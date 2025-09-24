2025-09-24 Wednesday

Base Activity Hits All-Time High on Airdrop Speculation

Base Activity Hits All-Time High on Airdrop Speculation

The post Base Activity Hits All-Time High on Airdrop Speculation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Weekly transactions on the Ethereum Layer 2 network have surpassed 90 million for the first time. Coinbase’s Ethereum Layer 2 network Base recently teased a native token for the first time since its launch in 2023, and activity on the chain is soaring as users rush to become eligible for the airdrop. The network’s total value locked (TVL) reached a new high of $5.1 billion at the beginning of September, and weekly transactions just crossed 90 million for the first time, a 10% increase from the previous high of 81 million at the end of December, driven by the AI Agent mania. Base TVL and Transactions – DeFiLlama Despite the increase in total transactions, however, the number of active addresses on the network continues to decline, indicating that regular Base users are increasing their activity on the chain, rather than new capital entering the ecosystem. Speculators on social media are under the impression that creators who have launched protocols or creator coins may stand to benefit the most from a Base airdrop. Influencer and trader IcoBeast said on X, “The Base airdrop will be massive and still most will miss it because they’re not able to read between the lines and are already just grinding out txns across a bunch of wallets. [In my opinion] Base team/eco has been extremely on the nose about how to qualify/juice allocation,” referring to a number of screenshots from Base builders that reference rewards for builders and creators. Base founder Jesse Pollak responded to IcoBeast, saying, “one weird trick to benefiting from the new global economy: build, create, trade, and onboard people.” While Pollak and the Base team continue to push the idea of rewarding creators, DEX volumes on Zora, the creator coin platform, are at their lowest since July, with just $6.26 million…
FTX Trust Files $1.15 Billion Lawsuit Against Bitcoin Miner Genesis Digital

FTX Trust Files $1.15 Billion Lawsuit Against Bitcoin Miner Genesis Digital

The post FTX Trust Files $1.15 Billion Lawsuit Against Bitcoin Miner Genesis Digital appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The FTX Bankruptcy Trust has filed a $1.15 billion lawsuit against Bitcoin mining firm Genesis Digital Assets, marking one of the largest clawback actions yet in the ongoing efforts to recover assets lost in the collapse of the FTX exchange. The complaint alleges that Genesis Digital and its co-founders received more than $1 billion in fraudulent transfers from Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research between 2021 and 2022.  ‘Great detriment’ to FTX customers  The investments, the trust argues, were made at “outrageously inflated prices” and provided little to no value to FTX’s business, which was already insolvent at the time. “Between  August  2021  and  April  2022,  Bankman-Fried caused  Alameda  to Purchase several tranches of shares in GDA, a Bitcoin mining firm,  at outrageously inflated prices,” the filing read. “While FTX Group funds were used to purchase the shares, only Alameda—and, in turn, Bankman-Fried, Alameda’s 90% owner—was to receive any benefit, to the great detriment of customers and other creditors of FTX.com” Under U.S. bankruptcy law, the trust is empowered to pursue “avoidance actions” — lawsuits designed to claw back funds that were improperly transferred before a company filed for bankruptcy.  The size of this suit underscores the scale of FTX’s asset recovery campaign, which has become one of the largest and most complex in U.S. bankruptcy history following the exchange’s 2022 collapse. According to the filing, most of the funds came from customer deposits on FTX.com that were funneled into Alameda Research and then redirected into Genesis Digital.  The trust claims the mining company’s co-founders, Rashit Makhat and Marco Krohn, personally benefited, selling more than $550 million worth of their own shares to Alameda in the process. The lawsuit describes Genesis Digital as a politically connected miner in Kazakhstan that took advantage of cheap energy and favorable treatment under the country’s former…
$119K WBTC Drained in Wallet Scam Amid Fake Airdrop Surge

$119K WBTC Drained in Wallet Scam Amid Fake Airdrop Surge

$119K WBTC stolen in wallet scam as bogus airdrop links inundate crypto. Find out how such frauds defraud users and empty their wallets in no time. More than 119,000 Wrapped Bitcoin ($WBTC) was stolen through a scam involving two pulls of a wallet.  Source – X The victim lost 0.21 WBTC on one scam address […] The post $119K WBTC Drained in Wallet Scam Amid Fake Airdrop Surge appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Best Crypto to Invest in and Turn 1 ETH into 15 ETH in 2025

