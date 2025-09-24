2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
mXRP Boosts XRP DeFi as WisdomTree Warns of Supply Shock

mXRP Boosts XRP DeFi as WisdomTree Warns of Supply Shock

The post mXRP Boosts XRP DeFi as WisdomTree Warns of Supply Shock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP’s DeFi Leap: How Liquid-Staking Token mXRP Expands Utility Recent developments in the XRP ecosystem mark a turning point: the launch of mXRP, a liquid-staking token, may substantially deepen XRP’s role in decentralized finance. Market analyst Doshsai argues that this innovation could unlock latent value in XRP’s large idle supply and bring it firmly into DeFi’s reward economy. What is mXRP and Why It Matters Unveiled at XRPL Seoul 2025 by Midas and Interop Labs, mXRP is the first-ever liquid staking product built for the XRP ecosystem. It allows XRP holders to stake their tokens without surrendering liquidity: instead of locking up dormant XRP, users mint mXRP, a derivative representation that can be deployed into DeFi strategies. Through audited smart contracts on the XRPL EVM sidechain, it bridges in native XRP via Axelar, wraps it, and issues mXRP under a tokenized certificate framework. Yield & Use-Cases mXRP isn’t just theoretical utility, it promises yield. The target return is 6-8% APY, depending on the underlying strategy, suhc as market-making, liquidity provisioning, and lending. This is significant in that many XRP tokens have been dormant, held in wallets without generating any return. With mXRP, capital efficiency could improve across the board for holders. Expansion into DeFi & Cross-Chain According to Doshsai, what’s especially transformative is that mXRP serves as a bridge between XRP’s longstanding strength in payments, settlement, and cross-border and what DeFi has been doing on chains, such as Ethereum and Solana. The integration to XRPL’s EVM sidechain and Axelar’s bridging capabilities makes mXRP usable in DeFi protocols. That means holders can move beyond storing XRP into using it for yield, collateral, swaps, liquidity pools, and other financial undertakings. XRP Faces Imminent Supply Shock Ahead of Bitcoin, Says WisdomTree According to crypto observer SMQKE, investment firm WisdomTree has highlighted that a…
Threshold
T$0.0156+0.06%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.05955-4.13%
Movement
MOVE$0.1177+1.46%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 03:41
Del
If policy is not in the right place, we’ll move it there

If policy is not in the right place, we’ll move it there

The post If policy is not in the right place, we’ll move it there appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell said that tariff increases will likely show up as somewhat higher inflation, while speaking on the economic outlook on Tuesday. Key takeaways: We will make sure a one-time increase in prices does not become an ongoing inflation problem. Reasonable base case is that tariff-driven inflation effects will be relatively short-lived. Disinflation for services continues; most long-term inflation expectations are consistent with the 2% goal. Goods price increases largely reflect tariffs, but not broader price pressures. 12-month PCE inflation was probably 2.7% in August, and core PCE was 2.3%, both up from the prior year and driven by goods prices. Consumer spending has slowed, and businesses say that uncertainty weighs on the outlook. Unusual and challenging decline in both supply and demand for workers. The labour market is less dynamic and somewhat softer. Inflation has risen and remains somewhat elevated. Economic growth has moderated; downside risks to employment have risen. Long-run inflation expectations are in line with the 2% target. There is no risk-free policy path ahead. Expect somewhat higher inflation Tariff increases will likely show up as somewhat higher inflation over several quarters. Policy stance is still modestly restrictive, well-positioned to respond to potential developments. The rate cut was another step toward a more neutral policy stance. The Beige Book showed modest growth, with the economy growing but not fast. Over the summer the labour market has softened. The focus on inflation needs to moderate to a more balanced approach. Towards the next meeting, the Fed will look at labour market data, growth data, and inflation data to assess if policy is in the right place. If policy is not in the right place, it will be moved there. In aggregate, households are in good shape. This is not a time of elevated…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08545-0.45%
Movement
MOVE$0.1177+1.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017007+3.22%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 03:33
Del
Avantis Announces $80M AVNT Rewards in Season 3

Avantis Announces $80M AVNT Rewards in Season 3

The post Avantis Announces $80M AVNT Rewards in Season 3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Avantis to distribute $80M in AVNT rewards over five months. 75% for traders; 25% for liquidity providers. Engagement through staking incentives and boosted claims. Avantis announced its third season of AVNT rewards totaling $80 million on its Base chain platform, starting September 9, 2025, through February 28, 2026. The $80 million AVNT airdrop aims to boost liquidity and trading activities while addressing exploit risks identified in previous events. Avantis’ $80M Token Initiative for Traders and Liquidity Avantis has announced a five-month AVNT rewards program that distributes 40 million tokens valued at over $80 million. The initiative targets 75% of its rewards to traders and the remaining 25% to liquidity providers. This strategy is designed to bolster active participation and liquidity within the DeFi space. The introduction of a boosted claim mechanism encourages staking, providing a 35% token bonus for those locking their tokens within 18 hours. These adjustments aim to enhance trader and investor engagement, ensuring a more dynamic DeFi environment. Crypto market participants have expressed interest in Avantis’ innovative approach. The recent listing of AVNT on Coinbase as an experimental asset suggests endorsement of its potential impact. However, the $4 million Sybil attack incident raised significant concerns about security during such events. AVNT Market Response and Regulatory Considerations Did you know? Avantis’ reward distribution approach echoes strategies seen in large-scale airdrops like Uniswap, which historically spurred increased user engagement and trading activity. According to CoinMarketCap, Avantis (AVNT) is trading at $2.17 with a market cap of $560.85 million. Over the past 24 hours, trading volume reached $2.04 billion despite a drop of 66.43%. The AVNT price surged by 14.60% in 24 hours and 130.52% over the past seven days, showing strong interest in the market. Avantis(AVNT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:05 UTC on September 23,…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08545-0.45%
Capverse
CAP$0.11696-1.22%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001722-0.23%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 03:29
Del
New All-Time Low At $0.27 Puts $0.20 Support In Focus

New All-Time Low At $0.27 Puts $0.20 Support In Focus

The post New All-Time Low At $0.27 Puts $0.20 Support In Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi coin price today trades at $0.27 after breaking below $0.32 support, marking a new all-time low. Tokenomics and supply unlocks weigh on sentiment, with 12.6B Pi minted but weak demand persisting. Founders’ South Korea appearance failed to spark recovery as traders eye $0.20 as next support zone. Pi coin price today is trading near $0.27 after breaking down from the $0.32 support zone that had held since May. Sellers drove the token to new all-time lows, marking a 91% decline from its February peak near $3. The collapse underscores persistent doubts over tokenomics, supply unlocks, and weak demand despite a rare public appearance by Pi Network’s founders in South Korea. Pi Price Breaks Below Key Support Pi Network Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView) The daily chart shows Pi coin losing critical support at $0.32, a level that had repeatedly cushioned declines through the summer months. The breakdown sent the price sharply lower to $0.27, where it hovers with no clear support until $0.20 and $0.10. Related: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Why Is Bitcoin Dropping? Exponential moving averages remain firmly bearish. The 20-day EMA is trending down at $0.34, while the 50-day EMA at $0.36 and 100-day EMA at $0.45 continue to slope lower. Momentum readings confirm exhaustion. The RSI has dropped to 26, indicating oversold conditions, but without evidence yet of a rebound. Unless Pi recaptures $0.32, the path of least resistance points lower, with sellers eyeing $0.20 as the next target zone. Founders’ Public Appearance Fails To Lift Sentiment In a rare move, Pi Network’s two founders appeared together in South Korea, their first joint public appearance since the project’s inception. The event generated buzz among Pi’s global community, many of whom continue to await full mainnet utility and exchange listings. Despite the symbolic significance, the market reaction was…
NEAR
NEAR$3.059+1.45%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,916.49-0.06%
Movement
MOVE$0.1177+1.46%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 03:23
Del
The TV Show That’s Surging In Interest On Its Third 100% Scored Season

The TV Show That’s Surging In Interest On Its Third 100% Scored Season

The post The TV Show That’s Surging In Interest On Its Third 100% Scored Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Five seasons in, ‘Slow Horses’ is still getting a perfect score from the critics Apple TV Every year hundreds of new shows and movies join streaming libraries adding to the thousands of titles on offer. Standing out from the crowd is far from straightforward unless a production is a blockbuster franchise. This makes it all the more noteworthy when a sleeper hit surges in interest which is exactly what is happening right now. Slow Horses isn’t your typical glitzy Apple TV+ production. Starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Gary Oldman, it tells the story of failed spies who end up getting drawn back into crucial cases. Based on a series of 14 books written by British author Mick Herron, it debuted in 2022 and quickly got the attention of critics with its gritty realistic premise which is far from James Bond’s world of black tie and baccarat. It earned the show a second season which soon joined the exclusive club of productions with a 100% critics rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. It didn’t do it by halves as the score was based on 26 reviews with the critics consensus noting that “Slow Horses says neigh to the sophomore jinx with a second season that might be even better than its supremely addictive predecessor.” By then, Apple knew it had a hot property on its hands and renewed it for two more seasons. The fourth repeated the trick with another 100% critics score making a fifth season inevitable. That debuts tomorrow and has already pulled off the hat trick by getting another 100% score from critics. That’s not all. Data from Google Trends, which analyzes the popularity of top search queries, shows that the show is on a roll. As IndieWire reported, interest in Slow Horses nearly doubled between season two…
Threshold
T$0.0156+0.06%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.158-2.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08545-0.45%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 03:12
Del
FTX Recovery Trust sues Genesis Digital to recover $1.15B in allegedly fraudulent transfers

FTX Recovery Trust sues Genesis Digital to recover $1.15B in allegedly fraudulent transfers

The post FTX Recovery Trust sues Genesis Digital to recover $1.15B in allegedly fraudulent transfers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FTX Recovery Trust sued Bitcoin mining company Genesis Digital Assets, seeking to recover $1.15 billion in allegedly fraudulent transfers made by the co-founder of the fallen exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried. As Bloomberg Law reported on Sept. 23, the trust filed the lawsuit on Sept. 22 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. It targets Genesis Digital, its affiliates, and co-founders Rashit Makhat and Marco Krohn. The trust claimed that Bankman-Fried fraudulently transferred funds through commingled and misappropriated assets from the FTX business, with most of the money coming from customer deposits at the FTX.com exchange. The lawsuit represents part of ongoing efforts to recover funds for creditors after the exchange’s historic 2022 collapse. According to the complaint, Bankman-Fried used his personal hedge fund, Alameda Research, to invest in Genesis Digital at “outrageously inflated prices” between August 2021 and April 2022 while the broader FTX business was insolvent. Alameda received much less than reasonably equivalent value for its investment, the trust alleges. Kazakhstan operations and warning signs Genesis Digital operated as a Bitcoin mining firm based in Kazakhstan, benefiting from political connections to former president Nursultan Nazarbayev and access to inexpensive energy. The company faced mounting challenges throughout 2021 as China’s crackdown on Bitcoin mining drove miners to Kazakhstan, straining the country’s electric grid. The lawsuit alleged that multiple warning signs preceded Bankman-Fried’s investment, including Kazakhstan’s energy crisis, lack of interest from other major investors, unaudited financial records, and reports linking Genesis Digital to money laundering and tax evasion. Additionally, the filing stated that Bankman-Fried ignored these red flags while proceeding with the investment. Genesis Digital’s valuation increased dramatically from $3.25 billion in July 2021 to between $8.3 billion and $12.2 billion by November of the same year. According to the filing, one board member described the valuation surge as…
1
1$0.013421-6.63%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000466-1.31%
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0091431-0.18%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 03:08
Del
Jerome Powell Cools Further Rate Cut Expectations, Bitcoin Drops

Jerome Powell Cools Further Rate Cut Expectations, Bitcoin Drops

The post Jerome Powell Cools Further Rate Cut Expectations, Bitcoin Drops appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has tempered expectations for further rate cuts this year, warning that uncertainty surrounding the path of inflation remains high. His speech led to a notable dip in the Bitcoin price, as market participants still expect rate cuts at the October and December FOMC meetings. Jerome Powell Dampens Rate Cut Expectations In his speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce 2025 Economic Outlook Luncheon, the Fed chair stated that their policy is not a preset course and that they will continue to determine the appropriate stance based on incoming data, evolving outlook, and the balance of risks. This came as he admitted that the near-term risks to inflation are rising, and downside risks to employment are also rising, which puts them in a challenging situation. Jerome Powell noted that the two-sided risks mean that there is no “risk-free path.” The Fed Chair warned that if they ease too aggressively, they could aggravate the inflation risks and need to reverse course later to achieve their 2% target. On the other hand, he remarked that if they maintain the restrictive policy too long, the labor market could weaken unnecessarily. With this double-sided risk, Powell stated that their framework calls for them to balance both sides of their dual mandate. Meanwhile, the Fed chair again reiterated that the downside risk in the labor market was what prompted the first Fed rate cut this year at the FOMC meeting last week. He claimed that this policy stance leaves them in a good position to respond to potential economic developments. The Bitcoin price has dropped amid Jerome Powell’s speech, seeing as the Fed chair has suggested that further rate cuts this year are guaranteed. TradingView data shows that the flagship crypto is currently trading at around $112,700, down from an intraday high of…
NEAR
NEAR$3.059+1.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017007+3.22%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00010956-11.65%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 03:07
Del
Can An Arts Centre In Uganda Help Create A Better Music Industry?

