they are well-positioned for the evolving landscape. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: Who is Josh Sterling? A1: Josh Sterling previously served in a senior role at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is now being considered for the agency’s next chairman. Q2: What is the CFTC? A2: The CFTC, or Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is an independent agency of the U.S. government that regulates the U.S. derivatives markets, including futures, options, and swaps. Q3: How does the CFTC regulate cryptocurrencies? A3: The CFTC asserts jurisdiction over certain cryptocurrencies it deems commodities, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, especially concerning their derivatives trading and related market activities. Q4: What could be the impact of Sterling’s appointment on crypto? A4: His appointment could lead to shifts in regulatory approaches, potentially affecting guidelines, enforcement actions, and the overall framework for crypto derivatives and related markets in the U.S. Q5: What are the main challenges for the next CFTC chair regarding crypto? A5: The next chair will face the challenge of balancing innovation in the crypto space with the need to ensure market integrity and protect investors from fraud and manipulation. If you found this analysis insightful, please share it with your network! Stay updated on the latest developments in cryptocurrency regulation by following our content. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency institutional adoption. This post Crucial Consideration: Josh Sterling CFTC Chair Appointment Could Impact Crypto first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/24 01:30
