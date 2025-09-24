2025-09-24 Wednesday

Cracking Ethereum’s networking bottleneck – Blockworks

The post Cracking Ethereum’s networking bottleneck – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Optimum’s new propagation layer promises to reshape Ethereum’s validator economics, starting with better performance and higher staking yield, but pointing toward future protocol upgrades like shorter slot times. Powered by Random Linear Network Coding (RLNC), the system — called mumP2P — is already showing major gains on Ethereum’s Hoodi testnet. Early tests by validator giant Everstake confirm a 5–6x speedup over today’s standard Gossipsub relay. Running mumP2P, “right now an average block propagation time is like 150 milliseconds,” Everstake COO Bohdan “Bo” Opryshko told Blockworks. For large validator sets, Opryshko emphasized, those speed gains aren’t cosmetic: “If somebody can transfer data faster, if you can sign block faster…you can mitigate the risk around missing blocks. That means less missing block, more rewards for users, and more rewards for [validators],” Opryshko said. Boosted yields compound at scale. “It could be small [1 bip], for example,” he said, but on large amounts of ether staked, it nevertheless can be a substantial nominal sum. Ethereum’s staking yields have seen steady compression since The Merge, Blockworks Research data shows. Source: Blockworks Research Optimum co-founder Muriel Médard, the MIT professor behind RLNC, is enthusiastic about improving Ethereum’s current networking stack. “[Gossipsub] has a lot of redundancy [but] it’s very, very bandwidth hungry, and it really slows down under stress,” Médard told Blockworks. Optimum’s solution aims to replace it with a smarter relay that looks like Gossipsub on the outside, but codes data under the hood to streamline transmission. Médard explained that unlike traditional peer-to-peer relays, which resend the same data repeatedly, mumP2P uses coded packets — mathematical equations that are almost always new — allowing nodes to transmit information more efficiently and with less duplication. Importantly, Everstake’s Opryshko said his team hasn’t encountered any meaningful overhead costs from running mumP2P. “It’s not significant compared with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 02:29
SEC Plans Innovation Exemption to Boost Crypto Products

The post SEC Plans Innovation Exemption to Boost Crypto Products appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing new rules that could make it easier for crypto companies to launch products in the United States. The regulator is signaling a friendlier stance toward digital assets, even as lawmakers continue to debate a broader crypto market structure bill in Congress. SEC Plans Innovation Exemption to Speed Crypto Launches According to a Bloomberg report SEC Chairman Paul Atkins announced that by the end of the year, he wants a new “innovation exemption” in place. This exemption would allow crypto firms to roll out products immediately without having to meet regulatory requirements that may not fit digital assets. Speaking on Tuesday, Atkins revealed that the agency is also drafting new rules for the crypto industry over the next few months. He first floated the idea in July during the launch of “Project Crypto,” where he admitted that existing rules were sometimes incompatible with innovative technologies. His latest comments confirm that the SEC is actively working to provide a more balanced environment for businesses in this fast-moving sector. The proposal comes ahead of a joint roundtable with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) scheduled for September 29. Both regulators aim to harmonize their frameworks to provide clarity and stability for firms and investors. SEC Seeks Stable Ground for Crypto Innovation According to Atkins, the SEC’s broader goal is to create “a stable platform upon which firms can introduce their products.” This approach would reduce delays caused by outdated requirements and encourage innovation. By easing these barriers, regulators hope to position the U.S. as a leader in digital finance. Atkins also tied the initiative to a wider ambition: reviving American public markets. He noted that the number of publicly listed companies in the U.S. has dropped by nearly half over the past three decades.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 02:11
Early Crypto Buyers Positioned for ROI as Milk and Mocha ($HUGS) Whitelist Opens

Join the $HUGS token whitelist now. No KYC, no limits. Early access offers 23,000% ROI potential, staking at 50% APY, and deflationary supply mechanics.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/24 02:00
Trump’s Altcoin WLFI Advisor Opens Long Position in a Surprise Altcoin! Here’s His Trade!

The post Trump’s Altcoin WLFI Advisor Opens Long Position in a Surprise Altcoin! Here’s His Trade! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Interest in altcoins continues to grow as major cryptocurrency companies adopt altcoin treasury strategies. This has recently led to a surge in interest in Avalancha (AVAX). Accordingly, Nasdaq-listed AgriFORCE announced that it will rebrand as AVAX One, targeting $550 million for AVAX reserves. Following AgriFORCE’s AVAX move, popular crypto detective and World Liberty Financial (WLFI) advisor Ogle opened a large long position in Avalanche. According to a post by blockchain data platform Lookonchain, Ogle placed a bet on AVAX, opening a $2.2 million long position with 10x leverage. Accordingly, Ogle opened the position at an entry price of $33.88 and will be liquidated if the AVAX token falls below $15.50. Besides Ogle, other whales are also targeting AVAX for further gains. Whale wallet “0xb2ca” opened a $17.2 million long position on AVAX with 5x leverage, generating over $900,000 in unrealized profits in nine hours. AVAX, which has gained 8% in the last 24 hours, continues to trade at $34.6. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/trumps-altcoin-wlfi-advisor-opens-long-position-in-a-surprise-altcoin-heres-his-trade/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 01:46
FTX Genesis Lawsuit: A Massive $1.15 Billion Legal Battle Unfolds

BitcoinWorld FTX Genesis Lawsuit: A Massive $1.15 Billion Legal Battle Unfolds The crypto world is once again abuzz with significant legal developments. The FTX Trust has officially filed a substantial FTX Genesis lawsuit, seeking to recover a staggering $1.15 billion from Genesis Digital. This move marks another crucial chapter in the ongoing saga of FTX’s collapse and its creditors’ efforts to reclaim lost funds. This lawsuit isn’t just about a large sum of money; it represents a deeper dive into the complex web of financial transactions that occurred before FTX’s dramatic downfall. It highlights the intricate relationships and potential vulnerabilities within the broader digital asset ecosystem. What’s Behind the FTX Genesis Lawsuit? The core of this legal action, as reported by Bloomberg, centers on claims of preferential transfers. Essentially, the FTX Trust alleges that Genesis Digital received substantial payments from FTX shortly before the crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy. These payments are now being scrutinized as potentially unfair to other creditors. In bankruptcy proceedings, a “preferential transfer” refers to payments made by a debtor to certain creditors within a specific period (usually 90 days) before filing for bankruptcy. If these transfers gave those creditors more than they would have received in the bankruptcy process, they can be clawed back to ensure fair distribution among all creditors. Unpacking the Claims: How Did Genesis Get Involved? Genesis Digital, a prominent player in the crypto lending space and a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group (DCG), had significant dealings with FTX. The FTX Genesis lawsuit specifically targets these transactions, asserting that they unfairly benefited Genesis at the expense of other FTX creditors. The lawsuit details how Genesis allegedly received these transfers, which include both cash and digital assets. The FTX Trust’s goal is to reverse these transactions, thereby increasing the pool of assets available to repay FTX’s numerous customers and investors who suffered losses. Alleged Preferential Transfers: Payments made to Genesis Digital just prior to FTX’s bankruptcy filing. Significant Sum: The lawsuit seeks to recover $1.15 billion, a substantial amount for any bankruptcy estate. Creditor Recovery: The primary aim is to maximize funds available for FTX’s creditors. What Are the Broader Implications of the FTX Genesis Lawsuit? This FTX