Can An Arts Centre In Uganda Help Create A Better Music Industry?

The post Can An Arts Centre In Uganda Help Create A Better Music Industry? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Music is not just entertainment; it is a tool to address global problems. This is how. The Bidi Bidi refugee camp in Northern Uganda is now the country’s second-largest city, with a population of over 270,000. The camp-turned-city, which was first established in 2016, faces all the challenges of urban life, but these are exacerbated by a lack of infrastructure and the precarious livelihoods of its residents. Yet, it has local government, education, and health infrastructure, a thriving nighttime economy, and the politics and interpersonal challenges that come with living side by side in increasing density. However, one thing that was missing until 2023 was a place to congregate that was free from religious, social, or political bias. This is where the Bidi Bidi Arts and Music Center, which opened its doors that year, came in. The world-class facility offers a space for creation, practice, and performance, led by the Playing for Change Foundation. But it serves a bigger purpose. The building collects rainwater and has a community garden. It is used for maternity care, sexual health seminars, and vaccination drives. Its programming has trained 500 refugees as farmers, who have since provided food for 10,000 people, all despite cuts from the World Food Program. And it is open to everyone, regardless of where they came from, in a place where everyone is adjusting to new personal and structural realities. This is more than an arts centre. It is a replicable model for exploring how to protect, preserve and grow the global music ecosystem at the same time. https://playingforchange.org/support-our-agro-farm-project-in-northern-uganda/ Playing for Change Foundation The traditional music industry is facing headwinds. Technology that has been promoted to serve artists and creatives continues to foster a reality where it is the artists who are serving the technology. The supply of music continues…
Harvest Finance
FARM$26.92+1.12%
Agro Global Token V2
AGRO$0.0002824-1.84%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9633+0.08%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 03:00
Del
Avalanche (AVAX) Jumps 8.9%, Leading Index Higher

Avalanche (AVAX) Jumps 8.9%, Leading Index Higher

The post Avalanche (AVAX) Jumps 8.9%, Leading Index Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4062.43, up 1.1% (+45.95) since 4 p.m. ET on Monday. Nineteen of the 20 assets is trading higher. Leaders: AVAX (+8.9%) and NEAR (+5.9%). Laggards: BCH (-0.2%) and BTC (+0.6%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/23/coindesk-20-performance-update-avalanche-avax-jumps-8-9-leading-index-higher
NEAR
NEAR$3.059+1.45%
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$559.6-0.01%
1
1$0.013421-6.63%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 02:52
Del
Urgent: Jerome Powell’s Economic Outlook Reveals Crucial Market Insights

