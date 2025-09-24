Gallup poll: Just 14% of American investors have crypto exposure

The US market looks like a crypto powerhouse, but in reality, only a small fraction of American investors have material crypto exposure. Recent data shows most investments still go toward traditional assets. American investors have limited crypto exposure, when it comes to material allocations. A new Bank of America survey, cited by the Kobeissi Letter, notes over 75% of investors have no exposure to crypto. The USA is a powerhouse of transactions and institutional activity, but crypto ownership is comparatively low | Source: Triple-A The data matches a previous Gallup survey, showing only 14% of American investors held crypto, and most did not have a significant allocation. Based on the current data and activity, even though the USA is one of the liveliest crypto markets for trading and innovation, crypto investment has a big potential upside to growth. How many American investors own crypto? There is still no consensus on what counts as material crypto exposure. Other data show up to 28% of Americans own some crypto, but the actual allocation and activity may vary. The expectation for crypto is that it could turn from experimental activity to a more predictable asset for portfolio allocation. Some of the crypto growth may be due to memes or low-cost activities. However, seeing BTC and other assets as deflationary reserves may change the potential for fund managers to allocate assets. According to the Global Fund Manager Survey by Bank of America, funds are especially conservative in allowing crypto allocation. Roughly 67% of fund managers have not considered crypto as worthy of allocation. The metric may change in the coming years, with the appearance of stablecoins regulated by the Genius Act, as well as RWA tokenized assets. Chainalysis: North America becoming an institutional powerhouse The USA is still holding the second spot on the…