Best Crypto to Invest in and Turn 1 ETH into 15 ETH in 2025

Ethereum (ETH) remains one of the top cryptocurrencies in 2025, valued for its robust ecosystem and role as the backbone of decentralized finance. Yet while ETH itself is solid, its potential for 2025 upside may be more limited than with newer cryptos. That is where Mutuum Finance (MUTM) comes into the equation.  Now priced at […]
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

ETFs are no longer just for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Last week, three major altcoin exchange-traded funds launched and faced a […] The post Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads appeared first on Coindoo.
Fold rolls out Bitcoin rewards card with Visa and Stripe backing

Fold rolls out Bitcoin rewards card with Visa and Stripe backing

Fold just made earning Bitcoin as easy as swiping a card—no hoops, no juggling tokens, just real BTC with every purchase.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,916.49-0.06%
25% Bitcoin Strategy: CfC St. Moritz Partners with Sygnum Bank for Stronger Future

25% Bitcoin Strategy: CfC St. Moritz Partners with Sygnum Bank for Stronger Future

The CfC St. Moritz digital asset conference has reached a big move with the announcement of the decision to provide the company with 25% of its treasury assets in the form of Bitcoin. This decision will allow the conference to become financially independent in the long term and is in accordance with the emerging trend […]
Fold Holdings to Launch Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe, Visa Partnership

Fold Holdings to Launch Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe, Visa Partnership

Fold Holdings announced its Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card launch on September 23, partnering with Stripe and Visa to offer up to 3.5% bitcoin back on purchases. Despite the innovative product launch, company shares declined over 14% amid broader crypto market weakness. The post Fold Holdings to Launch Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe, Visa Partnership appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Bitcoin Profit-Taking: Crucial Signals Unveil Late-Stage Bull Market

