Can Trump’s Stance Affect Cryptocurrency Values?

The post Can Trump’s Stance Affect Cryptocurrency Values? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a dramatic turn of events, former President Donald Trump has expressed growing frustration regarding stalled negotiations with Russia following the Alaska discussions. Over the past two weeks, his rhetoric has become notably assertive, criticizing Russia both from the platform of the United Nations General Assembly and his Truth Social account. Continue Reading:Can Trump’s Stance Affect Cryptocurrency Values? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/can-trumps-stance-affect-cryptocurrency-values
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 03:40
Boerse Stuttgart Group Introduces Crypto Trading Services in Spain – Europe’s 6th-Largest Bank Eyes European expansion

Boerse Stuttgart opens Madrid office to launch crypto trading in Spain. The bank aims to expand partnerships with major banks under favorable MiCA regulations.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/24 03:30
Digitap dubbed “XRP 2.0” as cross-border payments narrative explodes

Digitap, dubbed “XRP 2.0,” is shaking up cross-border payments with a Visa-backed, user-first approach. XRP has been the leading crypto coin in the cross-border payments narrative for nearly ten years. People use it to transfer money globally faster and cheaper…
Crypto.news2025/09/24 03:26
Peter Brandt Recommends 10% Bitcoin Allocation for Long-Term Wealth

TLDR Peter Brandt recommends allocating 10% of a portfolio to Bitcoin for long-term wealth protection. Brandt believes Bitcoin is the only digital asset worth investing in for wealth preservation. He advocates for a 20% allocation to real estate to provide stability and tangible asset growth. A 70% investment in the S&P 500 via SPY ensures [...] The post Peter Brandt Recommends 10% Bitcoin Allocation for Long-Term Wealth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/24 03:25
FTX Trust sues Genesis Digital over $1.15B transfers

The post FTX Trust sues Genesis Digital over $1.15B transfers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The FTX Recovery Trust has filed a lawsuit against Bitcoin mining company Genesis Digital Assets Ltd. and its co-founders, seeking to claw back $1.15 billion that it alleges was misappropriated from customer deposits. The complaint, lodged on Sept 22 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, was assigned as Adversary Case No. 25-52358 under Judge Karen B. Owens, according to the official case docket. According to the filing, Alameda transferred more than $1.15 billion, with over half routed directly to co-founders Rashit Makhat and Marco Krohn. The trust argues that the money originated from FTX.com customer deposits and was moved through Alameda’s credit lines and bank accounts, including the now-notorious North Dimension subsidiary. Internal communications cited in the lawsuit describe the valuations paid as “insane and off-market,” while contemporaneous risks such as energy shortages in Kazakhstan and unbuilt US data centers raised questions about the miner’s true prospects. The trust is pursuing claims under both federal bankruptcy law and Delaware’s Uniform Fraudulent Transfer Act, alleging actual and constructive fraud.  The lawsuit adds to the complex web of litigation following FTX’s downfall, including a $175 million settlement earlier this year with Genesis Global, the lending arm of Digital Currency Group. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/ftx-trust-sues-genesis-digital
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 03:14
Verse8 Partners Story to Bring Moonbirds and Azuki IP to Its AI-Native Game Platform

The post Verse8 Partners Story to Bring Moonbirds and Azuki IP to Its AI-Native Game Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Amid efforts to revolutionize blockchain gaming, Story, a layer 1 blockchain built for intellectual property, has announced a new partnership with Verse8, an AI-powered game creation tool. The platforms will collaborate to integrate Moonbirds and Azuki IP into user-generated games on the Verse8 platform.  The partnership, which marks a major milestone for both companies, introduces licensed IP into AI-generated game environments with clear attribution and licensing rules enforced through smart contracts. Following the partnership, Story will serve as the licensing infrastructure, registering and managing IP usage on its Layer-1 network. At the same time, Verse8 enables users to generate multiplayer 2D and 3D games through natural language prompts, eliminating the need for coding.  While still in its beta stage, Verse8 reports thousands of creators and more than 800,000 monthly active users, utilizing proprietary technology to produce 3D assets from a single image efficiently. Advertisement &nbsp Following the platform’s collaboration with Story, it will be able to register all the content it creates, such as characters, quests, and environments, on-chain via Story’s programmable licensing system. It will also gain attribution and revenue-sharing mechanisms for IP holders and creators. With the new partnership, Moonbirds and Azuki collections will be available within Verse8’s AI-driven builder. Creators will be able to customize these IPs, incorporate them into new game environments, and monetize content through in-game purchases and branded expansions. Moreso, revenues will be distributed through programmable royalties recorded on Story’s blockchain.  Scheduled for September 23, 2025, the partnership will be unveiled at the Origin Summit in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 03:13
Seedify $SFUND bridge suffers $1.2M hack affecting 64k BNBchain users

