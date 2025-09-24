Verse8 Partners Story to Bring Moonbirds and Azuki IP to Its AI-Native Game Platform

The post Verse8 Partners Story to Bring Moonbirds and Azuki IP to Its AI-Native Game Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Amid efforts to revolutionize blockchain gaming, Story, a layer 1 blockchain built for intellectual property, has announced a new partnership with Verse8, an AI-powered game creation tool. The platforms will collaborate to integrate Moonbirds and Azuki IP into user-generated games on the Verse8 platform. The partnership, which marks a major milestone for both companies, introduces licensed IP into AI-generated game environments with clear attribution and licensing rules enforced through smart contracts. Following the partnership, Story will serve as the licensing infrastructure, registering and managing IP usage on its Layer-1 network. At the same time, Verse8 enables users to generate multiplayer 2D and 3D games through natural language prompts, eliminating the need for coding. While still in its beta stage, Verse8 reports thousands of creators and more than 800,000 monthly active users, utilizing proprietary technology to produce 3D assets from a single image efficiently. Advertisement Following the platform’s collaboration with Story, it will be able to register all the content it creates, such as characters, quests, and environments, on-chain via Story’s programmable licensing system. It will also gain attribution and revenue-sharing mechanisms for IP holders and creators. With the new partnership, Moonbirds and Azuki collections will be available within Verse8’s AI-driven builder. Creators will be able to customize these IPs, incorporate them into new game environments, and monetize content through in-game purchases and branded expansions. Moreso, revenues will be distributed through programmable royalties recorded on Story’s blockchain. Scheduled for September 23, 2025, the partnership will be unveiled at the Origin Summit in…