Genesis lawsuit carries significant weight for both companies and the wider crypto industry. For FTX, a successful recovery would be a major win, providing more resources for its ongoing bankruptcy proceedings and potentially increasing the payout to victims. Conversely, for Genesis Digital and its parent company, DCG, this lawsuit adds another layer of complexity to their already challenging financial situation. Genesis itself faced severe liquidity issues following the collapse of Three Arrows Capital and FTX, leading to its own bankruptcy filing. Moreover, this case underscores the increasing scrutiny on inter-company transactions within the crypto sector. Regulators and bankruptcy courts are paying close attention to how funds moved between interconnected entities before major collapses, setting precedents for future cases. What Does This Mean for the Crypto Community? The outcome of the FTX Genesis lawsuit could shape how bankruptcy estates pursue claims against related parties in the future. It emphasizes the importance of transparency and robust financial practices in the volatile crypto market. For investors, it’s a stark reminder of the risks involved and the potential for long, drawn-out legal battles to recover assets. This legal action also serves as a crucial example of the ongoing efforts to bring accountability to the crypto industry. As the sector matures, such lawsuits become more common, reflecting a push towards greater legal clarity and investor protection. Concluding Thoughts on the FTX Genesis Lawsuit The filing of the $1.15 billion FTX Genesis lawsuit is a critical development in the arduous process of untangling FTX’s financial mess. It highlights the aggressive stance taken by the FTX Trust to reclaim assets and underscores the interconnectedness of major crypto players. As this legal battle unfolds, its resolution will undoubtedly have lasting implications for the involved parties and contribute to the evolving legal framework governing digital assets. The crypto community will be watching closely to see how this significant claim progresses. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the FTX Trust? The FTX Trust, or the Debtors, refers to the entities managing the bankruptcy proceedings of FTX and its affiliated companies. Their primary role is to recover assets and distribute them fairly among creditors. Who is Genesis Digital? Genesis Digital is a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group (DCG) and was a major player in the crypto lending market. It filed for bankruptcy in early 2023 following significant losses and liquidity issues. What are “preferential transfers” in a bankruptcy context? Preferential transfers are payments made by a company to certain creditors shortly before filing for bankruptcy. These payments can be clawed back by the bankruptcy estate if they unfairly favored those creditors over others. What is the goal of the FTX Genesis lawsuit? The main goal of the lawsuit is to recover $1.15 billion that the FTX Trust alleges was preferentially transferred to Genesis Digital. This recovered money would then be used to repay FTX’s creditors. How might this lawsuit affect the crypto market? While direct market impact might be limited, the lawsuit contributes to the ongoing narrative of regulatory scrutiny and accountability in crypto. It could set precedents for future bankruptcy cases involving digital assets and influence investor confidence in the long term. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Stay informed about the latest developments in the crypto space by sharing this crucial update. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital asset price action. This post FTX Genesis Lawsuit: A Massive $1.15 Billion Legal Battle Unfolds first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/24 01:40
BTC dominantie stijgt naar 57% terwijl altcoins terrein verliezen

Na een flinke correctie waarbij meer dan $1,7 miljard aan leveraged posities werd weggevaagd, lijken de cryptomarkten weer tot rust te komen. Bitcoin weet zich boven de $112.000 te houden en Ethereum blijft hangen rond de $4.100. De aandacht verschuift langzaam terug naar BTC, vooral nu oktober, historisch gezien de... Het bericht BTC dominantie stijgt naar 57% terwijl altcoins terrein verliezen verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/24 01:40
China pauzeert RWA-tokenisatie in Hongkong

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De snelle opkomst van tokenisatie van real world assets leek Hongkong goed op de kaart te zetten als het Aziatische punt voor digitale activa. Toch heeft Peking nu roet in het eten gegooid. De China Securities Regulatory Commission zou verschillende Chinese brokers hebben verzocht hun activiteiten rond RWA tokenisatie in Hongkong tijdelijk te pauzeren. De officiële reden blijft onduidelijk, maar de gevolgen voor investeerders en bedrijven zijn direct zichtbaar. Wat is RWA-tokenisatie? RWA-tokenisatie maakt het mogelijk om activa zoals vastgoed, obligaties of grondstoffen om te zetten in digitale tokens op de blockchain. Dit proces trekt wereldwijd de aandacht van banken, fondsen en fintechs. Hongkong zag hierin een kans om internationale spelers aan te trekken en ontwikkelde wetgevende kaders die innovatie moesten ondersteunen. Waar Hongkong experimenten juist stimuleerde, bleef Beijing altijd terughoudend. Het nieuwe ingrijpen van de CSRC benadrukt dat voorzichtigheid en risicobeheersing voor China zwaarder wegen dan snelle groei. Onzekerheid onder investeerders Voor investeerders betekent het besluit vooral extra onzekerheid. De aandelenkoersen van meerdere Chinese brokers met vestigingen in Hongkong daalden direct met enkele procenten na bekendmaking van de maatregel. Zo zagen we dit als een signaal dat Beijing zijn grip op offshore activiteiten niet wil verliezen, ook niet in de financieel autonome regio Hongkong. Hoewel analisten benadrukken dat dit geen definitief verbod is, kan de pauze wel leiden tot vertraging van projecten en pilots waar internationale partijen bij betrokken zijn. Voor bedrijven die zich in Hongkong wilden vestigen heerst dan ook de vraag of de stad daadwerkelijk de beloofde veilige en stabiele omgeving kan blijven bieden. Politieke en economische context Het besluit kan niet los worden gezien van de bredere geopolitieke en economische context. Sinds 2021 voert China een streng beleid tegen crypto handel en mining, met het argument dat dit nodig is om financiële stabiliteit te waarborgen. Hongkong probeert ondertussen juist een leidende rol te spelen door gereguleerde kaders voor crypto op te zetten. Deze tegenstelling creëert een tegenstrijd. Enerzijds wil Beijing voorkomen dat financiële innovaties te snel of ongecontroleerd groeien. Anderzijds kan het de internationale positie van Hongkong als fintech-hub onder druk zetten. Voor de stad is het dus balanceren tussen innovatie en politieke afstemming. Blik op de toekomst Hoe lang de pauze zal duren is op dit moment nog onduidelijk. Analisten zien de stap eerder als een correctie dan als een definitief einde van RWA initiatieven. Hongkongse beleidsmakers benadrukken bovendien dat hun lange termijn doel blijft om een transparant ecosysteem voor digitale activa op te bouwen. De wereldwijde marktverwachting voor tokenisatie blijft positief. Sommige prognoses spreken van een marktwaarde boven de 2 biljoen dollar in 2030. Als Hongkong erin slaagt duidelijke en betrouwbare regelgeving neer te zetten, kan de huidige tegenslag uiteindelijk zelfs bijdragen aan sterkere investeerdersvertrouwen. Voorlopig geldt dat bedrijven en beleggers voorzichtig moeten zijn. De pauze in Hongkong laat zien dat innovatie in de crypto wereld altijd onlosmakelijk verbonden blijft met politiek, regelgeving en economische belangen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht China pauzeert RWA-tokenisatie in Hongkong is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/24 01:31
The Daily: Trump-backed World Liberty Financial to launch debit card, White House targets year-end passage of crypto market structure bill, and more

The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, The Daily, which comes out on weekday afternoons.
Coinstats2025/09/24 01:26
Stock Market Valuations: Powell’s Crucial Warning to Investors

