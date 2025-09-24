BlockDAG Leads as Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Maxi Doge Gain Momentum
The post BlockDAG Leads as Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Maxi Doge Gain Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 23 September 2025 | 21:01 Presales are once again the most talked-about entry point in crypto, offering investors a chance to secure early positions before tokens hit exchanges. The year 2025 is overflowing with presale activity, but only a handful stand out as serious contenders. BlockDAG has captured headlines with its record-breaking raise, Pepeto is stealing the meme spotlight with staking and a live demo exchange, while Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Maxi Doge each bring their own angle. Together, these projects are shaping the list of top crypto presales to consider now. BlockDAG: Presale Records That Redefine 2025 BlockDAG is rewriting the presale playbook. With nearly $410 million raised and more than 26.3 billion BDAG tokens sold, it’s clear this project has the momentum most competitors only dream of. The current price sits at $0.0013, but that won’t last. With a confirmed exchange debut at $0.05, buyers today lock in a projected 3,746% ROI instantly on listing. Analysts even float a $1 long-term target. The ecosystem is already active: 312,000 holders, 3 million mobile miners using the X1 app, and nearly 20,000 ASIC miners shipped worldwide. Add in the Awakening Testnet launch, and BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure is more than hype. Still, while BlockDAG impresses with scale, Pepeto excites with affordability and culture. At only $0.000000155, Pepeto offers meme-powered upside, 226% staking rewards, and a story rooted in its rivalry with Pepe — one of the biggest names in crypto memes. Bitcoin Hyper: Building on Bitcoin’s Legacy Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has raised over $15 million, with tokens priced at $0.012905. It’s pitching itself as a high-speed Layer-2 for Bitcoin, combining zk-rollups and Solana-like throughput. Backers are earning between 72–76% APY, while the roadmap promises DeFi integration and smart contract support. Analysts speculate Hyper could post 100x gains…