The post Seedify $SFUND bridge suffers $1.2M hack affecting 64k BNBchain users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Hackers exploited a vulnerability in a cross-chain bridge contract, stealing $1.2 million in SFUND tokens. The attack affected 64,000 holders of the SFUND token on the BNB Chain. Seedify’s $SFUND bridge was exploited in a $1.2 million hack that impacted more than 64,000 users on BNB Chain, marking one of the latest cross-chain security incidents to hit the DeFi sector. The attack targeted SFUND, the native token of Seedify Fund, a blockchain incubator focused on gaming and metaverse projects. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/meta-alchemist-bnb-chain-hack-2024/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 03:05
Mastercard Supports Kazakhstan’s National Evo Stablecoin

The post Mastercard Supports Kazakhstan’s National Evo Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Kazakhstan launches a new stablecoin pegged to the tenge Evo KZTE links crypto with traditional finance Mastercard supports cross-border stablecoin adoption Kazakhstan Launches Evo KZTE Stablecoin to Bridge Crypto and Traditional Finance Kazakhstan has unveiled a pilot version of its national digital currency, Evo (KZTE), pegged to the local currency, the tenge. The stablecoin is issued through a partnership between crypto exchange Intebix and Eurasian Bank, supported by Mastercard and built on the Solana blockchain. The launch marks a major step in integrating cryptocurrencies into the country’s financial ecosystem. Promotional image of the new tenge-backed stablecoin. Source: Intebix How Evo KZTE Aims to Transform Finance KZTE was immediately launched within the central bank’s regulatory sandbox, a controlled environment that allows innovation while ensuring compliance. Intebix founder Talgat Dossanov highlighted that Mastercard plans to link KZTE with global stablecoin networks, enhancing cross-border usability. The project is designed to act as a bridge between the crypto market and traditional finance. Key applications include: Crypto-fiat transactions for seamless trading Purchase and exchange of cryptocurrencies Payments using crypto cards for everyday transactions The National Bank of Kazakhstan sees the stablecoin as a cornerstone of the country’s digital transformation, reinforcing its ambition to build a robust national digital asset ecosystem. Strategic Moves for Kazakhstan’s Crypto Future President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has previously ordered the creation of a state digital asset fund, aiming to establish a strategic crypto reserve of the most stable and widely used cryptocurrencies. The fund will be based at the National Bank’s Investment Corporation and is expected to strengthen the country’s financial resilience while promoting innovation. Kazakhstan’s move could make it one of the leading nations in the integration of regulated crypto solutions into mainstream finance. Source: https://coinpaper.com/11228/kazakhstan-launched-its-national-stablecoin-on-solana-with-mastercard-backing
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 02:56
Will Bitcoin hit $1.3M by 2035? Bitwise’s Matt Hougan explains his thesis

In an interview with Cointelegraph Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan outlines why Bitcoin could climb to over $1 million by 2035, pointing to Wall Street’s growing embrace of crypto. How high can Bitcoin really go? For Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise, the answer might surprise even the most optimistic crypto bulls.In an in-depth conversation with Cointelegraph, Hougan laid out his long-term forecast for Bitcoin: $1.3 million per coin by 2035. Far from a wild guess, this projection is based on a detailed institutional report that models Bitcoin’s role as a store of value, its competition with gold, and the growing wave of institutional adoption.Hougan argues that three factors are converging to reshape Bitcoin’s trajectory: ballooning government debt, a regulatory climate that has turned from hostile to favorable, and the arrival of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which make it easier than ever for Wall Street to invest. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/24 02:37
A Cryptocurrency Platform Has Announced an Airdrop Distribution

A cryptocurrency tracking platform has announced that it will reward its users by airdropping their reports. Continue Reading: A Cryptocurrency Platform Has Announced an Airdrop Distribution
Coinstats2025/09/24 02:36