BitcoinWorld Stock Market Valuations: Powell’s Crucial Warning to Investors Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s recent remarks on stock market valuations have sent a clear message to investors worldwide. For those navigating the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies, understanding these signals from traditional finance is more important than ever. Powell’s observation isn’t just a casual comment; it’s a significant indicator that could influence investment strategies across all asset classes. What Did Powell Say About Stock Market Valuations? Speaking at an event on the economic outlook in Warwick, Rhode Island, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stated plainly that stock market valuations are “already quite high.” This isn’t a new sentiment from the Fed, but its reiteration from the central bank’s head carries considerable weight. It signals a cautious stance regarding the current state of asset prices. When economists and central bankers talk about high valuations, they are essentially suggesting that the price of stocks might be elevated relative to their historical averages, corporate earnings, or the broader economic fundamentals. This can imply that the market might be priced for perfection, leaving little room for error or unexpected negative news. Why Are High Stock Market Valuations a Concern for Investors? High stock market valuations often raise red flags because they can indicate increased risk. When prices are significantly higher than their intrinsic value, the potential for future returns can diminish, and the likelihood of a market correction or even a downturn increases. For instance, if a company’s stock price is soaring without a corresponding increase in its profits or growth prospects, it might be overvalued. This situation can create a delicate balance in the economy. A sudden shift in investor sentiment, unexpected economic data, or changes in monetary policy could trigger a sharp sell-off. History shows us that periods of elevated valuations have sometimes preceded significant market adjustments, impacting not just stock portfolios but also broader economic confidence. How Do Current Valuations Impact Your Investment Strategy? Powell’s warning encourages investors to critically review their portfolios and risk exposure. In an environment where stock market valuations are high, diversification becomes an even more vital tool. It’s a moment to assess whether your investments are aligned with your long-term goals and risk tolerance, especially if a significant portion of your capital is in equities. Review Your Portfolio: Take stock of your current asset allocation. Are you overexposed to certain sectors or growth stocks that might be particularly sensitive to valuation concerns? Consider Alternatives: While crypto markets have their own volatility, some investors might explore them as a potential hedge or an alternative asset class, provided they understand the unique risks involved. Focus on Quality: In uncertain times, companies with strong fundamentals, consistent earnings, and robust balance sheets tend to be more resilient. Navigating the Market: What Should Prudent Investors Consider? Navigating a market with high stock market valuations requires a disciplined approach. It’s not about panic selling, but rather about making informed decisions. Staying calm and focusing on your long-term financial objectives can help you avoid emotional reactions to market fluctuations. Here are some actionable insights: Dollar-Cost Averaging: Continue investing a fixed amount regularly, regardless of market highs or lows. This strategy helps average out your purchase price over time. Stay Informed: Keep an eye on economic indicators, inflation data, and future statements from the Federal Reserve. These factors significantly influence market sentiment. Consult an Advisor: If you’re unsure how to adjust your strategy, a financial advisor can provide personalized guidance based on your individual circumstances. In conclusion, Jerome Powell’s remarks on high stock market valuations serve as a timely and important reminder for all investors. While not a prediction of immediate collapse, it underscores the need for caution and strategic planning. Approaching the market with a well-researched, diversified portfolio and a clear understanding of risk is paramount to navigating potential headwinds. Prudent decision-making will undoubtedly be your best asset in the coming months. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does it mean for stock market valuations to be ‘quite high’? A: It means that the current prices of stocks, on average, are elevated compared to historical benchmarks, corporate earnings, or fundamental economic indicators. This can suggest that future returns might be lower and risks higher. Q2: Is Powell’s statement a prediction of a market crash? A: No, Powell’s statement is an observation about current market conditions, not a direct prediction of a crash. It’s a warning to exercise caution and recognize potential risks associated with high valuations. Q3: How do high stock market valuations affect cryptocurrency markets? A: While crypto markets have unique drivers, they are not entirely decoupled from traditional finance. High valuations in stocks can lead some investors to seek alternatives, potentially including crypto, or conversely, a stock market correction could trigger broader risk-off sentiment affecting all assets. Q4: What actions can investors take in response to high valuations? A: Investors can review their portfolio diversification, consider rebalancing to reduce risk, focus on quality investments, employ dollar-cost averaging, and stay informed about economic developments. Q5: Should I sell all my stocks if valuations are high? A: A blanket sell-off is rarely the best strategy. Instead, consider a thoughtful review of your portfolio, potentially rebalancing or trimming positions that are significantly overvalued, while maintaining a long-term perspective. If you found this article insightful, please share it with your network on social media! Your shares help us continue providing valuable market analysis and insights to the investing community. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Stock Market Valuations: Powell’s Crucial Warning to Investors first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/24 01:25
Attention XRP Investors! Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Announces New Giant Partnership!

Securitize has partnered with Ripple (XRP) to provide the RLUSD swap route for funds tokenized by BlackRock and VanEck. Continue Reading: Attention XRP Investors! Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Announces New Giant Partnership!
Coinstats2025/09/24 01:19
