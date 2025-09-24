2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
XRP Distribution Revealed: Ripple Can’t Freely Sell Escrowed Tokens

XRP Distribution Revealed: Ripple Can’t Freely Sell Escrowed Tokens

TLDR Ripple cannot freely sell its escrowed XRP tokens due to specific restrictions in place. Approximately 40% of XRP’s total supply is held under escrow, limiting its market availability. XRP’s maximum supply is 100 billion tokens, with around 59.24 billion circulating in the market. Ripple releases one billion XRP monthly from escrow but returns most [...] The post XRP Distribution Revealed: Ripple Can’t Freely Sell Escrowed Tokens appeared first on CoinCentral.
Threshold
T$0.01559+0.06%
XRP
XRP$2.8797+0.69%
Del
Coincentral2025/09/24 03:42
Del
ChatGPT Go Launches in Indonesia with Expanded Features and Lower Pricing

ChatGPT Go Launches in Indonesia with Expanded Features and Lower Pricing

TLDRs; OpenAI launches ChatGPT Go in Indonesia at $4.52 monthly, offering affordable access to GPT-5 features. Indonesia becomes the second global market after India to receive the ChatGPT Go subscription plan. The plan includes expanded message limits, image generation, memory upgrades, and file uploads at low cost. Launch comes amid rising AI adoption in Indonesia, [...] The post ChatGPT Go Launches in Indonesia with Expanded Features and Lower Pricing appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1244-0.16%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Del
Coincentral2025/09/24 03:41
Del
South Korea Sees Spike in Suspicious Crypto Transactions

South Korea Sees Spike in Suspicious Crypto Transactions

South Korea records a steep increase in suspicious crypto transactions with the increase in the use of virtual assets. There is an increase in money laundering and foreign exchange crime. Virtual asset investors in South Korea have reached over 10 million, sparking an explosion of suspicious transactions in the country.  According to the Korea Financial […] The post South Korea Sees Spike in Suspicious Crypto Transactions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01422-19.84%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0971-0.45%
Del
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 03:30
Del
What We Know So Far

What We Know So Far

The post What We Know So Far appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. JPMorgan To Appear At Ripple Swell: What We Know So Far Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/jpmorgan-ripple-swell/
Bitcoin
BTC$112,910.59-0.01%
Swell Network
SWELL$0.00939+1.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017007+3.18%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 03:16
Del
FTX Trust Sues Genesis Digital for $1.15B Clawback Over Alleged Fraudulent Transfers

FTX Trust Sues Genesis Digital for $1.15B Clawback Over Alleged Fraudulent Transfers

The FTX Recovery Trust has filed a $1.15 billion lawsuit against the Bitcoin mining firm Genesis Digital Assets, alleging fraudulent transfers. The complaint, filed on Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, alleges that Sam Bankman-Fried used misappropriated FTX customer funds to purchase Genesis Digital shares at “outrageously inflated prices” through his hedge fund, Alameda Research, between August 2021 and April 2022. Genesis Digital co-founders Rashit Makhat and Marco Krohn received $470 million and $80.9 million, respectively, for their shares in February 2022, according to court documents. The trust contends that only Alameda, and by extension Bankman-Fried, as its 90% owner, benefited from the investments, while FTX customers and creditors suffered losses from the diverted exchange funds.Court Document (Source: Bloomberg Law) Genesis Investment Timeline Reveals Systematic Fund Diversion Court documents reveal that discussions between Bankman-Fried and Genesis Digital began in July 2021, when the Kazakhstan-based mining company was seeking capital to expand its operations into the United States. Bankman-Fried joined Genesis Digital’s board in October 2021, according to Bloomberg, positioning himself to oversee what would become one of Alameda’s largest venture investments. The complaint describes how the FTX founder caused Alameda to purchase multiple tranches of Genesis shares over an eight-month period, with the lawsuit characterizing Genesis as “one of Bankman-Fried’s most reckless investments with commingled and misappropriated funds.“ Between August 2021 and April 2022, Alameda invested $1.15 billion across four distinct funding rounds: $100 million in August 2021, $550 million in January 2022, $250 million in February, and $250 million in April 2022. The trust alleges that FTX insiders regularly caused Alameda to “borrow” billions from the FTX.com exchange to fund “profligate lifestyles and vanity investments” while hiding the source of these funds from investors and creditors. Bankman-Fried resigned from Genesis Digital’s board one day before FTX filed for bankruptcy in November 2022, according to the court filing. Mining Sector Faces Renewed Scrutiny Amid FTX Fallout The Genesis Digital lawsuit is the latest effort by FTX’s bankruptcy estate to recover assets for creditors, with the trust having already distributed $6.2 billion across two previous rounds of payments. The trust completed a $1.2 billion distribution in February, followed by a larger $5 billion payout in May, with an additional $1.6 billion distribution scheduled for September 30, bringing total recoveries to nearly half of the $16.5 billion earmarked for victims. These recovery efforts come as Genesis Digital, which operates over 500 megawatts of mining capacity across 20 data centers on four continents, saw its valuation reach $5.5 billion during an April 2022 fundraising round shortly before cryptocurrency prices collapsed later that year. The mining company was exploring an initial public offering in the United States as recently as July 2024, working with advisors to evaluate a potential listing and planning a pre-IPO funding round amid the crypto industry’s recovery from the 2022 market downturn. However, the FTX lawsuit adds another layer of complexity to Genesis Digital’s corporate structure, which includes an extensive network of U.S. subsidiaries with names like Dog House TX-1, Mother Whale LLC, and White Deer LLC. The complaint alleges that these U.S. subsidiaries operate as “alter egos” of the parent company, potentially exposing the entire corporate structure to clawback claims under both federal bankruptcy law and Delaware state fraudulent transfer statutes. Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried continues to serve his 25-year prison sentence following his conviction on seven felony charges, with oral arguments for his appeal scheduled for November 4, 2025. The lawsuit adds to the complex web of litigation following the $175 million settlement earlier this year with Genesis Global, a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, as creditors and bankruptcy trustees pursue recovery efforts across multiple jurisdictions and corporate entities tied to the failed exchange
1
1$0.013421-6.63%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004668-1.35%
Del
CryptoNews2025/09/24 03:14
Del
Changpeng Zhao’s Telegram Backlash: Durov’s Reply Stuns Users

Changpeng Zhao’s Telegram Backlash: Durov’s Reply Stuns Users

TLDR Changpeng Zhao denied owning any Telegram accounts and called them fake. Zhao expressed his frustration with the spam he receives on Telegram. Pavel Durov acknowledged Zhao’s feedback and introduced new features to combat spam. Telegram now allows users to charge a fee for direct messages from unknown contacts. Durov capped the maximum inbox fee [...] The post Changpeng Zhao’s Telegram Backlash: Durov’s Reply Stuns Users appeared first on CoinCentral.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00553-1.77%
Del
Coincentral2025/09/24 03:00
Del
SHIB Price Prediction for September 23

SHIB Price Prediction for September 23

The post SHIB Price Prediction for September 23 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Most of the coins are coming back to the green zone after a sharp drop, according to CoinStats. SHIB chart by CoinStats SHIB/USD The rate of SHIB has risen by almost 1% over the last 24 hours. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is testing the local resistance of $0.00001227. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.00001250 zone. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the situation remains bearish as the rate of the meme coin has not bounced off far from the support of $0.00001181.  You Might Also Like If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, traders may witness a level breakout, followed by an ongoing decline to the $0.00001150 area. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly closure in terms of the $0.00001181 level. If it happens around that mark or below, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing drop to the $0.000011 area. SHIB is trading at $0.00001224 at press time. Source: https://u.today/shib-price-prediction-for-september-23
1
1$0.013421-6.63%
Union
U$0.00985-9.26%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001219--%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 02:49
Del
SEC Pushes Innovation Exemption to Boost Crypto Growth

SEC Pushes Innovation Exemption to Boost Crypto Growth

TLDR SEC unveils crypto “innovation exemption” to ease rules and speed launches. New SEC exemption clears hurdles for crypto firms, boosting U.S. leadership. Project Crypto shifts SEC stance—compliance first, lawsuits out. Crypto startups gain safe zones as SEC ditches old enforcement model. SEC plan gives green light for staking, lending, and token launches. The U.S. [...] The post SEC Pushes Innovation Exemption to Boost Crypto Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.00985-9.26%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.18169+808.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01216-0.08%
Del
Coincentral2025/09/24 02:48
Del
Vitalik Defends Base's Decentralization Efforts

Vitalik Defends Base's Decentralization Efforts

The Ethereum founder backed Coinbase’s L2 network in a lengthy post, calling it a secure, non-custodial extension of Ethereum.
Del
Coinstats2025/09/24 02:34
Del
OpenAI and NVIDIA Announce a 100 Billion Dollar Leap Toward the Future of Computing

OpenAI and NVIDIA Announce a 100 Billion Dollar Leap Toward the Future of Computing

Key HighlightsNVIDIA invests $100B in OpenAI for next-gen AI infrastructure10 GW mega data centers planned to power future intelligencePartnership could redefine computing and global tech growthOpenAI and NVIDIA join forces to build the next era of intelligenceOpenAI and NVIDIA have announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership to build and launch AI data centers with a combined capacity of at least 10 gigawatts. This massive investment aims to power the next generation of artificial intelligence systems and expand access to advanced computing.A $100 Billion Bet on the Future of ComputingAs part of the deal, NVIDIA plans to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI. The funding will be deployed in stages, aligned with each gigawatt of new infrastructure. The first large-scale computing systems are scheduled to come online in the second half of 2026, powered by NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform.NVIDIA’s founder and CEO Jensen Huang called the move a natural continuation of more than a decade of collaboration with OpenAI, stretching from the launch of the first DGX supercomputers to the debut of ChatGPT. He described the partnership as the key to entering the “next era of intelligence.”OpenAI CEO Sam Altman emphasized that computing has become the foundation of the future economy. According to Altman, collaboration with NVIDIA will accelerate AI innovation while making powerful technology available to a much broader range of users and companies.OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman added that NVIDIA platforms have already been crucial to developing services used by hundreds of millions of people daily. The new phase of partnership, he noted, will further expand the boundaries of AI’s potential and bring new benefits to users worldwide.Building Global AI InfrastructureThe partnership is not only about hardware. OpenAI and NVIDIA will also collaborate on software optimization, networking technologies, and advanced hardware solutions to ensure peak efficiency.Both companies are also continuing to work with major partners, including Microsoft, Oracle, SoftBank, and Stargate, to develop global AI infrastructure capable of scaling to meet rising demand.Meanwhile, OpenAI reported that its flagship product, ChatGPT, has reached over 700 million weekly active users — a clear signal of the growing demand for powerful AI tools. The company hopes this partnership will solidify its position in the race to build artificial intelligence that benefits all of humanity.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0854-0.47%
Movement
MOVE$0.1176+1.46%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1244-0.16%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/24 02:30
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced

Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns