CFTC Approves $300B Stablecoin Market for Tokenized Collateral in U.S. Derivatives

CFTC Approves $300B Stablecoin Market for Tokenized Collateral in U.S. Derivatives

Key Takeaways: CFTC launches a landmark initiative allowing stablecoins as tokenized collateral in U.S. derivatives markets. Public input is open until October 20, shaping rules that could unlock liquidity and The post CFTC Approves $300B Stablecoin Market for Tokenized Collateral in U.S. Derivatives appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/24 19:11
Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) Kicking Off Price Rallies? Market Analysis

Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) Kicking Off Price Rallies? Market Analysis

Still in the grip of a fearful market a potential bounce-back is happening in crypto. Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) have made some modest gains so far on Wednesday. Is this the very beginning of a surge back to the upside?
Cryptodaily2025/09/24 19:03
Trust Wallet to Launch Perpetual Contracts Powered by Aster Technology

Trust Wallet to Launch Perpetual Contracts Powered by Aster Technology

PANews reported on September 24 that according to official news, Trust Wallet announced that it will soon launch perpetual contracts, supporting more than 100 markets with a maximum leverage of 100 times, and technical support will be provided by Aster.
PANews2025/09/24 18:49
Ozak AI Set to Explode 7,500% in 2025 as Investors Compare It to Ethereum’s Early Days

Ozak AI Set to Explode 7,500% in 2025 as Investors Compare It to Ethereum's Early Days

Ozak AI ($OZ) is getting attention as analysts predict 7,500% gains by 2025. The comparisons to Ethereum’s early days are becoming a common theme, with investors pointing to similar early-stage growth. Ethereum now trades at over $4,471 per token, which once traded for just a few dollars. Supporters believe Ozak AI could follow a comparable
Coinstats2025/09/24 18:40
Etor Uncovers License Violations, Plagiarism, and More in Open-Source Projects

Etor Uncovers License Violations, Plagiarism, and More in Open-Source Projects

In order to identify unethical behavior in open-source software (OSS) projects, this study assesses Etor, an ontology-based tool. After examining 195,621 problems and pull requests from 1,765 GitHub repositories, Etor discovered six main categories of unethical activity, such as plagiarism, self-promotion, missing licenses, and misinformed license revisions. Etor shows encouraging accuracy with a 74.8% true positive rate and quick detection times, however there are still issues with unclear situations and different artifact analysis.
Hackernoon2025/09/24 17:00
The WEF Wants to Put a Market Price on Nature

The WEF Wants to Put a Market Price on Nature

Larry Fink and Andre Hoffmann are the new co-chairs of the World Economic Forum. The WEF publishes a 50-page blueprint on how to monetize everything in nature. The target audiences for latest WEF insight report are “institutional investors’ and banks.
Hackernoon2025/09/24 15:00
How Generative AI Can Be Used in Cybersecurity

How Generative AI Can Be Used in Cybersecurity

Explore how generative AI is transforming cybersecurity: its dual-use risks, defense tools, and what teams must do to stay ahead.
Hackernoon2025/09/24 14:53
How to Use Slack Incoming and Outgoing Webhooks for Real-Time AI Agents

How to Use Slack Incoming and Outgoing Webhooks for Real-Time AI Agents

Now our application is containerized and ready for deployment, let’s expand its capabilities by integrating a new input source.
Hackernoon2025/09/24 14:13
The TechBeat: Terraforming Mars Could Save Earth (or Doom Us All) (9/24/2025)

The TechBeat: Terraforming Mars Could Save Earth (or Doom Us All) (9/24/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## True Announces $TRUE Token Sale to Build the First AI-Native Perpetuals DEX on Solana By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] True, a Solana-based AI decentralized trading platform, has announced the upcoming launch of its $TRUE token sale. Read More. ChatGPT Became the Face of AI—But the Real Battle Is Building Ecosystems, Not Single Models By @hacker53037367 [ 12 Min read ] ChatGPT made AI mainstream, but real transformation comes from ecosystems that embed AI across business, not from relying on a single model. Read More. 12 Best Web Scraping Services in 2025 By @oxylabs [ 11 Min read ] Explore the 12 best web scraping services of 2025. Compare features, pricing, and pros &amp; cons to choose the right tool for your data extraction needs. Read More. Terraforming Mars Could Save Earth (or Doom Us All) By @kingdavvd [ 6 Min read ] Explore how space technology helps fight climate change, from satellites tracking emissions to innovations driving sustainability. Read More. 12 Best Proxy Service Providers in 2025 By @oxylabs [ 12 Min read ] Discover the top 12 proxy providers of 2025, tested and ranked. Compare pricing, features, and performance to find the perfect proxy service for your needs. Read More. How We Built a Professional iOS Onboarding at inDrive By @indrivetech [ 4 Min read ] Discover how inDrive built a structured two-week iOS onboarding program that helps new developers master architectures, navigation, and workflows faster. Read More. Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone By @ruslan4ezzz [ 9 Min read ] PnL can lie. This hands-on guide shows traders how hypothesis testing separate luck from edge, with a Python example and tips on how not to fool yourself. Read More. How Science Fiction’s Clarke Belt Became our Geostationary Satellite Reality By @ivyhackwell [ 6 Min read ] Discover how the fictional Clarke Belt in science fiction became the foundation for today's geostationary satellites, revolutionizing global communication. Read More. ScyllaDB Powers Low-Latency, Scalable Online Feature Stores for Real-Time ML By @scylladb [ 5 Min read ] Discover how ScyllaDB enables fast, scalable online feature stores, integrating with Feast to deliver low-latency, high-throughput ML predictions. Read More. India’s New Bill Puts Esports on Equal Footing with Cricket &amp; Football By @thetechpanda [ 6 Min read ] India’s 2025 Online Gaming Bill recognizes esports as sport, unlocking growth, investment, and legitimacy for players, brands, and fans. Read More. The Rise of On‑Orbit Servicing and Satellite Refueling as a New Space Industry By @innocentchuks [ 8 Min read ] Discover how on-orbit servicing and satellite refueling are transforming space operations, extending satellite lifespans, and driving a new space economy. Read More. Are Blockchain Communities Inevitable? By @logos [ 23 Min read ] Are blockchain communities inevitable? Explore crypto sovereignty and post-nation-state governance with insights from Jarrad Hope &amp; Peter Ludlow. Read More. How To Add Integrations to Lovable Apps: A Step-By-Step Guide with Membrane By @membrane [ 5 Min read ] Use Membrane (Integration App) to build integrations to any app with AI. Read More. How to Build a File Uploader Tool with Drag-and-Drop and Cloud Storage By @filestack [ 11 Min read ] Learn how to build a modern file uploader tool with drag-and-drop, progress tracking, and cloud integration using file upload software. Read More. AI in Product Design: Three Practical Cases From inDrive By @indrivetech [ 4 Min read ] AI in inDrive design: UX interviews without interpreters, automated Figma localization, and fast realistic visuals for product and promo Read More. Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 5 By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Heavy Week… Read More. The Dark Side of Decentralization: Can We Handle a Truly Free Internet? By @dylanmich [ 7 Min read ] Explore the potential dangers of a completely decentralized internet, examining the challenges and risks associated with absolute online freedom. Read More. Microsoft’s LinkedIn Still Sucks, But Outsmarting Its Algorithm Is Hilariously Easy By @frankmorgan [ 3 Min read ] A cheeky experiment uses ChatGPT to slip LinkedIn’s walled garden, proving off-platform links still win—and why MS’s Dismal Platform must pivot or die. Read More. Key aspects of token launches in the current market environment By @andrew-nalichaev [ 9 Min read ] Token launches are broken. CEXs extract, DEXs fragment. CrossCurve offers unified liquidity for memecoins &amp; altcoins in 2025. Read More. Building a DEXScreener Clone: A Step-by-Step Guide By @danielcrouch [ 13 Min read ] Build a DEXSceener clone: a step by step guide with code and api key generation. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/09/24 14:10
Decentralization’s Dark Patterns: Why Open Networks Keep Rebuilding Gates

Decentralization's Dark Patterns: Why Open Networks Keep Rebuilding Gates

Decentralization isn’t a permanent state. it drifts toward capture. This piece maps the failure modes, offers a practical dashboard to spot them, and outlines fixes builders and users can demand to keep the internet free of new gatekeepers.
Hackernoon2025/09/24 13:44
Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced

Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns