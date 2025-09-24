KANGDANIEL Is ‘Open-Minded’ When It Comes To His Music

KANGDANIEL is digitally in-the-know, aware of all the latest internet trends. The 28-year-old singer likes to post funny videos of himself and his cats, and recently collaborated with social media content creator Haley Kalil. He likes to post funny memes on his Instagram stories when they relate to his life. For example, when Kang the Conqueror was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, KANGDANIEL posted an image of the character screaming, "I am Kang," finding humor in the fact that they shared the same name. During a music show, he forgot to introduce his song, posting a meme afterward to express his embarrassment. It became even more apparent when he brought up a viral video during his Los Angeles soundcheck performance of his ACT: NEW EPISODE world tour. He had walked on stage wearing a Labubu, given to him by a staff member, on his belt loop. Fans complimented his plush, prompting him to show it off, imitating the viral "24-karat Labubu." "This is my first Labubu," he tells the audience. "Have you seen the video on TikTok, she said, 'I got the 24-karat Labubu. It's the only one.' That was fun." He pauses, remembering another video from the same TikTok user, and imitates her voice, "'Somebody stole my 24-karat Labubu." Even during our interview after the soundcheck, he made references to other viral jokes and characters, as well as to music he's heard through popular short-form content. He's aware of what's going on in the internet world. "Do you know the Hongdae guy meme?" He asks after the question of potential musical collaborations is brought up. After getting confirmation on the awareness of the character, he responds, imitating the character, "I am open-mindeu." His infectious laugh filled the room, making it hard not to smile…