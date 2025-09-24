2025-09-24 Wednesday

D’CENT Wallet Launches GasPass for Gas-Free Transactions

D'CENT Wallet Launches GasPass for Gas-Free Transactions

The post D’CENT Wallet Launches GasPass for Gas-Free Transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. D’CENT Wallet, a leading crypto wallet provider and the world’s first biometric hardware wallet, today announced the launch of GasPass, a new feature that enables users to transact without holding native gas tokens. By addressing one of blockchain’s most persistent user pain points, D’CENT reinforces its mission to make digital assets accessible to everyone. Tackling the Gas Fee Barrier Gas fees have long been one of the most frustrating aspects of blockchain use. Transactions can fail if users lack native tokens such as ETH, and sudden spikes in fees during network congestion make even simple transfers unpredictable. In today’s multi-network environment, the requirement to secure separate gas tokens for each chain adds further complexity, a challenge that discourages newcomers and slows Web3 adoption. How GasPass Works With GasPass, users can send tokens, perform swaps, or purchase NFTs without holding native tokens for gas. The wallet automatically covers the required fees in the background, ensuring that transactions are completed smoothly and reliably. At launch, GasPass supports two major networks: Support for Solana (SOL) will follow soon, expanding GasPass’s convenience across even more ecosystems. Driving Broader Adoption Gas fees remain one of the biggest barriers preventing users from experiencing blockchain with confidence,” said Sangsu Baek, CEO of IoTrust. “With GasPass, we are addressing that challenge today on Ethereum and Base, and soon extending the solution to Solana and additional major networks. Our goal is to make Web3 services as intuitive and accessible as Web2, ensuring that anyone can engage with digital assets without unnecessary complexity.” Building Toward a User-Friendly Wallet Experience GasPass is the latest in a series of improvements that reflect D’CENT’s commitment to creating a truly user-friendly wallet. In recent months, the company has enhanced its mobile applications with significant updates to the portfolio dashboard, transaction history, and Smart Swap…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03151+1.84%
Solana
SOL$211.68-3.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0854-0.47%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 04:38
Audacy And MOGL Partner For NIL Opportunities In Sports Audio

Audacy And MOGL Partner For NIL Opportunities In Sports Audio

The post Audacy And MOGL Partner For NIL Opportunities In Sports Audio appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. College athletes will now have the opportunity to be integrated into advertising campaigns across Audacy’s sports portfolio. getty Audacy, one of the nation’s largest audio content and entertainment companies, has announced a new partnership with MOGL, an athlete influencer tech platform, to integrate name, image and likeness opportunities into brand campaigns across its sports portfolio. The collaboration allows brands advertising with Audacy to connect directly with MOGL’s network of more than 30,000 college athlete influencers. Using MOGL’s AI-powered platform, Audacy can match advertisers with athletes who align with campaign goals, while offering real-time reporting on performance and reach. Connecting with Sports Fans “This partnership with MOGL is a testament to our commitment to innovation, providing a powerful content-driven approach that benefits athletes, schools and our advertising partners,” said Michael Ferranti, senior vice president of national partnerships at Audacy. “Together, we’ll empower our clients to deliver authentic, high-impact campaigns that resonate with today’s fans and drive measurable brand outcomes.” Audacy chief revenue officer Bob Philips explained that the company will use MOGL’s platform to help brands seamlessly integrate athletes into campaigns. “What sets Audacy apart is how we activate those partnerships—leveraging our unmatched leadership in sports, the scale of our broadcast and digital sports platform, and our award-winning podcast network to maximize impact and deliver results.” Philips added that the partnership reflects growing advertiser interest in NIL and college athlete influencers. “College athlete influencers are one of the fastest-growing segments, and brands are eager for authentic ways to connect with sports fans.” Research from OpenSponsorship shows athletes have an average engagement rate of 5.6%, compared to 2.4% for a typical influencer. In addition, athletes can generate up to 7x return on ad spend. The Athletes Poised to Succeed So, which athletes are best positioned to take advantage of this opportunity? “To…
BOB
BOB$0.000005041-1.25%
RealLink
REAL$0.06282+3.92%
Vice
VICE$0.03501-1.90%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 04:36
Is a Parabolic Rise Still Possible for Bitcoin and Altcoins? Coinbase Says “Yes” and Announces Two Catalysts That Could Spark a Rise!

Is a Parabolic Rise Still Possible for Bitcoin and Altcoins? Coinbase Says "Yes" and Announces Two Catalysts That Could Spark a Rise!

The post Is a Parabolic Rise Still Possible for Bitcoin and Altcoins? Coinbase Says “Yes” and Announces Two Catalysts That Could Spark a Rise! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins experienced a major crash yesterday. While this crash has left investors uneasy, Coinbase Institutional Head of Global Investment Research (CFA) David Duong said that a parabolic move could soon be on the horizon for the cryptocurrency market. Speaking to Milk Road, David Duong highlighted two catalysts that could trigger this parabolic move. According to Duong, macroeconomic factors and increasing institutional participation could lead to a major move in the cryptocurrency market. Duong said that macro factors such as possible Fed rate cuts and stable monetary policy for the rest of the year could create a supportive environment for the rise of risky assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH). The famous name stated that the FED’s 25 basis point interest rate cut, as well as guidance towards further easing in current market conditions, supports a risk-focused approach. Coinbase CFA stated that aside from FED interest rate cuts, increased institutional buying could also increase prices. Duong said he believes that growing interest among institutions could also increase the purchasing power and stability of the cryptocurrency market. At this point, Duong said that digital asset treasuries (DAT) could push up the prices of cryptocurrencies. “I think institutions will definitely play a big role here… I believe institutions will really drive this cycle.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/is-a-parabolic-rise-still-possible-for-bitcoin-and-altcoins-coinbase-says-yes-and-announces-two-catalysts-that-could-spark-a-rise/
Bitcoin
BTC$112,901.71-0.02%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010196-11.50%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0392+1.68%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 04:34
The European Central Bank to launch digital euro in 2029

The European Central Bank to launch digital euro in 2029

The post The European Central Bank to launch digital euro in 2029 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Tuesday, the European Central Bank’s board member Piero Cipollone said that the bank has earmarked 2029 as a realistic timeline for establishing a digital euro. He acknowledged that the digital euro will essentially be an online payment wallet backed by the central bank. The ECB board member revealed that the EU Parliament, the European Council, and the European Commission may have their respective positions by May 2026, after which the trio will begin working on legislation. Cipollone said the ECB will require between two and a half and three years to launch the currency. EU’s finance ministers agree on digital euro’s launch roadmap 🔥 DIGITAL EURO IS COMING The European Central Bank plans to launch its CBDC — the digital euro — this October. Christine Lagarde praises China’s model, calling it “of service to all citizens.” But CBDCs track who spends what, where, and when — and can be programmed to:… pic.twitter.com/ELXGgToJU4 — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) September 22, 2025 The bloc’s finance ministers agreed on a roadmap for launching a digital euro on Friday. The digital currency aims to become an alternative to the current dominant U.S.-based Visa and Mastercard system. This year, the EU has ramped up discussions on a digital wallet backed by the European Central Bank, seeking to reduce its dependence on other nations in key areas like finance, energy, and defence. The central bank is also pushing for the digital euro as a response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s global push for stablecoins pegged to the U.S. dollar. The bloc’s central bank is yet to secure legislative approval for stablecoins. EU lawmakers and bankers have complained that stablecoins may hollow out banks’ coffers, curtail privacy, or cost a lot. “The digital Europe is not just a means of payment, it is also a political statement concerning…
Union
U$0.00985-9.26%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.692+0.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01701+3.20%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 04:30
Legends’ Arrives On Netflix This Week

Legends' Arrives On Netflix This Week

The post Legends’ Arrives On Netflix This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ming Na Wen, Wyatt Oleff, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Jackie Chan and Sadie Stanley in “Karate Kid Legends.” Sony Pictures Entertainment/Columbia Pictures Karate Kid: Legends, starring Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan and Ben Wang, debuts on Netflix this week. Rated PG-13, Karate Kid: Legends premiered in theaters on May 30 before pivoting to digital streaming on July 8. The official summary for Karate Kid: Legends reads, “When kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Wang) relocates to New York City with his mother (Ming-Na Wen) to attend a prestigious new school, he finds solace in a new friendship with a classmate and her father. But his newfound peace is short-lived after he attracts unwanted attention from a formidable local karate champion. ForbesAfter ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle,’ What’s Next Big Anime Movie Release?By Tim Lammers “Driven by a desire to defend himself, Li embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition. Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr. Han (Chan) and the legendary Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Macchio), Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown.” Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, Karate Kid: Legends also stars Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Wyatt Oleff and Aramis Knight. Karate Kid: Legends arrives on Netflix on Saturday, Sept. 27, according to the streaming platform. Forbes‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Star Ben Wang On Joining Ralph Macchio And Jackie Chan In ‘Karate Kid’ FranchiseBy Tim Lammers For viewers who don’t subscribe to Netflix, the platform offers an ad-based package for $7.99 per month for viewing on two supported devices, an ad-free package for $17.99 per month for two supported devices and an ad-free package for $24.99 per month for four supported devices with 4K Ultra HD programming. Ben Wang Says It Was Surreal To Star In ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Opposite…
Threshold
T$0.01559+0.06%
KARATE
KARATE$0.0001068-2.55%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9623-0.01%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 04:27
KANGDANIEL Is ‘Open-Minded’ When It Comes To His Music

KANGDANIEL Is 'Open-Minded' When It Comes To His Music

The post KANGDANIEL Is ‘Open-Minded’ When It Comes To His Music appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KANGDANIEL Artistic Round Alliance KANGDANIEL is digitally in-the-know, aware of all the latest internet trends. The 28-year-old singer likes to post funny videos of himself and his cats, and recently collaborated with social media content creator Haley Kalil. He likes to post funny memes on his Instagram stories when they relate to his life. For example, when Kang the Conqueror was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, KANGDANIEL posted an image of the character screaming, “I am Kang,” finding humor in the fact that they shared the same name. During a music show, he forgot to introduce his song, posting a meme afterward to express his embarrassment. It became even more apparent when he brought up a viral video during his Los Angeles soundcheck performance of his ACT: NEW EPISODE world tour. He had walked on stage wearing a Labubu, given to him by a staff member, on his belt loop. Fans complimented his plush, prompting him to show it off, imitating the viral “24-karat Labubu.” “This is my first Labubu,” he tells the audience. “Have you seen the video on TikTok, she said, ‘I got the 24-karat Labubu. It’s the only one.’ That was fun.” He pauses, remembering another video from the same TikTok user, and imitates her voice, “‘Somebody stole my 24-karat Labubu.” Even during our interview after the soundcheck, he made references to other viral jokes and characters, as well as to music he’s heard through popular short-form content. He’s aware of what’s going on in the internet world. “Do you know the Hongdae guy meme?” He asks after the question of potential musical collaborations is brought up. After getting confirmation on the awareness of the character, he responds, imitating the character, “I am open-mindeu.” His infectious laugh filled the room, making it hard not to smile…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009405+7.08%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.003694-19.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0854-0.47%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 04:15
ACC’s Expanded Football Schedule Is Primarily About TV Inventory

ACC's Expanded Football Schedule Is Primarily About TV Inventory

The post ACC’s Expanded Football Schedule Is Primarily About TV Inventory appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 9: A general view outside the ACC Hall of Champions prior to the championship game between the Duke Blue Devils and the NC State Wolfpack in the ACC women’s basketball tournament at First Horizon Coliseum on March 9, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images) Getty Images On paper, the ACC’s eight-game conference schedule was the best approach when it came to competing for College Football Playoff spots. Limiting the number of challenging games minimizes losses for top programs, and maximizes the number of teams – and potential revenue – for the league when it comes to the postseason. College football isn’t played on paper, though. And you could argue that today’s landscape is primarily dictated by meetings within ESPN and Fox. As the sport’s two primary rights holders continue to dictate narratives, conference affiliations and push soaring revenues, it’s only natural that they’d get final say in what the TV inventory looks like. And so they have, in the case of both the SEC and ACC’s recent decisions to expand their conference schedules to nine games. ACC’s Competitive Advantage Today The ACC’s decision came on Monday, along with a mandate for each team to play 10 games per year against power conference teams, aligns it with the Big Ten, Big 12 and (recently) SEC’s own scheduling arrangements. It all makes sense from a perceived “fairness” standpoint. And the ACC won’t have much trouble hitting the number between its Notre Dame arrangement (five games per year) and existing ACC/SEC rivalry games. Where the problem arises is around how creating extra hurdles might impact the conference when it comes to securing College Football Playoff spots relative to its peers. Unlike the Big Ten and SEC, in particular, top ACC teams don’t have a…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03151+1.84%
Threshold
T$0.01559+0.06%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02576-1.90%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 04:06
Bitcoin’s $2B Open Interest Decline Eases Market Pressure

Bitcoin's $2B Open Interest Decline Eases Market Pressure

The post Bitcoin’s $2B Open Interest Decline Eases Market Pressure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin futures open interest fell from $44.8 billion to $42.8 billion. The drop in open interest lowers Bitcoin’s risk for forced liquidations. Traders expect lower volatility for Bitcoin following the drop in BTC futures open interest. Data from the Glassnode blockchain data and intelligence platform shows that Bitcoin futures open interest fell from $44.8 billion to $42.8 billion as the price slid to $113,000, reflecting a reduction in the cryptocurrency’s speculative exposure.  Analysts say fewer open contracts mean less chance of forced liquidations, often the trigger for outsized volatility in fast markets. Why Open Interest Matters Open interest represents the total number of active contracts in the market that haven’t been closed. In the immediate context, they are outstanding Bitcoin derivatives despite the cryptocurrency’s latest price decline.  According to TradingView’s data, Bitcoin’s price crashed by over 3% on Monday, extending the pioneer cryptocurrency’s pullback to 5.44% within a week. Typically, traders adopt stop losses as part of their trading routines to protect against unlimited losses.  Related: Bitcoin Price Prediction for 30 Days: New ATH or Further Correction? They adopt it as a safety protocol when the market moves against their preferred direction, especially during heightened volatility. The recent BTC crash below $113,000 exemplifies this scenario, as the market triggered many users’ stop losses, leading to a $2 billion liquidation in the Bitcoin market, as highlighted above. What does the drop in open interest mean for Bitcoin traders? Analysts See Stability Ahead Crypto analysts observing the latest development consider the recent drop in Bitcoin futures open interest a blessing in disguise.  According to Glassnode’s latest report, the decline has reduced Bitcoin’s potential for extended volatility in the near future, considering the number of speculative trades that closed because of the latest price drop. It is worth noting that most digital asset…
NEAR
NEAR$3.053+1.59%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.08571-4.88%
Threshold
T$0.01559+0.06%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 04:05
Best Cryptos to Watch in 2025: MoonBull, Bonk, ApeCoin

Best Cryptos to Watch in 2025: MoonBull, Bonk, ApeCoin

The post Best Cryptos to Watch in 2025: MoonBull, Bonk, ApeCoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 23 September 2025 | 21:15 Discover the best cryptos to watch in 2025. Explore MoonBull Whitelist perks, Bonk’s meme coin power, and ApeCoin’s strong market presence. Have you ever scrolled through the best crypto to watch in 2025 lists, only to realize a coin you skipped just weeks ago has skyrocketed? Telegram groups are buzzing, friends are posting charts, and suddenly you’re left watching from the sidelines while others ride the bull. That’s exactly the moment MoonBull aims to prevent with its whitelist opportunity, while meme giants like Bonk and ApeCoin continue to stampede through the crypto jungle. Over the years, meme coins have become more than just jokes on the blockchain. From Dogecoin to Shiba Inu, they’ve created billion-dollar markets, communities, and even new cultural slang. Traders across the world know the drill: these coins may start as peanuts, but some transform into hippos charging through the water, unstoppable and massive. MoonBull’s whitelist is a golden ticket. It’s about catching the bull by the horns before the rest of the herd arrives. Early access, bonus rewards, and exclusive hints give whitelisted traders a front-row seat to what could be the next big breakout. With MoonBull leading the charge, and meme favorites like Bonk and ApeCoin in the mix, the stage is set for 2025 to deliver another round of crypto fireworks. MoonBull ($MOBU) Whitelist: The Next Big Meme Coin Opportunity MoonBull isn’t just another Ethereum-based meme coin. It’s being called the best crypto to watch in 2025 because it’s built with a purpose: rewarding early adopters and creating FOMO moments for anyone left standing on the sidelines. MoonBull’s official presale is locked in for September 26, and the countdown has already begun. Early access comes with serious perks – whitelist members not only secure the lowest entry…
Threshold
T$0.01559+0.06%
holoride
RIDE$0.000873-2.45%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002042-1.82%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 04:03
BlockDAG Leads as Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Maxi Doge Gain Momentum

BlockDAG Leads as Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Maxi Doge Gain Momentum

The post BlockDAG Leads as Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Maxi Doge Gain Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 23 September 2025 | 21:01 Presales are once again the most talked-about entry point in crypto, offering investors a chance to secure early positions before tokens hit exchanges. The year 2025 is overflowing with presale activity, but only a handful stand out as serious contenders. BlockDAG has captured headlines with its record-breaking raise, Pepeto is stealing the meme spotlight with staking and a live demo exchange, while Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Maxi Doge each bring their own angle. Together, these projects are shaping the list of top crypto presales to consider now. BlockDAG: Presale Records That Redefine 2025 BlockDAG is rewriting the presale playbook. With nearly $410 million raised and more than 26.3 billion BDAG tokens sold, it’s clear this project has the momentum most competitors only dream of. The current price sits at $0.0013, but that won’t last. With a confirmed exchange debut at $0.05, buyers today lock in a projected 3,746% ROI instantly on listing. Analysts even float a $1 long-term target. The ecosystem is already active: 312,000 holders, 3 million mobile miners using the X1 app, and nearly 20,000 ASIC miners shipped worldwide. Add in the Awakening Testnet launch, and BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure is more than hype. Still, while BlockDAG impresses with scale, Pepeto excites with affordability and culture. At only $0.000000155, Pepeto offers meme-powered upside, 226% staking rewards, and a story rooted in its rivalry with Pepe — one of the biggest names in crypto memes. Bitcoin Hyper: Building on Bitcoin’s Legacy Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has raised over $15 million, with tokens priced at $0.012905. It’s pitching itself as a high-speed Layer-2 for Bitcoin, combining zk-rollups and Solana-like throughput. Backers are earning between 72–76% APY, while the roadmap promises DeFi integration and smart contract support. Analysts speculate Hyper could post 100x gains…
1
1$0.013421-6.63%
Threshold
T$0.01559+0.06%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.28738+9.57%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 03:54