Bitcoin Profit-Taking: Crucial Signals Unveil Late-Stage Bull Market

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Profit-Taking: Crucial Signals Unveil Late-Stage Bull Market The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with insights from Glassnode, a prominent on-chain analytics firm. Their latest analysis reveals a significant surge in Bitcoin profit-taking, a trend that’s capturing the attention of investors and analysts alike. This isn’t just a minor market fluctuation; it’s a crucial signal suggesting we might be deep into the current bull run, moving towards its latter stages. What Does the Surge in Bitcoin Profit-Taking Truly Indicate? Glassnode’s findings paint a clear picture of shifting market dynamics. They’ve observed that while fresh capital inflows into Bitcoin have started to slow, large-scale profit-taking by long-term holders and savvy investors has simultaneously reached a peak. This particular surge in selling occurred right after Bitcoin’s price touched the $124,000 mark, indicating a strategic move by those looking to lock in gains. This behavior is not unprecedented; it often mirrors patterns seen in previous market cycles. When experienced investors engage in widespread Bitcoin profit-taking, it often signals a transition. It suggests that the market is becoming more mature within its current cycle, moving beyond the initial growth phase. Slowing Capital Inflows: This suggests that new money entering the market is not as aggressive as before, potentially indicating a saturation point or increased caution among new investors. Peak Profit-Taking: Existing holders, especially those who bought at lower prices, are realizing their substantial gains. While a natural part of any bull market, its intensity can signal a shift in market dynamics and potential supply pressure. Understanding these dynamics is vital for anyone participating in the crypto space. It helps us gauge the market’s temperature and anticipate potential future movements, providing a more informed perspective than simply watching price charts. Are We Nearing the Peak of the Current Bitcoin Bull Market Cycle? Based on historical data, Glassnode suggests that the current wave of Bitcoin profit-taking aligns closely with the latter half of previous bull market cycles. This doesn’t necessarily mean an immediate crash is imminent; rather, it indicates a mature phase where significant price movements are still possible, but often accompanied by increased volatility and sharper corrections. The firm specifically points out that if past cycles are any guide, Bitcoin could realistically achieve a new all-time high within the next two to three months. This projection offers a compelling outlook for investors, even as caution rises. Such an achievement would mark a significant milestone, reinforcing Bitcoin’s long-term growth trajectory. However, it also implies that the “easy gains” might be behind us. The market could become more selective and challenging to navigate for those seeking quick profits, requiring a more strategic and patient approach. Navigating the Advanced Stages of Bitcoin Profit-Taking For investors, recognizing these signals is paramount. A market characterized by intense Bitcoin profit-taking requires a refined strategy. It’s a time when market participants often evaluate their positions, considering whether to hold for further gains or secure profits. The goal is to optimize returns while mitigating potential risks. What specific considerations should guide your actions during this period? Enhanced Risk Management: Volatility tends to increase in the late stages of a bull market. Implementing clear stop-loss orders, setting realistic profit targets, and understanding your personal risk tolerance can protect your capital from sudden downturns. Portfolio Rebalancing: This might be an opportune moment to re-evaluate your crypto holdings. Consider diversifying across different asset classes or reducing exposure to highly speculative altcoins in favor of more established assets like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Stay Informed: Continue monitoring on-chain data and expert analysis from reputable firms like Glassnode. These insights provide valuable context beyond simple price charts, helping you make data-driven decisions. Long-Term vs. Short-Term Goals: Differentiate between your short-term trading objectives and long-term investment strategies. This distinction can help prevent emotional decisions during periods of heightened market activity. While the prospect of a new all-time high is exciting, the current environment demands a thoughtful and informed approach to investing in Bitcoin. Strategic foresight can make all the difference. In conclusion, the surge in Bitcoin profit-taking, as highlighted by Glassnode, serves as a crucial indicator of the market’s current stage. It suggests we are in the advanced phases of the bull run, with the potential for new highs still on the horizon, but also with an increased need for strategic planning and risk awareness. This isn’t a time for panic, but rather for calculated decision-making based on robust data and historical patterns. The journey of Bitcoin continues to evolve, presenting both incredible opportunities and inherent challenges. By staying informed, understanding market signals, and adopting a disciplined approach, investors can better navigate these exciting, yet complex, market conditions and potentially capitalize on the remaining upside of the bull market. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is ‘Bitcoin profit-taking’? Bitcoin profit-taking refers to the act of selling Bitcoin after its price has risen significantly, in order to realize and secure the gains made on the initial investment. It’s a common strategy used by investors to lock in profits during a bull market. Q2: How does Glassnode determine market stages? Glassnode utilizes on-chain data, which includes all transactions recorded on the Bitcoin blockchain. They analyze metrics like capital inflows, coin dormancy, spent output profit ratio (SOPR), and long-term holder behavior to identify patterns and determine the current stage of the market cycle. Q3: Does profit-taking always mean the bull market is over? Not necessarily. While a surge in profit-taking can signal a late stage of a bull market, it doesn’t automatically mean the market is collapsing. It often indicates a period of consolidation or increased volatility before potentially reaching new highs, as Glassnode’s analysis suggests for Bitcoin. Q4: What should investors do during a late-stage bull market? During a late-stage bull market, investors should prioritize risk management. This includes setting clear profit targets, implementing stop-loss orders, rebalancing portfolios, and staying highly informed about market analytics. It’s also a good time to review your long-term investment goals. Q5: Is Bitcoin guaranteed to reach a new all-time high? While Glassnode’s analysis suggests the potential for Bitcoin to reach a new all-time high within the next few months based on historical cycles, no future price movement in cryptocurrency is ever guaranteed. The market remains inherently volatile, and various external factors can influence its trajectory. If you found this analysis insightful, please share it with your network! Spreading awareness about crucial market signals helps everyone make more informed decisions in the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency. Join the conversation and let us know your thoughts on the current Bitcoin bull market. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Bitcoin Profit-Taking: Crucial Signals Unveil Late-Stage Bull Market first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
EU investigators dismantle €100M crypto scam across 23 countries

EU investigators dismantle €100M crypto scam across 23 countries

Investigators from several EU member states have stopped a major crypto scam that resulted in heavy losses for defrauded investors in about two dozen countries. Eurojust, the European Union’s agency for judicial co-operation in criminal cases, unveiled that the scheme had been running for quite a few years, before it was recently dismantled. Eurojust-led operation […]