Urgent: Jerome Powell’s Economic Outlook Reveals Crucial Market Insights

BitcoinWorld Urgent: Jerome Powell’s Economic Outlook Reveals Crucial Market Insights The financial world is always on edge when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks. Recently, Powell concluded a significant speech on the Jerome Powell economic outlook in Warwick, Rhode Island. For cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors, understanding these insights is not just important; it is absolutely crucial. The Fed’s stance on the economy directly impacts market liquidity, investor sentiment, and ultimately, the valuations of digital assets. What Did Jerome Powell’s Economic Outlook Reveal? Jerome Powell’s recent address offered a comprehensive overview of the current economic landscape. He touched upon several key areas that are central to the Federal Reserve’s policy decisions. His remarks often set the tone for market expectations regarding future interest rate movements and quantitative tightening or easing. Inflation Trends: Powell likely reiterated the Fed’s commitment to bringing inflation back to its 2% target. He would have discussed current inflation metrics and the challenges still faced. Labor Market Strength: The state of the job market is a critical indicator for the Fed. A robust labor market can support higher interest rates, while softening conditions might prompt a more dovish approach. Monetary Policy Path: Investors eagerly await signals on the trajectory of interest rates. Powell’s speech would have provided hints about whether the Fed plans further hikes, pauses, or even cuts in the near future. Why Does the Fed’s Stance Impact Your Crypto Investments? Understanding the Jerome Powell economic outlook is paramount for anyone involved in the crypto space. The Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decisions have a ripple effect across all financial markets, including the volatile world of digital currencies. When the Fed tightens monetary policy, it generally leads to higher interest rates, making riskier assets like cryptocurrencies less attractive compared to safer, yield-bearing investments. Liquidity Squeeze: Higher interest rates can reduce the overall liquidity in the financial system. Less available capital often means less money flowing into speculative assets like Bitcoin and altcoins. Risk Appetite: A hawkish Fed can dampen investor risk appetite. This causes a shift from high-growth, high-risk assets to more conservative investments, potentially leading to sell-offs in crypto markets. Dollar Strength: Often, a hawkish Fed strengthens the U.S. dollar. A stronger dollar can put downward pressure on assets priced in dollars, including most cryptocurrencies. Navigating the Challenges: What Are the Risks for Digital Assets? The current Jerome Powell economic outlook presents both challenges and potential opportunities for digital asset investors. The primary challenge lies in the uncertainty surrounding future monetary policy. Persistent inflation could force the Fed to maintain higher rates for longer, creating a challenging environment for growth-oriented assets. Prolonged Bear Market: If economic conditions worsen or inflation remains stubbornly high, the crypto market could face an extended period of stagnation or decline. Increased Volatility: Market uncertainty often translates into heightened volatility. Crypto prices could experience sharper swings, requiring careful risk management. Regulatory Scrutiny: While not directly from Powell’s speech, economic instability often brings increased calls for regulatory oversight in emerging markets like crypto. Actionable Insight: Diversifying your crypto portfolio and maintaining a long-term perspective can help mitigate some of these risks. Seizing Opportunities: What Can Investors Learn from the Jerome Powell Economic Outlook? Despite the challenges, the Jerome Powell economic outlook also offers valuable insights for strategic investors. Periods of economic uncertainty can often precede significant market shifts and opportunities for those who are prepared. Understanding the Fed’s direction allows investors to position themselves strategically. Identifying Bottoms: A clear signal that the Fed is nearing the end of its tightening cycle, or even considering cuts, could mark a potential bottom for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies. Focus on Fundamentals: In uncertain times, projects with strong fundamentals, real-world utility, and robust development teams tend to outperform. Dollar-Cost Averaging: Consistent investing over time, regardless of market fluctuations, can be an effective strategy during volatile periods, averaging out your purchase price. Example: During past periods of economic adjustment, certain innovative blockchain projects have demonstrated resilience, paving the way for future growth once broader market conditions improve. Conclusion: Jerome Powell’s recent speech on the Jerome Powell economic outlook is a pivotal moment for understanding the broader financial landscape. His remarks provide essential clues about the Federal Reserve’s future actions, which directly influence the trajectory of the cryptocurrency market. By staying informed, understanding the interplay between traditional monetary policy and digital assets, and adopting a strategic approach, investors can better navigate the evolving economic environment and position themselves for potential future gains. The Fed’s decisions are not just about interest rates; they are about the very pulse of the global economy. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the primary focus of Jerome Powell’s speeches? A1: Jerome Powell’s speeches, particularly on the Jerome Powell economic outlook, primarily focus on the state of the U.S. economy, including inflation, employment, and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decisions like interest rates. Q2: How do Federal Reserve decisions affect cryptocurrency prices? A2: Federal Reserve decisions, such as interest rate hikes or quantitative tightening, typically reduce market liquidity and investor risk appetite. This can lead to less capital flowing into speculative assets like cryptocurrencies, potentially causing price declines. Q3: What are the key indicators the Fed monitors for its economic outlook? A3: The Fed closely monitors several key indicators, including the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for inflation, unemployment rates and job growth data for the labor market, and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for overall economic growth. Q4: Should crypto investors be concerned about a hawkish Fed? A4: A hawkish Fed, which implies a tighter monetary policy, generally signals a more challenging environment for risk assets. Crypto investors should be aware of this, as it can lead to increased volatility and potential downward pressure on prices, but also potential opportunities for long-term strategic accumulation. Q5: What is dollar-cost averaging in the context of Fed policy? A5: Dollar-cost averaging is an investment strategy where you invest a fixed amount of money at regular intervals, regardless of the asset’s price. During periods influenced by the Jerome Powell economic outlook and market volatility, this strategy can help average out your purchase price and reduce the impact of short-term price swings. Did Jerome Powell’s economic outlook reshape your investment strategy? Share your thoughts and this insightful article with your network on social media! Your friends and followers will appreciate staying informed about the critical forces shaping the financial world. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Urgent: Jerome Powell’s Economic Outlook Reveals Crucial Market Insights first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
NEAR
NEAR$3.059+1.45%
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1402-3.17%
Union
U$0.00985-9.25%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/24 02:45
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced

Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns