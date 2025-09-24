2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
‘Baywatch’ Reboot Surfaces At Fox With Straight-To-Series Order

‘Baywatch’ Reboot Surfaces At Fox With Straight-To-Series Order

The post ‘Baywatch’ Reboot Surfaces At Fox With Straight-To-Series Order appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 1996 The Girls Of “Baywatch.” From L-R: Traci Bingham, Donna D’Errico, Yasmine Bleeth, Gena Lee Nolin And Nancy Valen. Baywatch (Photo By Getty Images) Getty Images Fox is heading to the beach with a reimagined Baywatch, with a straight-to-series order for 12 episodes of the iconic lifeguard drama. Co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Fremantle, the new Baywatch will debut during the network’s 2026–27 season, bringing, per the logline, the “legendary red swimsuits, high-stakes rescues, and beachside drama to a whole new generation.” Executive producers include original creators Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, and Doug Schwartz, alongside Dante Di Loreto and Matt Nix (Burn Notice), who also serves as showrunner. “In its first run, Baywatch defined an entire era,” said Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network in a statement. “Now it’s time to bring the California dream back—with fresh stories, rising stars, and all the spectacle that made the original a global sensation.” From the Beginning In 1989, Baywatch debuted on NBC with David Hasselhoff and company, introducing viewers to a new kind of television drama — one filled with sun, surf, and rescues. It was never a dull moment at the beach! Though Baywatch struggled in its first season and was canceled by NBC, it was revived in syndication in 1991 – where it found massive international success. Over 11 seasons (including its final two years as Baywatch: Hawaii), the series became the most-watched television show in the world, airing in more than 200 countries and launching the careers of stars like Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra, Jason Momoa, and Yasmine Bleeth. UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – APRIL 17: Actress Nicole Eggert, actor David Charvet, actor David Hasselhoff, actress Alexandra Paul, actress Pamela Anderson and actor Jeremy Jackson (in back) attend “Baywatch” Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Tour on April 17, 1993 at Universal Studios…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03151+1.84%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02576-1.90%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9623-0.01%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 03:48
Del
800,000 LINK Bought by Whales as 5.5M Tokens Exit Exchanges

800,000 LINK Bought by Whales as 5.5M Tokens Exit Exchanges

Chainlink whales bought 800K $LINK as 5.5M tokens exited exchanges. Active addresses hit 5,800 while price hovers near $22.
NEAR
NEAR$3.053+1.59%
Chainlink
LINK$21.6-0.96%
Del
CryptoPotato2025/09/24 03:33
Del
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Defends Base as Model Layer-2 Solution

Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Defends Base as Model Layer-2 Solution

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has addressed concerns over Coinbase’s Base network, describing it as a model Layer-2 solution that balances efficiency with security. He explained that while Base uses some centralized features to improve user experience, its foundation remains tied to Ethereum’s decentralized Layer-1. Buterin stressed that Base is non-custodial, meaning it cannot block or […]
1
1$0.013421-6.63%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4509+0.69%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05041+6.28%
Del
Tronweekly2025/09/24 03:30
Del
Gallup poll: Just 14% of American investors have crypto exposure

Gallup poll: Just 14% of American investors have crypto exposure

The post Gallup poll: Just 14% of American investors have crypto exposure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US market looks like a crypto powerhouse, but in reality, only a small fraction of American investors have material crypto exposure. Recent data shows most investments still go toward traditional assets.  American investors have limited crypto exposure, when it comes to material allocations. A new Bank of America survey, cited by the Kobeissi Letter, notes over 75% of investors have no exposure to crypto.  The USA is a powerhouse of transactions and institutional activity, but crypto ownership is comparatively low | Source: Triple-A The data matches a previous Gallup survey, showing only 14% of American investors held crypto, and most did not have a significant allocation. Based on the current data and activity, even though the USA is one of the liveliest crypto markets for trading and innovation, crypto investment has a big potential upside to growth.  How many American investors own crypto? There is still no consensus on what counts as material crypto exposure. Other data show up to 28% of Americans own some crypto, but the actual allocation and activity may vary. The expectation for crypto is that it could turn from experimental activity to a more predictable asset for portfolio allocation.  Some of the crypto growth may be due to memes or low-cost activities. However, seeing BTC and other assets as deflationary reserves may change the potential for fund managers to allocate assets.  According to the Global Fund Manager Survey by Bank of America, funds are especially conservative in allowing crypto allocation. Roughly 67% of fund managers have not considered crypto as worthy of allocation.  The metric may change in the coming years, with the appearance of stablecoins regulated by the Genius Act, as well as RWA tokenized assets.  Chainalysis: North America becoming an institutional powerhouse The USA is still holding the second spot on the…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014304-0.05%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00170813-2.34%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,910.58-0.01%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 03:27
Del
MAGAX vs Pengu vs PEPE: Which Meme Coin Could Deliver the Biggest Gains in 2025?

MAGAX vs Pengu vs PEPE: Which Meme Coin Could Deliver the Biggest Gains in 2025?

Three meme coins dominate September chatter, but one offers the clearest path to asymmetric upside. Meme coins remain one of crypto’s most unpredictable yet rewarding niches. September’s market chatter has centered around MAGAX, Pengu, and PEPE—each representing a different stage in the meme-to-earn story. The question is: which one can deliver meaningful returns as 2025 […] The post MAGAX vs Pengu vs PEPE: Which Meme Coin Could Deliver the Biggest Gains in 2025? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.030148+1.13%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02375+1.49%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01422-19.84%
Del
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 03:15
Del
Judge Rejects Justin Sun’s Attempt to Block Bloomberg Over Crypto Holdings

Judge Rejects Justin Sun’s Attempt to Block Bloomberg Over Crypto Holdings

In a pivotal legal development, a U.S. judge has declined to grant an immediate restraining order against Bloomberg, allowing the financial news giant to publish details of Tron founder Justin Sun’s cryptocurrency holdings. This decision emerges amidst ongoing disputes over the confidentiality of Sun’s wealth disclosures, raising questions about privacy, transparency, and regulatory scrutiny within [...]
Union
U$0.00985-9.26%
SUN
SUN$0.028499-9.03%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2282-18.09%
Del
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/24 03:06
Del
President Lula Frees Two Civil Servants to Attend Top Crypto Event in Panama

President Lula Frees Two Civil Servants to Attend Top Crypto Event in Panama

Brazil is becoming more crypto-intensive, with President Lula appointing two civil servants to the Western Hemisphere Cryptocurrency Meeting in Panama. The President of Brazil, Lula da Silva, has given the green light to two Brazilian civil servants to visit a major cryptocurrency gathering in Panama.  Brazil has Maria Fernanda Modesto Guimarães Lisboa of Piauí and […] The post President Lula Frees Two Civil Servants to Attend Top Crypto Event in Panama appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0854-0.47%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Light
LIGHT$0.01579-6.12%
Del
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 03:00
Del
Deutsche Bank’s Bold Prediction: Bitcoin and Gold to Dominate Central Bank Reserves by 2030

Deutsche Bank’s Bold Prediction: Bitcoin and Gold to Dominate Central Bank Reserves by 2030

Deutsche Bank’s latest research suggests that Bitcoin and gold may no longer be rivals but partners on central bank balance sheets before the decade closes. Both assets have performed strongly in 2025, benefiting from a weakening dollar, trade tensions, and political uncertainty. The gold prices scaled a record high of $3,703 an ounce during the […]
MAY
MAY$0.0399-0.44%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10014-2.08%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08344-7.86%
Del
Tronweekly2025/09/24 02:55
Del
Shuttered ShapeShift Crypto Exchange Settles Sanctions Violations for $750K

Shuttered ShapeShift Crypto Exchange Settles Sanctions Violations for $750K

Defunct crypto exchange ShapeShift has agreed to pay $750,000 to the U.S. Treasury Department to settle charges that it violated sanctions.
Union
U$0.00985-9.26%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/24 02:42
Del
Bank of America survey: 75% of U.S. investors have no crypto exposure

Bank of America survey: 75% of U.S. investors have no crypto exposure

American investors still have growth ahead, as crypto adoption is relatively limited. Recent data point to only 14% ownership, though with significant institutional activity and high-value transfers.
Union
U$0.00985-9.26%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08344-7.86%
Del
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 01:40
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced

Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns